Equities
Wall Street futures were in a holding pattern early Thursday as investors await readings on U.S. hiring and broader economic growth. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were also mostly flat with another round of earnings from some of the country’s biggest banks in focus.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all little changed ahead of the North American open. All three indexes managed gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq outperforming with a 0.59-per-cent advance on the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up nearly 1 per cent at a record high as it continued to edge toward 20,000.
“The concerns of this year, namely modest rises in overall inflation (post-COVID spikes notwithstanding) and the frenetic debate over when central banks might or might not choose to nudge interest rates up by a smidgen, seem paltry by comparison to last year,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Instead the market has been able to adjust to rising Treasury yields and the surge in commodity prices, and the continued drift higher in earnings and earnings forecasts has meant that valuation concerns continue to be pushed on to the back burner. This doesn’t make for much excitement, but it is at least a recognition that things are returning to normal.”
On Thursday, U.S. investors will be closely watching readings on weekly jobless claims as well as a revision on first-quarter GDP growth. Markets have been on edge about rising inflation, fearing price pressures could push the Federal Reserve to begin tightening policy. However, a number of Fed officials in recent days have moved to assure markets that the central bank views price pressures as transitory.
Economists are expecting U.S. initial jobless claims last week to have fallen to about 425,000 from the previous week’s 444,000. A modest revision to first-quarter GDP is expected, with economists predicting that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5 per cent, compared with an earlier reading that put growth at 6.4 per cent.
In this country, bank earnings continue to roll in with reports from TD, Royal Bank and CIBC before the start of trading.
CIBC reported net income excluding one-off items rose to $1.67-billion, or $3.59, in the three months ended April 30, compared with $441 million, or 94 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.01 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
RBC, meanwhile, posted net income of $4-billion, or $2.76 a share, up from $1.48-billion, or $1 per share, a year ago. Analysts had expected $2.48 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
On Wednesday, Bank of Montreal kicked this off, reported a surging profit in the latest quarter. The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that the higher profit came amid rising optimism about an economic recovery, but demand from clients for new loans has been slower to rebound as the pandemic drags on. Abnormally low provisions for loan losses and bustling activity in capital markets helped push BMO’s adjusted profit to $2.1-billion, up 193 per cent year-over-year, excluding writedowns and costs from the recent sale of two businesses abroad.
National Bank reports Friday and Bank of Nova Scotia reports next week.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.38 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.34 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.18 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down in early going despite a drawdown in weekly crude inventories with markets continuing to weigh the impact of rising inflation and a potential return of Iranian supply to the market.
The day range on Brent is US$68.14 to US$68.83. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$65.51 to US$66.18.
“Oil’s price fundamentals remain strong, even if momentum has wavered,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Oil should be a buy on dips into the end of the week.”
He also said it’s likely Thursday’s declines were the result of “speculative longs trimming positions” ahead of U.S. economic data due later in the day.
“When one considers the last week’s price action, it is easy to conclude that the speculative longs that were culled last week have quickly gotten back in again,” he said. “They are now slightly nervous, given the pace of the price recovery.”
Markets drew some support from weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed a bigger-than-forecast decline in crude stocks.
That, however, was offset by continuing speculation that talks over the Iran nuclear agreement could result in lifting sanctions and Iranian crude returning to market.
Analysts said any increase of supply from Iran would only be gradual, with JPMorgan estimating Iran could add 500,000 barrels per day by the end of this year and a further 500,000 bpd by August 2022, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, gold prices steadied near the US$1,900-per-ounce level.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,900.30 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at US$1,912.50 on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,901.50 per ounce.
“Gold prices reversed back in parallel with the rebounding U.S. dollar. What this suggests is that we are starting to see markets positioning ahead of Friday’s PCE report,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said, referring to monthly U.S. personal consumption data.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around the mid 82-US-cent mark, as its U.S. counterpart struggled to hold gains against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.36 to 82.63 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Thursday’s calendar.
On world markets, the euro traded at US$1.2199, unchanged on the day, and the yen near a one-week low at 109.13 per U.S. dollar. Britain’s pound dipped to a week-low of US$1.4136 before recovering slightly, according to figures from Reuters.
Economic news
(8:30 am. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 22.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for April.
(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Manufacturing Activity for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press