Equities
Wall Street futures slid early Wednesday as investors await fresh inflation data ahead of the market open. Major European markets were tentatively higher in morning trading. TSX futures were down slightly even as crude prices edged up.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red ahead of the opening bell, with April consumer price figures due at 8:30 a.m. On Tuesday, the Dow posted its worst day since February, declining 1.36 per cent, although the Nasdaq - which sank more than 2 per cent during the session - pared losses to finish down 0.09 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.45 per cent with energy shares down but the materials sector posting modest gains.
Key numbers for the markets this morning will be the April CPI figures released by the U.S. Labor Department. Economists are expecting to see a 3.6 per cent increase in year-over-year prices, lifted by last year’s low base. A more modest 0.2-per-cent monthly increase is forecast.
The Federal Reserve has said it considers recent price pressures to be transitory, but markets remain nervous that rising inflation could spark an early rate hike.
“If the inflation data is inline or ideally softer-than-expected, we will likely see a relief rally across the market and the tech stocks could benefit from a wave of optimism backed by the fact that the inflation is not accelerating as fast as feared and that the Fed could continue pumping liquidity into the system and support the rally in equity prices,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.
“A stronger-than-expected inflation read, on the other hand, will add fuel to inflation fears and result in a deeper sell-off across equities. Yet, any market turmoil may not last long, given that, in any case, the Fed will play down the acceleration in inflation.”
In this country, Vancouver-based clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. reported its fourth-quarter revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $267.5-million, while 39 per cent of its stores were forced to close for the majority of the quarter because of government restrictions related to COVID-19. The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Aritzia’s e-commerce sales grew 80 per cent in the quarter compared to last year, and its business in the U.S. – where vaccinations ramped up ahead of Canada and restrictions have been lifting – grew 9.2 per cent.
On Wednesday, investors will get results from Crescent Point. Energy giant Cenovus will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting.
Overseas, major European markets made cautious gains in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing 0,20 per cent with resource stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.59 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.05 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.05 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.78 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained on a positive demand forecast from the International Energy Agency and a drawdown in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$68.18 to US$69.26. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.97 to US$66.
“Energy prices are on the rise this morning, despite the recent pullback as fears over the Colonial pipeline hack subside,” IG senior analyst Joshua Mahony said.
“Today we are seeing greater confidence over the demand picture for energy, with the IEA noting that the rise in supply expected in the second half of 2021 comes nowhere near their forecast for demand over the period. “
In its monthly report, the International Energy Agency said anticipated supply growth through the rest of this year “comes nowhere close to matching our forecast for significantly stronger demand beyond the second quarter.”
Mr. Mahony said, with Europe and the U.S. gradually loosening restrictions on domestic and international travel, demand for crude products will likely surge to the benefit of prices.
“Nonetheless, with crude prices currently back at pre-pandemic levels, there are fears that perhaps much of that supply-demand realignment has already been priced in,” he said.
Meanwhile, new figures from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed that U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to May 7. That drawdown was slightly lower than expected. More official numbers are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices slipped, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a modest rebound in the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,832.05 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,833.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher in early going as its U.S. counterpart traded near its lowest level in more than two months against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.42 US cents to 82.76 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar touched its weakest in more than two months against the euro on Tuesday, following a strong European growth survey, and it was near that level in early London trading Wednesday at US$1.2133, according to figures from Reuters.
The yen fell 0.2 per cent to 108.79 per U.S. dollar.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, was fractionally higher at 90.269 as volatile equity markets fed into risk aversion.
More company news
Europe’s second-top court annulled an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros (US$303.28-million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries. The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg. “The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group,” judge said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press