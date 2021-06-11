Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were steady early Friday after the the S&P 500 touched record highs during the previous session with investors looking past hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation figures. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were also up with crude prices heading to a third week of gains.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all modestly positive in the early hours. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 added 0.47 per cent to managed a record close. The Dow gained 0.06 per cent while the Nasdaq finished up 0.78 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday’s session 0.24-per-cent higher.
“Given that U.S. inflation for May was considerably higher than expected, one would have expected equities to fall,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Instead, precisely the opposite happened, leaving many disappointed inflationistas scratching their heads. The markets appear to have bought in to the Fed message that higher inflation is transitory.”
On Thursday, new figures showed that the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. jumped to 5 per cent, its highest since 2008. However, at least some of the upward pressure came from items like airplane tickets and used vehicle costs, adding weight to the Federal Reserve’s suggestion that recent price pressures are likely transitory. Markets have been nervously watching inflation indicators, concerned that a sharp rise could force the Fed to tighten policy.
In this country, investors will get results from retailer Roots ahead of the start of trading.
On the economic side, Statistics Canada releases first-quarter household debt figures.
On the world stage, G7 leaders meet Friday for the start of three days of talks in England with topics like vaccination efforts and climate change in focus.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.34 per cent after the European Central Bank maintained levels of policy support. The index sat at a record high early in the session and looked headed for a sixth straight day of gains. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.50 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.11 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed just south of break even, falling 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.36 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher and looked set for a third week of gains as signs of rising demand continue to emerge as economies ramp up vaccination efforts.
The day range on Brent is US$71.88 to US$72.77. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.68 to US$70.52. On Thursday, Brent managed its best level since May 2019, while WTI touched its highest since October 2018.
“Barring any G7 surprises [leaders start a three-day meeting on Friday] and an unlikely U.S. dollar rally, oil should resume its climb next week,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
“Only a retreat by Brent crude through US$70.00, or US$68.00 a barrel for WTI, endangers the rally.”
Early Friday, the International Energy Agency said OPEC+ oil producers will need to boost their output in order to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the Paris-based energy agency said.
“In 2022 there is scope for the 24-member OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to ramp up crude supply by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) above its July 2021-March 2022 target,” it said in its monthly oil report.
In other commodities, gold prices pushed above US$1,900 an ounce, helped by a retreat by the U.S. dollar and lower bond yields.
Gold prices edged above $1,900 an ounce level on Friday, supported by a pullback by the U.S. dollar and lower bond yields, after data showing a rise in U.S. inflation was viewed inadequate to alter the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,900.40 per ounce. Prices are up more than 0.5 per cent for the week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,903.90 per ounce.
“The rise in U.S. inflation failed to spark a tapering sell-off. That saw bond yields edge lower helping gold to bounce back,” Mr. Halley said in a note.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as its U.S. counterpart edged lower and major world currencies held in recent rages.
The day range on the loonie is 82.64 US cents to 82.78 US cents.
The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that the Bank of Canada is downplaying concerns about inflation, arguing that supply-chain bottlenecks will clear as the economy normalizes while overall slack will continue to put downward pressure on prices.
In a speech Thursday, Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane said the central bank expects inflation to stay around 3 per cent for several months before falling back toward the bank’s 2-per-cent target later this year.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged lower in the Asian session, was down 0.1 per cent on the day at 89.995, according to figures from Reuters. It was on track for a small weekly loss of around 0.2 per cent.
Currency markets now turn their attention to the Fed’s latest decision, due next week.
The ECB’s policy announcement on Thursday had little impact on the euro, which was flat on the day at US$1.2181 and set for a small weekly gain of around 0.1 per cent.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 per cent at US$0.7768 and the New Zealand dollar was up 0.1 per cent at US$0.7204, suggesting at least some risk appetite in the market.
More company news
Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Alphabet Inc.’s Google about the tech giant’s proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising. Third-party cookies are used by digital advertisers to personalize and target advertising.
Economic news
G7 summit (though Sunday)
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s National Balance Sheet and Financial Flow Accounts for Q1.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press