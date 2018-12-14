Equities

Wall Street futures followed world stocks lower early Friday as new figures out of China and Europe cast fresh doubt on the strength of the global economy. Dow futures were down by triple digits ahead of the North American open while Nasdaq and S&P futures were off by about 1 per cent. World stocks were broadly lower with MSCI’s all-country index falling about half a per cent. In Canada, futures on Bay Street were also weaker with economic data weighing.

Global stocks took a hit after China reported weaker-than-expected retail sales in November, growing at the slowest pace since 2003. At the same time, figures out of Europe showed a surprise contraction in French business activity in December and a slowdown in German private-sector expansion to a four-year low.

“Waning global growth sentiment continues to drag equity markets into the tank after a double whammy of major economic data misses has sent investors scurrying for cover,” OANDA analyst Stephen Innes said. “Weak Chinese retail sales data got the ball rolling south, but European risk assets are getting pounded mercilessly after the French PMI plunges into contraction territory.”

He said, while yellow vest protests may be at the root of the issue in France, that doesn’t explain Germay’s “wobbly” PMI figures suggesting “underlying euro zone economy remains soft, providing the key fundamental reasons to be underweight (the euro).”

On Bay Street, pot stocks will likely be in the spotlight after Ontario scaled back its plans for storefront marijuana sales in the province, citing concerns about shortages. Instead of opening an uncapped number of stores on April 1, the province will adopt a phased-in approach, limiting the initial number of available retail licences to 25.

Shares of DavidsTea Inc. could also get some attention once trading starts. After Thursday’s close, the company reported a net loss of 35 cents a share, compared with 25 cents a year earlier. Sales rose 1.5 per cen to $43.7-million from $43-million in the same quarter of 2017. Herschel Segal, the company’s founder and interim CEO, said during an call with analysts that DavidsTea is seeing “favourable trends in several areas of the business." The Canadian Press reports that analysts were not permitted to ask questions during the call. Mr. Segal took over as interim CEO after the company’s investors voted 54 per cent in favour of his slate of seven directors over management’s nominees. Joel Silver, former CEO, left the post after the vote.

On Wall Street, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. were down about 3 per cent in premarket trading after a decline in gross margins cast a shadow over better-than-expected sales in the latest quarter. Higher gas prices led margins to fall 50 basis points to 10.75 per cent in the first quarter. Excluding gas, margins were down 26 basis points. Total revenue, however, rose 10.2 per cent to US$35.07-billion, topping the US$34.80-billion analysts had been forecasting. Same-store sales excluding fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 7.5 per cent, also beating analysts forecasts of 5.8-per-cent growth.

U.S. markets also get U.S. retail sales figures for November ahead of the start of trading. The markets are expecting an increase of 0.1 per cent following October’s 0.8-per-cent increase.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell about 1 per cent with most major sectors in the red. Trade-sensitive auto stocks were among the top decliners. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.98 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.87 per cent.

In Asia, disappointing Chinese economic data hit sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index finished the week’s final session down 1.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.02 per cent.

Commodities

Weak Chinese economic data hit crude prices early Friday, although continued optimism over OPEC’s coming production cuts helped cap the losses. Brent and West Texas Intermediate were both weaker ahead of the North American open. Brent has a day range of US$60.77 to US$61.53. WTI’s range was US$52.11 to US$52.95.

At this point, Brent looks set for a weekly decline of about 1 per cent. Slower-than-forecast retail sales along with disappointing industrial output are weighing on energy prices alongside equity markets. OPEC’s move to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day in the new year has helped curb some of the losses.

In a morning note, OANDA’s Craig Erlam questions whether oil prices have now bottomed out in the wake of the OPEC move or if the current markets are just seeing a pause in selling.

“The post-production cut impact on oil prices has been modest to say the least but for now at least, the failure to break new lows will come as a relief,” Mr. Erlam said. “We now look stuck in a tight range near the lows, between US$50-US$54 in WTI and US$58-US$63 in Brent. This may in itself be a bottoming setup in itself but there doesn’t appear to be too many rushing to get in at these levels which suggest sentiment may be tilted to the downside for a little longer yet.”

In other commodities, a stronger U.S. dollar continues to weigh on gold with prices falling for the second straight session to a one-week low early Friday. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,238.86 per ounce by midmorning in Europe. Earlier Friday, prices touched US$1,236.80, their weakest levels since Dec. 6. Gold prices are down about 0.7 per cent this week.

“[The U.S. dollar] remains an essential driver for gold price action,” OANDA’s Stephen Innes said, noting gold prices pulled back from the top of recent ranges as the U.S. dollar against the euro following a dovish ECB statement on Thursday.

Next week, markets get the next policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Mr. Innes says, for gold, “bullish tactical plays come to the fore” with the Fed expected to remain dovish, sending the green back lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart headed for its best weekly performance against a basket of currencies since August. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.62 US cents to 74.92 US cents. For the loonie, the day’s key even is the release of the third-quarter national balance sheet, which RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says will be watched for trends in household debt and associated servicing costs. BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri also said in an early note that Moody’s downgrade to Ontario’s credit rating was weighing on the loonie early Friday.

On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar index is up about 1 per cent since the start of the week.

Mr. Cole said China’s weak November figures have dominated overnight price action with the Australia and New Zealand dollars notably weak. He also said latest news out of Brussels on Britain’s exit from the EU “is not very encouraging.”

“Whilst PM [Theresa] May was never likely to get a warm reception and this is only the opening stage of new negotiations, May’s initial proposals appear to have been rejected out of hand and her negotiating style strongly criticized,” he said. “The summit is ongoing today, but it is unlikely anything like a concrete proposal on an addendum/amendment to the Brexit agreement will emerge so soon.”

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields fell on the weak economic news out of China. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.88 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Suncor Energy Inc. said it expects average upstream production to rise 10 per cent in 2019, even after implementing Alberta’s mandated output cuts. Suncor forecast average upstream production of 780,000 to 820,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase from about 730,000 boe/d in 2018. The company also expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $4.9-billion to $5.6-billion. “The midpoints of these ranges represent a flat capital spend compared to 2018," Suncor said in a statement.

Apple Inc , facing a court ban in China on some of its iPhone models over alleged infringement of Qualcomm Inc patents, said on Friday it will push software updates to users in a bid to resolve potential issues. Apple will carry out the software updates at the start of next week “to address any possible concern about our compliance with the order,” the firm said in a statement sent to Reuters. Earlier this week, Qualcomm said a Chinese court had ordered a ban on sales of some older iPhone models for violating two of its patents, though intellectual property lawyers said the ban would likely take time to enforce. “Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance,” Apple said. Apple shares were down about 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Luxury goods maker LVMH has agreed to buy Belmond, the owner of hotels including Venice’s landmark Cipriani, for US$3.2-billion including debt to increase its presence in upmarket hospitality. LVMH, the firm behind fashion labels Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, already has hotels including the Cheval Blanc in the prestigious Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps, as well as Bvgalri hotels.

Adobe Systems Inc reported a 22.8-per-cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions for its flagship Creative Cloud suite of software that includes Photoshop. The company’s net income rose to US$678.2-million, or US$1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$501.5-million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to US$2.46-billion from US$2.01-billion.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m.) Statistics Canada releases the third-quarter national balance sheet

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for November. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent from October.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for November. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from October.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. capacity utilization for November. Consensus is 78.5 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from previous month.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

