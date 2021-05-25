Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher Tuesday, signaling a second day of gains for key indexes, as Federal Reserve officials continue to assure markets that inflationary pressures are likely transitory. Major European markets were also up in morning trading. TSX futures were positive with investors looking ahead to the start of bank earnings later in the week.
Dow, Nasdaq and S&P futures were all above water ahead of the North American open. On Monday, a rally in tech shares helped the Nasdaq finish up 1.41 per cent. The S&P 500 gained nearly 1 per cent and the Dow closed up 0.54 per cent. Markets in Canada were closed on Monday for the Victoria Day holiday.
“Although prices have been rising worldwide, there have been enough speed bumps in the data along the way, notably in the U.S. recently, to leave financial markets with nagging doubts,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“The Federal Reserve is determined to keep it that way, likely with a taper-tantrum in mind. A Mike Tyson punch-in-the-face inflationary knockout blow has yet to be delivered, leading to a seemingly endless cycle of flip-flop behaviour of late.”
On Monday, a number of Fed officials suggested there was no immediate rush to change current policy.
“I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy, I don’t think we should do it when we’re still in the pandemic,” James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said on Monday.
In this country, bank earnings will be at the forefront through the week. Bank of Montreal reports on Wednesday. CIBC, Royal Bank and TD all report on Thursday. National Bank releases results on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings will be released on June 1.
The Globe’s David Berman reports that expectations are high this time out, although analysts remain wary. Bank stocks have rallied to record levels this year, with average gains of 23 per cent year to date. As well, last quarter’s profits, released in February, exceeded analysts’ estimates by a remarkable average of 26 per cent, raising hopes for another blowout quarter.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.41 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.01 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.71 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.75 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down slightly in early going as traders await more news on talks on the Iran nuclear agreement and the potential return of supply from that country to the market.
The day range on Brent is US$67.83 to US$68.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$65.42 to US$66.34. Both benchmarks rose more than 3 per cent on Monday.
Reuters reports that indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week. Talks were given another life after Tehran and the U.N. nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic program.
“Iran is the biggest wild card for the oil market,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“Iranian supply is the biggest question market and that will be determined if the U.S. piecemeals the reduction of sanctions or provides an opportunity to have all of them removed.”
He said the energy market has priced in an extra 500,000 barrels a day of crude from Iran later this summer, “but if most sanctions are taken off, an additional 1,000,000 bpd hitting the market by the end of the year.”
Gold reversed course on Tuesday, climbing towards last week’s 4-1/2-month high.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to US$1,885.47 per ounce, after falling as much as 0.5 per cent earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,886.50.
“Weak dollar, rebound in investment demand and no major threat of tapering in near term from the U.S. Federal Reserve are major reasons for gold achieving $1,885 recently,” Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around 83 US cents in early going as its U.S. counterpart hit its weakest level in more than four months against a group of world peers.
The day range on the loonie is 82.95 US cents to 83.12 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports due Tuesday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index slid 0.3 per cent to 89.533 in Europe, adding to its 0.2 per cent overnight loss to take it to its lowest since Jan. 7, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro crossed last week’s four-month top at US$1.2245 to hit US$1.2262, up 0.3 per cent on the day. Britain’s pound, which has run up about 1.2 per cent over the past three weeks, was 0.2 per cent higher at US$1.4181.
Cryptocurrencies rose in Europe. Bitcoin advanced 0.2 per cent to US$38,889.
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA Home Price Index for March.
(9 a.m. ET) S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20-city).
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (revisions) for May.
