Equities
Wall Street futures fell Tuesday, signalling a continuation of the previous session’s selloff, as inflation concerns continue to weigh on tech shares. Major European markets were sharply lower. TSX futures were also down alongside weaker crude prices.
Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq were off by more than 1 per cent in the premarket period while Dow and S&P futures also struggled. On Monday, declines in big-name tech shares led the Nasdaq to a 2.5-per-cent decline. The S&P 500 lost more than 1 per cent while the Dow closed off 0.1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.57 per cent with tech shares losing roughly 2.8 per cent.
“The volatility of the past 24 hours has once again caught investors napping,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. “In contrast to expectations, 2021 has been a quiet year overall for major indices, with downward shocks confined to growth names and upward surges mostly concentrated in various esoteric alternative assets driven by a speculative frenzy.
“But as we move into the poorer period of the year for markets from the strong October-April period it will be harder for indices to maintain their sang-froid. Inflation worries are not going away, and are going to get louder and more insistent.”
In this country, earnings continue to roll in with resource companies like Kinross Gold and Centerra set to report results. After the close, retailer Aritzia releases results.
Meanwhile, investors will also be watching developments in the fight over Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in Michigan as organized labour makes a last-minute plea to law makers to oppose the ordered shutdown of the project.
Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set May 12 as the day by which Line 5 must cease operations after giving notice last year she would revoke an easement permit that allowed the pipeline to cross the Straits of Mackinac, a major waterway. Enbridge has said it won’t cease operations without a court order. The Globe reports that members of the United Steelworkers union will testify before Michigan House and Senate committees Tuesday and rally outside. They say as many as 300 refinery jobs would be lost by a permanent shutdown.
Overseas, major European markets were deep in the red in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 down nearly 2 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.06 per cent and 1.93 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 3.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.03 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell as the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in India weighs on sentiment and concerns about a U.S. pipeline outage ease.
The day range on Brent is US$67.50 to US$68.38. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.09 to US$65.02.
“The rally in oil prices was short-lived as the Colonial Pipeline disruption seems it will not have a prolonged impact and as WTI returned to contango,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.
“Also weighing on crude prices was the WHO’s reclassification of the highly contagious triple-mutant Covid variant spreading in India as a ‘variant of concern.’”
A key component, he said, for the bullish view for oil prices in the second half of the year is for emerging markets to have COVID-19 under control and for international travel to resume.
Meanwhile, the operator of the Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, said on it was working on restarting in phases with “the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week,” according to a Reuters report.
Later in the session, investors get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with fresh numbers due from the American Petroleum Association. Analysts are looking for a decline in weekly crude stocks of about 2.3 million barrels, continuing the decline seen in the prior week.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as a rebound in the U.S. dollar weighed on bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,833.00 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at US$1,845.06 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,834.20 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart held near its lowest levels in more than two months against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.55 US cents to 82.73 US cents. The Canadian dollar has gained alongside other resource-linked currencies amid the recent rally in commodity prices.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies steadied at 90.283, just above a Feb. 25 low of 90.03 hit in the previous session.
The Australian dollar held around US$0.7827, hovering just below a two-month high hit on Monday while the New Zealand dollar sat at February highs, according to figures from Reuters.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press