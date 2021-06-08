Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were little changed early Tuesday with investor focus fixed on U.S. inflation figures due later in the week. Major European markets were modestly higher in morning trading. TSX futures were down slightly as crude prices continued to pull back.
Dow and S&P futures hovered just below break even ahead of the North American open. Nasdaq futures saw small gains. In the week’s opening session, the Dow closed down 0.36 per cent while the S&P 500, which is trading near just off record levels, slid 0.08 per cent. The Nasdaq closed up 0.5 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.03 per cent on weakness in resource stocks.
Market focus continues to be on Thursday’s release by the U.S. Labor Department of inflation data for May. In April, the consumer price index rose 4.2 per cent, year-over-year. Economists are expecting to see an annual rate of inflation in May of 4.7 per cent. Investors are nervous that spiking inflation could force the Federal Reserve to begin tightening policy. The Fed’s next policy announcement is due June 16.
“Investors’ main concern appears to be over short-term inflation risk and whether rising prices are likely to be transitory in nature,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
On the corporate side, GameStop reports earnings after the close of trading.
In this country, investors will get international trade figures for April from Statistics Canada before the start of trading.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, says that bank expects to see an improvement in the trade balance, forecasting a trade deficit of $600-million, compared with $1.1-billion in March.
“Auto imports rose substantially last month, but should see weakness in April as the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage caused further production disruptions (auto exports likely to fall as well),” she said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE added 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.03 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.13 per cent. New figures released Tuesday showed a milder-than-expected dip in first quarter economic activity in the euro zone. Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro contracted 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.3 per cent year-on-year decline. These compared with estimates three weeks ago of declines of 0.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.02 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices fell for a second day as declines in Chinese crude imports raised concerns about the recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$70.71 to US$71.49. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.50 to US$69.30. Both benchmarks fell by about 0.6 per cent on Monday.
China’s crude imports fell 14.6 per cent in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases, according to Reuters.
“The weakness in Chinese demand appears to be more of a story about China’s private refining sector tentatively slowing purchases as they deal with investigations to address structural overcapacity,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“China’s economic recovery is moderating but is still strong when compared to the rest of the world.”
He said energy markets also continue to be fixated on talks over the Iran nuclear deal. U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken noted that it is unclear whether Iran is prepared to do what is necessary to come back into compliance with the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised concerns that Iran is hiding nuclear material and was concerned with Tehran’s lack of engagement, Mr. Moya said.
“At some point this week, a make-or-break moment will present itself over Iranian nuclear talks and that should help determine if bullish momentum continues to send oil much higher,” Mr. Moya said.
“Both sides are incentivized to get a deal done, but if a breakthrough does not occur before the June 18 Iranian presidential elections, Brent crude could easily rally above the US$75 level.”
In other commodities, gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,896.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures held steady at US$1,898.70.
“If financial markets are already in the summer doldrum mode, that could mean gold prices could steadily rally over the next couple of months,” Mr. Moya said.
“Even if the upcoming inflation report later this week doesn’t show a significant deceleration in pricing pressures, it probably won’t change anyone’s opinion on inflation at the Fed.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little change as its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.68 US cents to 82.80 US cents.
On Tuesday, investors get April international trade figures followed by the Bank of Canada’s next policy decision on Wednesday morning. No change to rates is expected.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 90.138 while against the euro the U.S. dollar was 0.1 per cent higher at US$1.2172.
The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.4138 and the Australian dollar eased slightly to US$0.7745, even though both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months, according to figures from Reuters.
The Japanese yen fell as the U.S. dollar rose, trading at 109.51 yen per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 per cent on the day.
More company news
Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly. Fastly said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” according to its website.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit (and revisions) for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press