Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials continued to talk down the risk of inflation. Major European markets were positives in morning trading. TSX futures were positive with crude prices near recent highs.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed modest gains ahead of the North American open. On Tuesday, all three finished just south of break even. The S&P/TSX Composite, however, edged up 0.19 per cent to finish at a record high.
Sentiment continues to draw support from Fed officials’ efforts to calm investor concerns over climbing inflation. On Tuesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without interfering with that country’s economic rebound.
“Inflation worries are still on the back of average investor’s mind, but the Fed officials’ frequently repeated comments that the ‘rising inflation won’t last long’ has a hypnotizing and a soothing effect on the sentiment,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“Therefore, the expectation of a robust GDP figure from the U.S. on Thursday should keep the bulls in charge of the market.”
In this country, bank earnings move to the forefront with results due from Bank of Montreal before the start of trading. CIBC, TD and Royal Bank all report on Thursday. National Bank results are due Friday and Scotiabank delivers its latest earnings next week.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.10 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.05 per cent while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.01 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.88 per cent
Commodities
Crude prices were steady, supported by a decline in U.S. inventories and improved optimism over U.S. demand as the economy reopens.
The day range on Brent is US$68.44 to US$69.17. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$65.81 to US$66.43.
“Crude prices are in wait-and-see mode until the fifth round of negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal are done,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “Energy traders need to know how much Iranian crude is going to hit the market and that will only be known once the sanction relief part is finalized.”
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21. Gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels.
More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices rose above the key psychological level of $1,900 per ounce, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to US$1,904.50 per ounce, its highest level since Jan. 8.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,905.40 per ounce.
“A weaker dollar is helping and growing inflation risks are outweighing everything right now. This is about hedge against inflation right now,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly lower, trading below 83 US cents in early going, as its U.S. counterpart held steady but remained near recent lows against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.77 US cents to 83.03 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar. Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane speaks on the future of digital currencies in Canada at 1 p.m. ET.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was at 89.745, according to figures from Reuters.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s dollar gained after that country’s central bank hinted at a rate hike next year.
The New Zealand dollar jumped to a three-month high on the news and held onto the gains during the Asian session. The currency was last up 1.2 per cent at 0.70309.
The Australian dollar, often viewed as a measure of risk appetite, was up 0.3 per cent at 0.7778.
The euro slipped slightly against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 per cent on the day at US$1.22385 but still close to its highest since January.
Economic news
No major releases
With Reuters and The Canadian Press