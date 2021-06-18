 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Friday with the Dow on track for weekly losses as investors look to move past a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve. Europe’s major markets dipped into the red. TSX futures were also down modestly.

Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to Wall Street’s three key indexes hovered around break even. On Thursday, the Dow ended down 0.62 per cent, leaving it off nearly 2 per cent for the week. The S&P 500 slid 0.04 per cent and is also modestly negative for the week so far. The Nasdaq gained 0.87 per cent and is positive on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.43 per cent with tech shares gaining but energy and materials stocks falling.

This week, the Fed surprised markets, hinting that it could raise rates twice by 2023, a faster pace than investors had been expecting. The central bank cited an improved economic outlook, although it also vowed to keep supportive policy in place for the immediate future.

“The reality remains that the Fed is a long way from withdrawing stimulus, it’s merely seeding the ground for a slower rate, which could start towards the end of this year, data permitting,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

On the corporate side, the federal government is facing accusations of favouring Air Canada over consumers, as Ottawa lends the airline money to provide customer refunds while Washington seeks to punish the carrier for refusing to give U.S. passengers their money back more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that the U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday it is seeking a US$25.5-million fine against Air Canada over its refusal to give refunds to customers. The enforcement action contrasts with the position of the Canadian government, which allowed Air Canada and other domestic carriers to issue credits rather than refunds.

Overseas, major European markets were down with the pan-European STOXX 600 sliding 0.15 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.23 per cent while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.15 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.85 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices struggled early Friday, marking a second straight session of declines, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

The day range on Brent is US$72.30 to US$73.07. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.33 to US$71.12.

Earlier in the week, Brent hit its best level since 2019 while WTI had its highest since 2019. Both now look set to finish out the week little changed, sitting just off recent highs.

OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said Friday’s declines also came after the U.K. reported 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, the most since mid-February.

“The crude demand recovery playbook has not been recently threatened at all, but this U.K. surge in COVID cases despite rapid vaccinations will raise many alarms over how quickly the rest of Europe will reopen,” he said.

He also noted that Brent could be “ripe for further profit-taking” if more optimistic comments come from the latest round of Iran nuclear deal talks, but a major pullback seems unlikely.

Iran’s top negotiator said Thursday that talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have come closer than ever to an agreement, according to Reuters.

Through the latter part of the week a higher U.S. dollar has also tempered crude’s advance. The greenback got a lift after the Fed suggested that rates could rise faster than markets had been forecasting.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher but still looked set for their worst week since March 2020.

Spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,782.80 per ounce but was down 5 per cent for the week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to $1,785.20.

“Gold looks like a falling knife but eventually the longer-term prospects will attract buyers,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading just below 81 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart heads for its best showing in nine months against a group of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 80.74 US cents to 81.04 US cents.

There were no major economic releases on Friday’s calendar to offer direction for the Canadian dollar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 per cent at 91.887. The index is headed for a weekly rise of about 1.6 per cent, its biggest jump since September, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was trading US$1.19 and was on course for its worse week since October with a 1.6 per cent decline.

Britain’s pound fell 0.24 per cent to US$1.3894 and was headed for a weekly loss of 1.5 per cent.

The U.S. dollar is also on track for a 0.4 per cent rise against the yen, which sat at 110.02 per U.S. dollar after hitting an 11-week low of 110.82.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

