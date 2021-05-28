Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Friday with investors anticipating details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$6-trillion spending plan. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were also higher with a week of bank earnings set to wrap.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all gained in early going following a neutral finish on Wall Street during the previous session. All three indexes appear headed for a weekly gain, with the Nasdaq leading the pack with an increase of nearly 2 per cent for the week so far. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.15 per cent on Thursday, managing a third consecutive day of increases.
U.S. markets will be heading into a long weekend with exchanges shuttered for Memorial Day on Monday meaning Friday trading could be muted as activity winds down.
Investors are awaiting details of Mr. Biden’s US$6-trillion budget proposal, which is expected to run a US$1.8-trillion federal deficit. Although major budget initiatives have already been announced, Mr. Biden will release them as a single proposal on Friday to incorporate them into the government’s existing budget framework, giving a more complete picture of the administration’s fiscal position, the Associated Press reports.
“Plans for a US$6-trillion budget will bring many winners, although it makes sense to take any of today’s announcements with a pinch of salt,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.
“Despite Biden enjoying a slim majority across congress, the ability to get his original plan across the line is doubtful. Thus while markets will likely enjoy an optimistic end to the week, it could be just a matter of time before we see a heavy dose of reality over just how much of that US$6-trillion will see the light of day.”
In this country, a week of bank earnings wraps with results due from National Bank. Scotiabank is the last of the big banks to report, releasing its results on June 1.
Ahead of the opening bell, National Bank said net income excluding one-time items rose to $801-million, or $2.25 a share, in the three months through April, compared with $379-million, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2 a share in the most recent quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
So far Canada’s biggest banks have posted strong profit gains as lenders unwind reserves against future losses, put in place at the onset of the pandemic.
Second-quarter profits at Royal Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were two-and-a-half to four times their pandemic lows reported a year ago. All three released results on Thursday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.44 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.26 per cent. Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.53 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 2.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.04 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady but looked set for weekly gains as traders weigh the prospect of Iranian supply returning to market against rising demand as economies reopen.
The day range on Brent is US$69.26 to US$69.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.74 to US$67.45. Brent looks set to record a weekly gain of about 4 per cent while WTI is on track for an increase of about 5 per cent for the week.
“Markets are becoming increasingly comfortable that any Iranian oil that returns to official international markets will be comfortably absorbed as global economic recovery proceeds,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“That noise will increase if India starts showing concrete progress in its COVID-19 battle.”
He said prices drew support from U.S. weekly jobless claims, released Thursday, which showed continued improvement in the U.S. employment picture.
“Also aiding the rally was the general perception that next week’s OPEC+ meeting would leave the pace of production increases unchanged,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher.
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,887.90 per ounce. Gold has risen 0.4 per cent this week, on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,892.30.
‘Ahead of the U.S. budget and data [on Friday], those same inflation nerves are likely to cap gold gains, as is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains in overbought territory,” Mr. Halley said. “That suggests that gold is still vulnerable to a downside correction from here, within the greater bullish trend.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly as its U.S. counterpart firmed against global currencies after bouncing off more than four month lows in recent sessions.
The day range on the loonie is 82.68 US cents to 82.88 US cents.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index advanced in Asia and early trading in Europe and was last up 0.1 per cent on the day at 90.78.
The euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.21875, hovering below its recent high of US$1.2266, according to figures from Reuters.
The New Zealand dollar, which earlier in the week jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, was down 0.6 per cent at 0.7247. The Australian dollar was down 0.3 per cent at 0.7722.
More company news
Salesforce.com Inc raised its full-year forecast for revenue as well as profit, and reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, following increased demand for its cloud-based software due to a pandemic-led shift to remote work. Salesforce raised its annual revenue forecast to between $25.90-billion and $26.00-billion, above estimates of $25.76-billion. The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $3.79 and $3.81 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $3.43.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press