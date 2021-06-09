Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were in a holding pattern early Wednesday as investors continue to wait for fresh inflation figures later in the week. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were modestly lower with the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision due later in the morning.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all hovering just above break even, continuing the pattern seen through much of the week so far. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Tuesday’s session near the flat line with the S&P sitting just below record levels. The Nasdaq ended up 0.31 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.15 per cent, helped by gains in energy shares.
“Wall Street is in for a choppy market until Thursday’s [U.S.] inflation report,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.
“U.S. stocks have largely been stuck in a range since mid-April and don’t seem likely to be breaking out anytime soon. Investors want to see how hot pricing pressures get and how much downside in equities will occur once the Fed’s taper tantrum begins.”
In this country, the Bank of Canada delivers its next policy announcement shortly after the start of trading.
“The Bank of Canada gets set to meet later today, and could well give further indications on the timeline of a possible taper sometime in Q3,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “The central bank is likely to look through the rise in CPI to 3.4 per cent, citing it as temporary, along with the weaker performance of the economy and jobs market, which they expect to improve in the second half.”
The Globe’s Mark Rendell and David Parkinson report that the central has undershot its $3-billion weekly target for government bond purchases in each of the past two weeks, saying that it has “operational flexibility” in managing the new, reduced size for its quantitative easing program that it put in place in late April.
On the corporate side, Pembina Pipeline Corp. has joined with an Indigenous-owned group to propose an offer for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, marking the first time a major energy company has signalled its intention to bid for the line now being expanded.
The Globe reports that Pembina has formed a 50-50 partnership with Western Indigenous Pipeline Group, or WIPG, a coalition of First Nations and Métis representatives from communities along the 1,150-kilometre route of the pipeline in Alberta and British Columbia. The partnership is called Chinook Pathways.
Ahead of the open, Canadian investors will also get results from retailer Dollarama.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.02 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.03 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.11 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.13 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose on a decline in U.S. inventories and signs of rising demand as economies reopen.
The day range on Brent is US$72.12 to US$72.83. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.95 to US$70.62. Both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent on Tuesday.
“The volatility in oil markets is somewhat higher than elsewhere, with Brent crude and WTI powering back to recent highs overnight,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Fighting talk from U.S. Secretary of State over Iran sanctions helped oil ignore a stronger U.S. dollar as fears of a flood of post-nuclear-deal Iranian oil hitting markets faded.”
Markets have been cautiously watching talks over the Iran nuclear agreement and the possibility of Iranian supply returning to market.
However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that even if Iran and the United States returned to compliance with a nuclear deal, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.
Sentiment was also bolstered by weekly U.S. inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing that stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended June 4. That was in line with analysts’ expectations. More official weekly figures are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
Meanwhile, the EIA forecast fuel consumption growth this year in the United States would be 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a previous forecast of 1.39 million bpd, according to a Reuters report.
In other commodities, gold eased on a firmer U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to US$1,887.91 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,891.10.
“There’s a great deal of uncertainty about the next move in gold prices,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer ahead of the Bank of Canada’s latest policy decision while its U.S. counterpart held onto recent gains against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.53 US cents to 82.75 US cents.
The Bank of Canada’s announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET. No change is expected on rates but investors will be watching for news on the bank’s asset purchase program.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, sat at 90.077.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars held in narrow bands, with the Australian dollar at US$0.7744, roughly the middle of the past two months’ range, and the New Zealand dollar trading likewise at US$0.7199, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound was slightly higher at US$1.4168.
The euro was steady at US$1.2179 in the Asia session ahead of Thursday’s policy decision from the European Central Bank.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press