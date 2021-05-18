Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Stock futures on both sides of the border advanced Tuesday as expectations of continued easy monetary policy in the United States offset growing concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in parts of the world.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher in the premarket period after posting modest losses in the first session of the week. On Monday, the Dow ended down about 0.16 per cent. The Nasdaq closed off 0.38 per cent and and the S&P 500 slid 0.25 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.56 per cent, helped by gains in materials and energy shares.
“It’s a slow start to the week and there is not much appetite across the equity markets,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in a note.
“A part of this global lack of appetite is due to the inflation worries, but most of it, is due to the revival of virus worries as the Indian variant is now forcing many Asian countries to bring back the restriction measures on the table.”
Investors are now looking ahead to Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its last meeting. On Monday, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida helped ease investor concerns that rising inflation could increase pressure on the central bank to raise rates, saying “it may take more time to reopen a $20-trillion economy than it did to shut it down.” He also cited April’s weak jobs performance as proof of slack in the U.S. economy.
On the corporate side, U.S. retail giants come into focus with results due from Walmart and Home Depot.
Before the open, Home Depot reported same-store sales that topped analysts forecasts. Same-store sales rose 31% in the first quarter ended May 2, beating analysts’ estimates for a 19.9-per-cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.37 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively, in morning trading.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 2.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.42 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained, with Brent cracking US$70 for the first time since March, on optimism over demand as the reopening of the U.S. and European economies offsets concerns about tighter COVID-19 restrictions in other regions.
The day range on Brent is US$69.44 to US$70.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.25 to US$67.01.
“Oil prices ground higher overnight as black gold continued to benefit from recovery sentiment in the US/Europe/China axis,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“WTI remains comfortably within its bullish channel and has resistance just above at US$66.60 a barrel,” he said. “That will set up a larger rally, potentially reaching near the channel’s top at US$68.00 a barrel.”
Tuesday’s gains come amid progress in the fight against COVID-19 in Europe and the United States even as parts of Asia impose tighter restrictions to control the spread.
Singapore and Taiwan have reinstated lockdown measures, and India has seen a plunge in fuel demand following restrictions to curb infections, according to Reuters.
Later in the session, investors will get weekly U.S. crude inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official numbers follow on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts are expecting a weekly rise in crude inventories of about 1.7 million barrels.
In other commodities, gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half months.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,869.12 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,869.90.
“The pace of the gold rally appears to be outpacing fundamentals right now, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered overbought territory,” Mr. Halley said in an early note. “That is a warning sign that gold is vulnerable to a short-term pullback, even if its overall fundamentals have not changed.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 83 US cents, as crude prices gained and its U.S. counterpart lost ground against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.83 US cents to 83.24 US cents. Early in the session, the loonie touched a six-year high against the greenback, according to figures from Reuters.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the Canadian calendar Tuesday. Investors will get fresh inflation numbers on Wednesday morning.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar traded at US$1.22 to the euro, the single currency hitting its highest against the greenback since Feb. 25.
The British pound rose to US$1.4198, its strongest since late February, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.3 per cent to 108.96 yen.
More company news
IBM said on Tuesday it would buy Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce, in a deal that will extend its range of services and support its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. The deal to acquire Waeg, which is based in Brussels and serves clients across Europe, complements IBM’s acquisition in January of 7Summits, a U.S. consultancy that specialises in Salesforce’s customer management software.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press