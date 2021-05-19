Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell early Wednesday as inflation concerns continue to weigh on risk sentiment and investors await the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Major European markets were in the red in morning trading. TSX futures also slid as crude prices declined.
Futures tied to key U.S. stock indexes were weaker across the board, with those tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 1 per cent. On Tuesday, investors saw early market gains unravel, with the Dow falling 0.78 per cent and the S&P 500 declining 0.85 per cent. The Nasdaq finished off 0.56 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was the outperformer, finishing up 0.17 per cent.
Wednesday afternoon investors will get the minutes from the most recent Fed meeting. Investors have been nervously watching signs of building inflation, concerned that it could force the Fed’s hand on rates. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials have frequently said any move to tighten policy remains far off as the economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic.
“As we get to dissect this week’s minutes, and compare them to the recent utterances of various Fed policymakers over the economic outlook, including vice chair Richard Clarida recent comments that a taper is some way off, it’s tempting to suggest that they probably won’t tell us anything that we don’t already know, given how chatty various FOMC members have already been over the past few days,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said, noting the minutes also predate the weaker-than-expected reading on hiring in the U.S. economy in April.
In this country, investors will also get a reading on inflation ahead of the start of trading.
“RBC economists forecast a 0.4 per cent month-over-month rise in headline CPI in April, which would push the year-over-year rate to 3.3 per cent in what should be a temporary rise in inflation driven by a period of pronounced base-effects (March-May data periods),” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
He said, while RBC economists still expect a moderation in the rate of inflation after May, the bank’s inflation forecast has been revised higher, with the headline consumer price index likely up 2.3 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of the year.
On the corporate side, U.S. retail earnings continue with results from Target and Lowe’s Cos. On Tuesday, Home Depot and Walmart both posed better-than-expected results, although the numbers failed to buoy the markets at the end of the day.
Lowe’s topped analysts’ forecasts for same-store sales in the latest quarter. Same-store sales rose 25.9 per cent in the first quarter ended April 30, beating analysts’ estimates of a 19.2-per-cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Target’s sales also came in ahead of estimates. Overall comparable sales, including online, rose 22.9 per cent in the three months ended May 1. Analysts had been expecting a gain of 9.93 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Canadian investors will get earnings from CAE Inc.
Overseas, major European markets followed global stocks lower. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 1.34 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX fell 1.56 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.25 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.28 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices fell alongside weaker global risk sentiment as traders continue to keep an eye on the impact of tighter COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Asia.
The day range on Brent is US$67.42 to US$68.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.17 to US$65.35. Both benchmarks finished down more than 1 per cent during the previous session.
“The rally in oil prices ran out of gas as energy traders had to refrain crude demand optimism until the bulk of restrictive measures in Asia is known,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note. “The more infectious Indian variant has been a strong cap for oil prices this month.”
He said crude prices also took a hit after the BBC reported that a key announcement with the Iran nuclear deal could be on the way.
“If Iran quickly gets to nuclear compliance, the energy markets could see more supply hit by the middle of summer,” he said.
Later Wednesday morning, markets will get the second of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports, with fresh figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories rose by 620,000 barrels in the week ended May 14, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, according to two market sources.
The rise in crude stocks was below the 1.6 million barrel increase analysts had been forecasting, according to a Reuters poll. The declines in gasoline and distillate inventories were more than expected.
In other commodities, gold prices edged up to hover around a four-month high, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,873.01 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at US$1,874.80 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,872.
“Gold surged aggressively since the start of the week around the narrative that we could see inflation pick up in an environment where the Fed is resistant to tightening,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar pulled back, trading below 83 US cents, as risk sentiment faltered and crude prices slid while the U.S. dollar was near its weakest levels of the year against global currencies ahead of the Fed minutes.
The day range on the loonie is 82.68 US cents to 82.93 US cents. Earlier this week, the loonie had touched its best levels in six years against the greenback, trading above 83 US cents.
“The CAD has softened somewhat more than we expected yesterday, with weaker risk assets and the sharp fall in oil prices around news of some potential progress in reviving the Iran nuclear deal (which might pave the way for Iranian crude product to re-enter global markets) weighing on CAD sentiment,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
Investors will get April inflation figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the market open.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was flat against its basket of six major currencies in morning trading in Europe at 89.804 but in striking distance of its Jan. 8 low of 89.664.
The British pound bought US$1.4182, just below the US$1.4240 level touched in February, its highest since 2018, according to figures from Reuters. The euro was at its highest against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of January at US$1.2223.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell to a three-month low of US$38,514 before limiting its losses and moving back to the closely-watched US$40,000-mark.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for April.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for April 27-28 meeting are released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press