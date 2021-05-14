Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Friday as comments from Federal Reserve officials eased investor concerns about rising inflation, although indexes still looked set for weekly declines after a rough few days. Major European markets were higher alongside rebounding global indexes. TSX futures were also up with crude prices rebounding.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to all three key Wall Street indexes were positive, with Dow futures advancing by triple digits. On Thursday, indexes snapped a three-day losing streak with the Dow closing up 1.29 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.22 per cent. The Nasdaq finished up 0.72 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session ahead 0.15 per cent, with a drop in oil prices limiting the advance.
“A raft of inflation data releases has provided a constant undertone of fear, with a surge in PPI and CPI out of the U.S. and China highlighting the theme that will dominate the months ahead,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.
“Nonetheless, this has been something central bankers have warned us about, and for the time being this jump in prices can be explained away as representing the kind of transitory price movements predicted by the Fed.”
Despite higher-than-expected readings on U.S. inflation this week, Fed officials continue to indicate that the central bank isn’t close to pulling the trigger on tightening monetary policy. Governor Christopher Waller signalled rates would not rise until policymakers either see inflation above target for an extended period or excessively high inflation.
In this country, rail stocks are back in the spotlight after U.S.-based Kansas City Southern switched suitors late Thursday, backing a US$30-billion offer from Canadian National Railway over an earlier bid by Canadian Pacific Railway bid. The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports KCS, which operates a network that links the U.S. Southwest to Mexico, said its board and advisers found Montreal-based CN Rail’s offer of US$200 a share in cash and 1.129 common shares to be a “superior proposal” to the friendly bid of US$90 in cash and 0.489 of a share that CP Rail announced in March.
On the earnings side, Canadian investors will get results from SNC-Lavalin and WestJet owner Onex.
After Thursday’s close, Aurora Cannabis Inc. reported $55.2-million in revenue for its fiscal third-quarter ended March 31, a 25-per-cent decline from the same period a year ago. Revenue was down 18 per cent compared with the quarter ended Dec. 31. As well, Aurora said it will move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, citing the Nasdaq’s ‘cost-effectiveness”.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.38 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.38 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.54 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.11 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recovered some of the previous sessions losses in early going although oil looks set for a weekly decline as inflation concerns and worries over the COVID-19 crisis in India weigh on sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$66.50 to US$67.62. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.33 to US$64.42. Both benchmarks look set for their first weekly decline in three. Prices fell roughly 3 per cent on Thursday.
“Crude prices have steadily declined as investors hit the pause button with super commodity cycle trade,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “Inflationary fears have unnerved some investors into taking some profit off the table with their energy trades.”
“WTI crude prices have been stuck near the upper boundaries of its recent trading range, so it might not take much to see a bigger drop,” he said in a note.
The situation in India, one of the world’s biggest consumers of oil, continues to raise concerns about rebounding demand. India on Friday reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,000, according to Reuters.
The return to service of the Colonial Pipeline, which was knocked offline earlier in the week by a cyberattack, has also tempered sentiment.
“The drama from the Colonial Pipeline is quickly fading as service returns [on Thursday], with many focusing on reports that European hackers were able to get US$5-million,” Mr. Moya said. “The impact appears to be minimal fuel shortages and lines at gas stations along the East Coast.”
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher as the U.S. dollar pulled back.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,829.61 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent at US$1,827.40. Gold is little changed on the week so far.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies alongside improving risk sentiment.
The day range on the loonie is 82.11 US cents to 82.40 US cents.
“The currency market’s price action over the past 24 hours speaks of the prevailing confusion,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said. “Fed speakers overnight again invoked the ‘transitory inflation’ mantra, which has helped soothe the bond market.”
Canadian investors will get February factory sales and Canadian wholesale trade figures for March on Friday morning. Statscan’s early estimate on manufacturing sales has indicated a 3.5-per-cent increase in that indicator.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility, was down a third of a per cent against a basket of currencies, retracing some of its earlier gains on Wednesday after data showed a surprise surge in consumer prices, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was among the gainers against the U.S. dollar on the day, up 0.4 per cent at $1.21265.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was headed for its worst week since February - trading around US$50,000 - after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the company would stop accepting the token as payment because of environmental concerns.
Walt Disney Co posted a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday as streaming subscriber additions slowed from movie theaters gradually reopening and operations at its theme parks remaining restricted. Overall revenue fell 13% to $15.61-billion in the second quarter ended April 3, missing analysts’ estimate of $15.87-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May.
