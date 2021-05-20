Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures struggled early Thursday as the Federal Reserve hints at a move to map out a route to begin tapering bond purchases and investors look for reasons to buy after three straight days of losses. Major European markets edged higher in morning trading but gains were tentative. TSX futures dipped alongside weaker crude prices.
Futures tied to major U.S. indexes were lower ahead of the North American open. On Wednesday, all three key indexes notched a third day of declines, with the Dow closing off 0.48 per cent. The Nasdaq slid 0.03 per cent while the S&P 500 fell 0.29 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.46 per cent.
“The FOMC [Federal Open Market Commttee] minutes showed the Fed is finally a lot closer to thinking about raising interest rates,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The key quote from the minutes was that policymakers think it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”
He said, once the Fed weighs tapering, “everyone starts the countdown until the rise with interest rates” although he also noted that, even with the central bank’s optimism over the economy, it is likely still sometime before enough progress is reached to justify full-fledged tightening.
On the corporate side, shares of Cisco were down nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading after the network gear maker disappointed with its guidance for the current quarter. The company also warned that supply chain issues will linger through the end of 2021.
In this country, investors will have a close eye on the rail sector. Canadian Pacific faces a 5 p.m. ET deadline to respond to Kansas City Southern on Canadian National’s higher rival takeover bid. CP CEO Keith Creel is speaking at an investor conference Thursday morning.
Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada releases its financial system review just after the start of trading. The report will be followed by a news conference with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at 11 a.m. ET.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 was little changed in morning trading. Germany’s DAX added 0.21 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.26 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.50 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to see losses in early going amid a rise in U.S. oil inventories and expectations that a new Iran nuclear deal could result in more supply in the market.
The day range on Brent is US$65.47 to US$67.17. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$62.24 to US$63.96. Both benchmarks fell about 3 per cent on Wednesday. Thursday’s declines mark a third straight day of losses.
“Crude prices got pummeled on both a broad risk aversion theme that sank many super-commodity cycle trades and on high optimism that the Iranian nuclear deal is close to getting done,” OANDA’s ED Moya said in a note. “Iranian crude supplies could start to steadily increase in just a couple of months.”
A rise in weekly crude inventories in the United States also weighed on sentiment, although the increase was less than forecast. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks increased by 1.3 million barrels last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 1.6 million barrels.
Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 2 million barrels, more than the 860,000 analysts had been predicting.
Meanwhile, demand concerns remain as India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer, continues to battle rising COVID-19 infections. Reuters reports that almost two-thirds of people tested in India show exposure to the coronavirus, suggesting a spiralling spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,873 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to US$1,875.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower as equity markets struggle and crude prices decline. The U.S. dollar slid against a group of world counterparts after advancing in the wake of Fed comments suggesting discussions to taper bond purchases could be on the horizon.
The day range on the loonie is 82.34 US cents to 82.64 US cents.
Shortly after the North American open, investors will get the Bank of Canada’s financial system review, which offers a look at risks to the Canadian financial system.
“Market focus is usually heavily on comments regarding housing and household debt,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said. “The BoC has noted concerns on the housing front given record levels of activity and accelerating benchmark prices. But they have also made it clear that monetary policy is set for the entire economy, favouring macroprudential policies to moderate risks.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar’s gains after the release of the latest Fed minutes lost steam in early London trading, with the greenback falling against most of its peers.
Against a basket of its rivals, the U.S. dollar was down 0.25 per cent at 90.00 but remained well above a late-February low of 89.686 hit on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.22 after having slipped 0.4 per cent in the previous session and off a three-month high of US$1.2245.
Cryptocurrencies remained volatile after suffering one of their biggest losses on Wednesday in the wake of China’s decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.
Bitcoin last traded up 10 per cent at US$40,526, having fallen to as low as US$30,066 on Wednesday, which represented a 54 per cent fall from its record high hit just over a month ago, according to Reuters.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 15.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for April.
(11 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial System Review and press conference.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press