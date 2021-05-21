 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Friday as inflation pressures eased but major indexes still appeared set for a mixed week. Major European markets made cautious gains in early trading. TSX futures edged higher with crude prices posting a modest advance.

Futures tied to the three main U.S. stock indexes were all positive ahead of the North American open in the wake of the week’s first winning day on Thursday. The Nasdaq added 1.77 per cent while the S&P 500 jumped 1.06 per cent during the previous session. The Dow finished up 0.55 per cent. Of the three, only the Nasdaq was up for the week heading into Friday’s session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.65 per cent on Thursday.

Canadian markets will be closed Monday for the Victoria Day holiday.

“We finally see some relief in the global equity markets; a good rebound in European indices yesterday followed by a decent progress led by tech stocks in New York hint that the worries over inflation are easing for now, although these inflation worries will be re-heated and re-served to the market often from now on, unless we see a sustainable deceleration in the commodity rally, or soft, but not too ugly economic data,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in April, casting doubt on how fast the U.S. economy can continue to heat up and easing concerns that rising inflation would put the Federal Reserve under pressure to tighten policy.

In this country, investors will get March retail sales figures before the bell. Sales for the month are expected to rise about 2.3 per cent following February’s 4.8-per-cent gain. The March gain is expected to reflect easing COVID-19 restrictions but tougher measures again in the months ahead are likely to weigh in future reports, Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Our internal card spending data is tracking a 4-per-cent decline in retail sales for the month [of April],” he said.

The rail sector remains in focus after Canadian Pacific on Thursday said it wouldn’t raise its bid for U.S.-based Kansas City Southern and called on that company’s board to reject a higher rival bid from Canadian National Railway. Kansas City has until 5 p.m. today to accept CN’s offer.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.20 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.03 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were on track for a weekly decline as investors weigh the possible return of supply from Iran to the market amid signs of progress in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The day range on Brent is US$64.57 to US$65.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.56 to US$62.51.

Prices were modestly firmer heading into Friday’s session but both benchmarks still looked set for weekly declines of nearly 5 per cent. That would be the biggest weekly drop since March.

“Although oil’s outlook remains favourable, even with the return of Iranian production to international markets, its near-term direction rests with how many weak speculative long positions are remaining in the market,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“If they have been sufficiently culled, oil prices should stabilize here; otherwise, the risk is that a more aggressive thinning of the herd will follow.”

Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices steadied and looked set for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,874.60 per ounce, and has risen 1.8 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,876.10.

“U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts this week, meaning yields and the [U.S.] dollar have fallen, strong supportive factors for gold,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed, sitting just below 83 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart held near recent lows against global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 82.69 US cents to 82.94 US cents.

Investors get March retail sales early Friday but most area already looking past that month with the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 control measures as the spring wore on.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, held below 90 and was last at 89.869.

The index is down about 0.6 per cent for the week so far. Against the Japanese yen the U.S. dollar held at 108.74, for a weekly loss of roughly 0.5 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

In cryptocurrencies, the rebound from Wednesday’s crash lost some momentum. Bitcoin traded around US$40,000 in Asia, which is more than 30 per cent above the week’s low point, but it struggled to hold on to early-session gains. Ether likewise found gains tough and fell back to flat at US$2,786.

Both are on course for weekly losses deeper than 10 per cent, according to Reuters.

More company news

Deere & Co on Friday posted a 169-per-cent surge in quarterly profit as a recovering global economy boosted demand for farm machine and construction equipment. Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.79-billion, or $5.68 per share, in the second quarter, from $666-million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Tickers mentioned in this story
