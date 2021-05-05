Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Wednesday, pointing to a rebound after the previous session’s tech-led declines. Major European markets were also higher. TSX futures advanced with crude prices on the rise and investors awaiting another raft of corporate earnings.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher in the premarket period. On Tuesday, The Nasdaq sank 1.88 per cent, with big names like Apple, Amazon and Netflix all losing ground. The S&P 500 finished down 0.67 per cent. The Dow managed to squeeze out a 0.06-per-cent gain. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.13 per cent with financials weighing.
“When markets start to struggle to move higher on good news, as we saw last week, it usually doesn’t take too long before they rollover and head lower, which appears to be what happened yesterday, though the selloff was predominantly tech driven in nature,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The most likely reason for yesterday’s declines was probably nothing more than a bout of profit taking after the lows of last week gave way, in what looks like a classic technical sell-off,” he said.
Markets took a hit after comments made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that interest rates may have to rise to prevent the U.S. economy from overheating. The comments were made during an interview with The Atlantic. Later in the day, Ms. Yellen tempered the comments, saying a move higher isn’t something she’s “predicting or suggesting.”
On the corporate side earnings continue to roll in on both sides of the border. On Wall Street, General Motors releases its latest results.
In Canada, investors get numbers from Loblaw, Maple Leaf Foods, Barrick Gold and Spin Master before the start of trading. Insurers Manulife and Sun Life both report after the close.
Barrick reported a 78-per-cent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher gold prices. Adjusted profit rose to US$507-million, or 29 US cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$285-million, or 16 US cents per share, a year earlier.
Loblaw, meanwhile, topped market estimates for quarterly revenue. Revenue rose to $11.87-billion in the first quarter from $11.80-billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $11.72-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
On world markets, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.37 per cent in morning trading with most sectors in positive territory. On Tuesday, European markets saw a sharp late-day sell off led by declines in tech shares. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.16 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.49 per cent. Markets in Japan and mainland China were closed for public holidays.
Commodities
Crude prices added to recent gains with a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories bolstering optimism over the rebound in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$69.25 to US$69.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.03 to US$66.62.
Both benchmarks rose roughly 2 per cent during the previous session.
The latest gains came after the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.7 million barrels last week. That was more than triple the decline that analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting to see.
More official numbers will be released later Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Crude prices remain elevated as both the supply and demand side fundamentals remain very bullish,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The energy market no longer has oversupply concerns as U.S. production will likely remain stable and as OPEC+ is sticking to its plan to gradually increase output.”
He said the crude demand outlook is getting mixed headlines “but nothing too negative that will change the overall improving theme.” He noted that a COVID-19 crackdown in Singapore is scheduled to last only a few weeks and should be viewed as health experts taking an abundance of caution. However, the situation in India remains serious with leaders facing growing pressure to announce lockdowns, Mr. Moya said.
In other commodities, gold prices edged lower, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,776.71 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,775.90.
“A stronger dollar and Treasury Secretary Yellen’s rate-hike comments [on Tuesday] continue to weigh on sentiment in Asia, with multiple failures ahead of the US$1,800 an ounce region,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained early alongside firmer crude prices and steadying risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart managed its best level in two weeks against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 81.21 US cents to 88.44 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Wednesday. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks to the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce late in the day.
Investors are now awaiting the release on Friday of April’s employment numbers, with economists bracing for a decline for the month.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, rose as high as 91.436, its highest since April 19. The gains came in the wake of rate-hike speculation following Ms. Yellen’s published comments.
The U.S. dollar edged higher against the yen to 109.41 and again needs to break resistance at 109.61 to encourage more speculative bids, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound was flat at US$1.3895. Markets are awaiting word Thursday from the Bank of England about whether it will begin tapering its bond-buying program.
More company news
U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as bookings were hurt by travel restrictions and people continued to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $108-million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $18-million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Facebook Inc’s oversight board on Wednesday will decide whether to uphold the company’s indefinite suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.
Economic news
8;15 a.m. (ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press