Equities
Stock futures on both sides of the border were treading water early Friday as investors await April jobs reports for U.S. and Canada. Major European markets were also mixed ahead of the key U.S. economic data.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading around break even ahead of the U.S. report, which is expected to show solid growth in hiring in the American economy. On Thursday, the Dow marked another record close, finishing up 0.9 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.4 per cent, clawing back losses seen early in the session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.1 per cent, weighed down by weakness in tech and cannabis stocks.
“Despite a slowdown in the U.S. jobs market at the end of last year, we’ve seen an impressive rebound with jobs gains of 166,000, 468,000 in January and February, and then a stunning 916,000 in March,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“There is no question that the huge amount of fiscal support that has been pushed into the U.S. economy over the last four months has helped in this regard, with $900,000 agreed at the beginning of January, followed by a much bigger $1.9-trillion stimulus which was signed off in March.”
Economists are looking for an increase of about 1 million jobs in the April report. Markets are paying particular attention this time out because of the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.
“Some Fed officials have indicated that they want to see clear evidence of the participation rate moving much higher before considering any change in monetary policy,” Mr. Hewson said. “It was notable from Fed chair Jay Powell’s most recent press conference that the FOMC wanted to see consistently good jobs numbers over a matter of months, with constant references to ‘substantial further progress’.”
In this country, economists are less optimistic. Economists are forecast a decline of about 162,500 positions. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank is looking for a drop of about 85,000 positions.
“With vaccinations continuing at pace (42 per cent of the 16+ population having received at least one dose), the weakness should prove temporary, though May’s outcome will depend on the timing and degree of re-openings in different provinces,” he said.
On the corporate side, Canadian earnings continue to roll in with results due from Air Canada, Telus, Hydro One and Obsidian among others.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.94 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was little changed.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.09 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices looked set for a weekly gain as optimism over reopening economies offset concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in some regions, including India and Japan.
The day range on Brent is US$67.86 to US$68.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.44 to US$65.24. Both benchmarks were steady in early trading but looked set for an advance for the second consecutive week.
“As the third-largest oil importer globally, India remains the weak link in the oil rally narrative,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“It appears to be tempering gains, even if oil’s broader technical picture looks strong. The first signs that India’s COVID-19 tragedy is easing is likely to see bullish fast money pile back into long positioning in force.”
In other commodities, gold prices rose to their best levels in more than two months and were heading for the best week in six months.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,818.73 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 earlier in the session. Gold gained nearly 3 per cent so far this week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,818.80.
“There is no better combo for the gold bulls than the soft U.S. yields and the rising inflation expectations,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior anaylst with Swissquote, said.
“The major risk to the gold’s advance is a potential, and a quick rise in sovereign yields. Other than that, gold which lagged industrial metals such as copper and aluminum is now ready to get back to the game as an inflation hedge and amass some capital flows in case we see a downside correction in these industrial metal and other commodity prices that recently went off the roof.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker but still trading above the 82-US-cent mark ahead of the April jobs report.
The day range on the loonie is 82.05 US cents to 82.32 US cents. On Thursday, the loonie touched its best level in more than three years. Recent gains have been driven by the Bank of Canada’s recent suggestion that it could begin hiking rates late next year.
However, a Reuters poll this week also suggested that the loonie could give back some of its recent gains over the coming year as Bank of Canada’s position is offset by a possible change to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s asset purchase program in response to that country’s recovering economy.
Investors will be watching Friday morning’s Canadian jobs report. Economists are forecasting a decline in hiring as parts of the country again faced lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was at 90.841, down less than 0.1 per cent on the day. It was on track for a loss of around 0.5 per cent on the week overall, according to figures from Reuters.
The British pound was a touch stronger against the U.S. dollar at US$1.3911 and steady against the euro at 86.79 pence per euro.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 per cent versus the U.S. dollar, at 0.77645, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.4 per cent at 0.72125.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) Canada employment report for April.
(830 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for March.
