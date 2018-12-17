Equities

U.S. stock futures were slightly weaker early Monday as investors look ahead to an expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the week. World stocks measured by MSCI’s all-country index were little changed. On Bay Street, futures were firmer with oil prices steadying.

The Fed begins its two-day meeting tomorrow. It is widely expected to culminate in an interest-rate hike. Investors will be paying close attention to the central bank’s language for signs about the pace of further increases in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

“The central bank has been a key source of volatility in the markets since the beginning of October when [chairman Jerome] Powell’s comments triggered a minor panic and correction in stocks,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

“Since then there’s been plenty of speculation about whether the Fed will pare back its expectations for next year, or even hike this week which was almost entirely priced in, so Wednesday will certainly be interesting.”

On Wall Street, Oracle Corp. earnings are due after the close of trading. Analysts polled by Zack’s Investment Research are expecting earnings per share of 70 US cents, up from 62 US cents.

Canadian markets get October’s international securities transaction figures. Existing home sales figures for November are also released before markets open.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was negative with most sectors weaker. Britain’s FTSE was off 0.22 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.18 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mostly higher. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.03 per cent. Asian markets were awaiting a major speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the country marks the 40th anniversary of China’s reforms and opening up.

Commodities

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Oil prices were mostly steady with oversupply concerns and worries about global economic growth weighing. Crude prices fell about 2 per cent last week. Brent and West Texas Intermediate were modestly higher ahead of the North American open. Brent has a range of US$60.10 to US$61.06. WTI has a range of US$51.08 to US$51.77.

“Oil appears to have checked out for the holiday period, with the OPEC+ announcement earlier this month seemingly blunting the case for bulls and bears alike. Prices have since stabilized around their lows, which may come as a relief to producers hoping to arrest the decline, but it’s now over to the data to provide a case for the bulls and push prices back towards more sustainable levels,” Mr. Erlam said.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar pulled back from 18-month highs ahead of the Fed meeting. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,239.41 per ounce by midmorning in Europe. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,243.40 per ounce.

“The market is gearing up for price-friendly news this week from the FOMC and later, from China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters.

Silver prices were up slightly. Platinum prices were modestly lower.

Currencies and bonds

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was little changed trading in a day range of 74.64 US cents to 74.78 US cents.

Currency markets will be looking ahead to the release Wednesday of November inflation figures. Friday sees the release of October GDP and retail sales as well as the release of the Bank of Canada’s latest business outlook survey.

“The Q4 Business Outlook Survey (Friday) will be watched closely in the context of recent dovish commentary from the BoC, which suggest that some softening is in store given concerns on the energy front,” Sue Trinh, RBC’s head of Asia FX strategy, said.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar was little changed against its world counterparts. The dollar index, which gauges its value versus six major peers, was little changed at 97.44, below the near 18-month high of 97.71 it hit on Friday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.88 per cent as markets await the Fed decision.

Stocks set to see action

Story continues below advertisement

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1-billion to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city’s technology corridor along the Hudson River. The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google’s global business organization, the company said in a blog post.

Malaysia on Monday filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the U.S. bank’s former employees in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption and money laundering at state fund 1MDB, Reuters reports. Malaysia will seek jail terms as well as billions in fines from Goldman Sachs and four other individuals who allegedly diverted about $2.7 billion from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement. This is the first time Goldman Sachs has faced criminal charges in the 1MDB scandal. The bank has consistently denied wrongdoing.

German trade union Verdi called on workers at two Amazon logistic centres to strike on Monday, part of a long-running campaign for better pay and conditions. Verdi has organized frequent strikes at Amazon in Germany since 2013 to press demands for the retailer to raise pay for warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining agreements in Germany’s mail order and retail industry.

Bombardier Inc. says it has struck a deal to supply 20 trams to Karlsruhe, Germany. The order from Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft mbH is valued at about US$98-million. The vehicles will be delivered between May 2020 and March 2012.

More reading:

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December. The Street expects a reading of 20.0, down from 23.3 in November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for November. Estimates are year-over-year declines of 12.0 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada's MLS Home Price Index for November. Estimate is a rise of 2.4 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for December. Consensus is 60, unchanged from November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.