What every Canadian investor needs to know today

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Canada’s main stock index hit a record high early Monday, buoyed by gains in energy and financial stocks. Wall Street, meanwhile, saw a muted start with investors shrugging off news of a G7 deal on a global minimum corporate tax.

Story continues below advertisement

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.36 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 20,067.19.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.8 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 4229.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.

On Wall Street, investors continue to parse Friday’s U.S. jobs numbers, which showed the addition of 559,000 positions last month. While the number fell short of expectations, it was also viewed as likely giving the Federal Reserve room to hold off tightening policy anytime soon.

“One thing Friday’s lacklustre payrolls report did do was push back the prospect that the Federal Reserve might feel compelled to look at some form of taper when it meets post Jackson Hole,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

Markets will also get key inflation figures later in the week with the release of CPI figures for May on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, investors also weighed the weekend agreement among G7 countries on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent. However, the move still needs approval from the entire G20 next month, something analysts suggest could be a difficult task.

“The reality is, despite all of the hyperbole, is that ministers agreed a woolly statement that pledged to discuss the minutiae of a deal next month,” Mr. Hewson said. “Furthermore with a proposed new global minimum tax rate of 15 per cent any agreement is unlikely to make that much difference given that Ireland is the only economy in Europe that this statement of intent will currently affect, with rates at current levels.”

Story continues below advertisement

In this country, the Bank of Canada delivers its next policy announcement on Wednesday morning. Markets aren’t expecting any change on interest rates or the bank’s bond-buying program as it weighs gains in the country’s vaccination efforts against soft economic data in the wake of the latest round of lockdowns. Preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada suggest April GDP fell 0.8 per cent, the first decline in a year. As well, the economy shed 68,100 jobs in May.

“Recent economic data has come in somewhat softer than the bank had projected in the April Monetary Policy Report, but not significantly enough to prompt a re-think on the appropriate path of monetary policy support,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan said in a report.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.26 per cent by afternoon. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.07 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.33 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.45 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices pulled back from recent highs in early going as the prospect of a return of Iranian supply to the market offset support from OPEC production curbs.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on Brent is US$71.10 to US$72.27. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.93 to US$70. Early Monday, Brent touched its best level since May 2019, while WTI hit US$70 for the first time since October 2018.

“With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the U.S., China and Europe remaining on track, oil should remain a buy on dips,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The main concern for the markets continues to be the prospect of increased supply from Iran. Iran and global powers will enter a fifth round of talks on June 10 in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports, according to a Reuters report.

Crude prices have been on the rise for the past two weeks, underpinned by production curbs from OPEC and its allies as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar firmed somewhat.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,883.10 per ounce, after rising more than 1 per cent in the previous session.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. gold futures slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,886.

“We are seeing some long covering in Asia today, with risk hedges being unwound after an uneventful news weekend, helped by a slightly stronger U.S. dollar and with bitcoin rallying,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart firmed against world currencies after declining following last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs report.

The day range on the loonie is 82.60 US cents to 82.83 US cents.

“A marginally weaker commodities backdrop on the day has caused limited damage to the CAD as it sits unchanged after a brief test of the low 1.21s in the early hours,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no major Canadian releases on Monday’s calendar. April international trade figures will be released Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy announcement.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 per cent on the day at 90.283. The euro was down 0.2 per cent against the greenback, at US$1.21465.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was 0.2-per-cent lower at 0.7727, according to figures from Reuters.

More company news

The Globe’s David Milstead reports Air Canada on Sunday said its top executives will give back their 2020 bonuses and stock awards, citing “public disappointment.” Air Canada scrapped its bonus plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced It with a new plan that paid $10-million in “COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Bonuses” earlier this year. It also gave out special share-appreciation units at the end of 2020 that were designed to compensate executives and management for salary cuts the airline announced publicly during the pandemic.

Alphabet’s Google agreed to make changes to some of its widely-used online advertising services under an unprecedented settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog released on Monday. The authority also fined the Mountain View, California-based company €220-million ($267.48-million) after a probe found it abused its market power in the intricate ad business online, where some of its tools have become almost essential for large publishers.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month on the first space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin, the billionaire said on Monday. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” Bezos said in an Instagram post.

Economic news

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies