Equities
Wall Street futures wavered Thursday as investors await the latest reading on U.S. inflation ahead of the opening bell. European markets were also muted ahead of the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. TSX futures edged higher as crude prices steadied.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were narrowly mixed in the premarket period. All three indexes have traded in narrow ranges through the week ahead of the release of new inflation figures. The S&P 500 closed Wednesday down 0.18 per cent while the Dow slid 0.44 per cent. The Nasdaq fell 0.09 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.32 per cent after the Bank of Canada left its key policy rate unchanged.
Ahead of the North American open, investors will get a reading on inflationary pressures in May in the U.S. economy. A stronger-than-expected reading during the previous month spooked investors, who remain concerned that rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy.
Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting to see the U.S. consumer price index rise 0.4 per cent in May, putting the annual rate of inflation at 3.4 per cent.
“A stronger-than-expected inflation read would already be too strong, and should revive the Fed hawks and trigger a certain sell-off across the equity space regardless of the consensus view that today’s print should be the peak of the actual rising inflation cycle,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“A softer-than-expected figure, on the other hand, should strengthen the conviction, and the case for softening inflationary pressures and leave the Fed doves alone for at least another month.”
In this country, the energy sector is in focus after TC Energy Corp. said it is terminating the Keystone XL pipeline, months after U.S. President Joe Biden pulled its permit. The cancellation comes after more than a decade of wrangling over the project.
Elsewhere, travel company Transat AT reports results ahead of the start of trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.12 per cent ahead of the ECB’s latest policy announcement. The central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative policy stance at a meeting. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.18 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.34 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.01 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after earlier declines in the wake of new U.S. inventory figures showing a jump in weekly gasoline stocks ahead of the summer driving season.
The day range on Brent is US$71.51 to US$72.32. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.29 to US$70.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude inventories that exclude the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels. But fuel stocks were up sharply, with product supplied falling to 17.7 million barrels per day (bpd) versus 19.1 million the week before, according to Reuters.
“Oil beat a modest retreat overnight after U.S. crude inventories fell, but U.S. gasoline inventories rose sharply,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
“The pullbacks are modest in scale and look more look position adjustments into the U.S. CPI data tonight than a structural turn in sentiment in the greater scheme of things.”
He said only a retreat below US$70 a barrel for Brent and US$68 a barrel for WTI would suggest an end to the current rally.
In other commodities, gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar edged higher.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,884.18 per ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,886.20 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower after the Bank of Canada held rates steady while its U.S. counterpart remained near a five-month low against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.48 US cents to 82.59 US cents.
On Wednesday the Bank of Canada held rates steady, as expected, and said it expects the economy to rebound strongly as COVID-19 vaccinations advance.
Later Thursday, Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane is scheduled to speak on the country’s economy. The speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be followed by a press conference.
“Yesterday’s BoC decision was as uneventful as expected with little in the statement to indicate any notable change to the Bank’s policy outlook,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
“We think the Bank of Canada will again reduce its QE pace in July with the support from June employment data released five days before the decision,” he said in an early note.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index has fluctuated narrowly around the psychologically important 90 level, and was last at 90.206 - not too far from last month’s low of 89.533, a level not seen since early January, according to Reuters.
The euro rose to a one-week high at US$1.2218 on Wednesday only to finish little changed, and was mostly flat at US$1.2169 in European trade.
The yen traded at 109.46 per U.S. dollar, also little changed from Wednesday.
More company news
The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that an Ontario judge has dismissed a US$4.5-billion lawsuit against Toronto-Dominion Bank over its role in providing bank accounts used in one of the world’s largest Ponzi schemes. The decision deals a blow to liquidators seeking to recover funds for investors in a US$7.2-billion fraud masterminded by ex-billionaire Allen Stanford. Lawyers for the liquidators argued that TD helped move billions of dollars for an offshore company controlled by Mr. Stanford, and was liable for investors’ losses for failing to detect the fraud or heed warning signs about questionable activity.
Economic news
ECB monetary policy meeting
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 5. Estimate is 372,000, down 13,000 from previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from April and 4.7 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press