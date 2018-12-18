Equities

U.S. stock futures pointed to a rebound early Tuesday after the previous session’s sharp sell off, with world markets continuing to struggle a day before the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers what is expected to be the fourth interest-rate increase of the year. In this country, futures were modestly higher a day after the TSX touched its lowest level in two years amid dropping crude prices.

Overseas, major European markets started the day in the red and Asian stocks failed to get a boost from a key speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. MSCI’s all-world index was down by a quarter of a per cent and has dropped 9 per cent so far this year. Reuters notes that index is on track for its worst showing in a decade.

“U.S. futures have begun to look more encouraging after yet another heavy day of losses,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst with IG, said. “The only question is whether a rebound will begin ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow, or whether another quick flush is due before tomorrow’s widely-expected rate hike.”

Mr. Beauchamp said, looking back at the history of equities in the wake of each rate hike since the end of 2015, the “near-term picture is not pretty, with most increases followed by either sideways trading or a swift drop.”

“Although last December’s rate hike was followed by the usual Santa rally, the cheery feeling was followed by January’s stomach-churning sell-off. Dip buyers might have a last hurrah in 2018, but beyond that the outlook is not encouraging,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

The Fed delivers its rate decision on Wednesday afternoon and markets are widely expecting another rate increase. The Fed’s statement, coming after more dovish comments from some officials at the central bank, will be carefully examined for indications of the course of future rate increases in the new year. The latest decision comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to harshly criticize the Fed’s efforts. Early Tuesday, Mr. Trump again urged the Fed to not make “yet another mistake” and told the central bank to “feel the market.”

On Bay Street, Katanga Mining Ltd. will be before the Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday morning as the regulator considers when to approve a settlement agreement that would include penalties for Katanga, which is a unit of metals and mining giant Glencore PLC. The OSC alleges that Katanga and several insiders, including current and former CEOs, broke securities laws by making false statements and failing to disclose a potentially damaging relationship with an Israeli businessman.

Ahead of the open, markets also get October manufacturing figures from Statistics Canada.

On Wall Street, Oracle Corp. shares were up more than 6 per cent in premarket trading after the business software maker forecast profit in the current quarter would come in ahead of market expectations. The forecast came as the company reported net income rose to US$2.33-billion, or 61 US cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30. Excluding items, the company earned 80 US cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 78 US cents. In the current quarter, Oracle expects adjusted profit of 86 US cents to 88 US cents. Analysts had been forecasting earnings by that measure of 84 US cents.

After the markets close, FedEx Corp. releases its latest quarterly results. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of US$3.94 in the quarter. Revenue forecast to come in at US$17.76-billion, up 9 per cent from a year earlier. Over the last two years, FedEx has beaten earnings forecasts 50 per cent of the time and revenue forecasts 75 per cent of the time.

Overseas, European markets started the session lower with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping 0.19 per cent with oil and gas stocks under pressure. Both Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC 40 remained lower in morning trading, falling 0.41 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively. Germany’s DAX steadied as trading progressed, advancing 0.42 per cent.

In Asia, markets followed Wall Street’s lead, finishing weaker. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.82 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.05 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei finished down 1.82 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices sank in early trading as volatile stock markets and forecasts of record U.S. and Russian output weigh on sentiment. Early on, Brent crude fell 4.1 per cent to US$47.84, its lowest since September 2017. The day range on Brent so far is US$57.20 to US$59.24. West Texas Intermediate was also sharply lower and had a spread of US$47.84 to US$49.59 for the day so far.

Early Tuesday, Reuters, citing industry sources, reported that Russian oil output has hit a record 11.42 million barrels this month. A day earlier, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast that production from seven major U.S. shale basins would rise to more than 8 million barrels a day for the first time by the end of the year.

“OPEC may have come to an agreement with its allies to cut production next year and rebalance markets on the back of prices slipping by more than a third since October, but traders are clearly not convinced enough will be done,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

"A number of different scenarios could threaten the success of the deal including slower global growth, low compliance and higher U.S. production."

He said it could be reasonable to argue that similar doubts followed OPEC’s last production cap, which ended up being "by and large successful.' However, Mr. Erlam notes that the environment has changed “and no one seems in any rush to say with confidence that the result will be the same.”

“The global growth situation is a major factor that the group did not have to contend with previously, as well,” he said.

Gold prices, meanwhile, advanced as the U.S. dollar slipped ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,249.30 per ounce by midmorning in Europe. Earlier in the session, gold touched US$1,249.75, its best level since Dec. 10. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,253.30 per ounce.

“A combination of risk aversion and a weaker dollar are proving supportive for the yellow metal which has been on a good run since the summer,” Mr. Erlam noted. “With the Fed meeting today and tomorrow, after which a decision on interest rates will be announced alongside new economic projections, the greenback could be very volatile which will strongly influence the direction of travel for gold.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower after Statistics Canada reported that factory sales fell 0.1 per cent in October. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.52 US cents to 74.67 US cents.

Economists had been expecting sales for the month to rise by 0.4 per cent. Statscan says the October decline came after increases in four of the five previous months. Lower sales in wood and metal industries were offset by gains in food and machinery industries, the agency said. Overall, sales fell in seven of 21 industries, accounting for about 40.5 per cent of the manufacturing sector.

“Expectations were running high for factory sales, but the data proved disappointing,” CIBC economist Royce Mendes said. “...However, the weakness wasn’t very concentrated, with only seven of 21 industries declining.”

As well, he said, in volume terms shipments actually rose 0.2 per cent and inventories increased by 1 per cent “suggesting the boost to monthly GDP from factory production could be a bit greater than what shipment volumes alone indicate.”

Markets will also be weighing comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Mr. Poloz said the escalating trade battle between the United States and China is his biggest concern for the 2019 economic outlook. He also warned that an all-out trade war could spark 1970s-style stagflation that would threaten the inflation-fighting reputation of the world’s central banks.

On global currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 per cent at 96.931 after falling 0.4 per cent on Monday as markets speculate that growth concerns will result in the Fed slowing the course of rate hikes in the new year. Last week, the index posted its best performance since September, hitting its best level in 18 months.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.826 per cent amid continued market volatility.

Stocks set to see action

Magna International said Tuesday it has acquired Spain’s VIZA Geca SL, which operates four production facilities and has 1,100 employees. No price for the deal was announced. The move is aimed at bolstering Magna’s seat operations.

CBS Corp. shares were higher in premarket trading after the company said Monday it has fired Leslie Moonves for cause and has denied a US$120-million severance package as it girds for a potential legal battle with its former chief executive who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault that allegedly took place before and after he joined the company.

Truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a 39.3 per cent rise in quarterly profit, driven by robust demand for its trucks. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$188-million in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from US$135-million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to US$1.89 from US$1.36 cents per share.

Boeing Co. shares were up more than 2 per cent in premarket after the aerospace giant announced it would raise its dividend by 20 per cent to US$2.05 next year. The company’s board also approved a US$20-billion share repurchase program.

Husky Energy Inc said it has received regulatory approvals to buy rival MEG Energy Corp, but MEG has yet to agree on the deal. In October, Husky made an unsolicited formal offer to buy MEG Energy in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion, in an effort to integrate assets and offset the deep price discounts on Canadian crude.

Economic news

Canadian factory sales fell 0.1 per cent in October after four increases in the previous five months. Statistics Canada says the lower sales at wood product and metal industries were offset by increases in the food and machinery segments. Economists had been forecasting an increase of 0.4 per cent.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

