What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equities
Canada’s main stock index hit a record high early Monday, buoyed by gains in energy and financial stocks. Wall Street, meanwhile, saw a muted start with investors shrugging off news of a G7 deal on a global minimum corporate tax.
At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.36 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 20,067.19.
In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.8 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 4229.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.
On Wall Street, investors continue to parse Friday’s U.S. jobs numbers, which showed the addition of 559,000 positions last month. While the number fell short of expectations, it was also viewed as likely giving the Federal Reserve room to hold off tightening policy anytime soon.
“One thing Friday’s lacklustre payrolls report did do was push back the prospect that the Federal Reserve might feel compelled to look at some form of taper when it meets post Jackson Hole,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Markets will also get key inflation figures later in the week with the release of CPI figures for May on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, investors also weighed the weekend agreement among G7 countries on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent. However, the move still needs approval from the entire G20 next month, something analysts suggest could be a difficult task.
“The reality is, despite all of the hyperbole, is that ministers agreed a woolly statement that pledged to discuss the minutiae of a deal next month,” Mr. Hewson said. “Furthermore with a proposed new global minimum tax rate of 15 per cent any agreement is unlikely to make that much difference given that Ireland is the only economy in Europe that this statement of intent will currently affect, with rates at current levels.”
In this country, the Bank of Canada delivers its next policy announcement on Wednesday morning. Markets aren’t expecting any change on interest rates or the bank’s bond-buying program as it weighs gains in the country’s vaccination efforts against soft economic data in the wake of the latest round of lockdowns. Preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada suggest April GDP fell 0.8 per cent, the first decline in a year. As well, the economy shed 68,100 jobs in May.
“Recent economic data has come in somewhat softer than the bank had projected in the April Monetary Policy Report, but not significantly enough to prompt a re-think on the appropriate path of monetary policy support,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan said in a report.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.26 per cent by afternoon. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.07 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.33 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.45 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back from recent highs in early going as the prospect of a return of Iranian supply to the market offset support from OPEC production curbs.
The day range on Brent is US$71.10 to US$72.27. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.93 to US$70. Early Monday, Brent touched its best level since May 2019, while WTI hit US$70 for the first time since October 2018.
“With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the U.S., China and Europe remaining on track, oil should remain a buy on dips,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
The main concern for the markets continues to be the prospect of increased supply from Iran. Iran and global powers will enter a fifth round of talks on June 10 in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports, according to a Reuters report.
Crude prices have been on the rise for the past two weeks, underpinned by production curbs from OPEC and its allies as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar firmed somewhat.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,883.10 per ounce, after rising more than 1 per cent in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,886.
“We are seeing some long covering in Asia today, with risk hedges being unwound after an uneventful news weekend, helped by a slightly stronger U.S. dollar and with bitcoin rallying,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart firmed against world currencies after declining following last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs report.
The day range on the loonie is 82.60 US cents to 82.83 US cents.
“A marginally weaker commodities backdrop on the day has caused limited damage to the CAD as it sits unchanged after a brief test of the low 1.21s in the early hours,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
There were no major Canadian releases on Monday’s calendar. April international trade figures will be released Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy announcement.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 per cent on the day at 90.283. The euro was down 0.2 per cent against the greenback, at US$1.21465.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was 0.2-per-cent lower at 0.7727, according to figures from Reuters.
More company news
The Globe’s David Milstead reports Air Canada on Sunday said its top executives will give back their 2020 bonuses and stock awards, citing “public disappointment.” Air Canada scrapped its bonus plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced It with a new plan that paid $10-million in “COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Bonuses” earlier this year. It also gave out special share-appreciation units at the end of 2020 that were designed to compensate executives and management for salary cuts the airline announced publicly during the pandemic.
Alphabet’s Google agreed to make changes to some of its widely-used online advertising services under an unprecedented settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog released on Monday. The authority also fined the Mountain View, California-based company €220-million ($267.48-million) after a probe found it abused its market power in the intricate ad business online, where some of its tools have become almost essential for large publishers.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month on the first space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin, the billionaire said on Monday. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” Bezos said in an Instagram post.
Economic news
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press