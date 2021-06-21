Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures rebounded early Friday after last week’s selloff as investors came to terms with the Federal Reserve’s message that rates could begin rising earlier than expected. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were modestly positive as crude prices gained.
Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes reversed early morning losses to turn higher as the North American open neared. On Friday, the S&P 500 ended down 1.31 per cent while the Nasdaq lost 0.92 per cent. The Dow, which saw its worst week since last fall, lost 1.58 per cent in the week’s final session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Friday down 0.72 per cent.
“The move lower in stocks still looks corrective to me,” OANDA market analyst Kenny Fisher said.
“Interest rates are going nowhere fast, and the world’s central banks have not closed the liquidity spigots,” he said. “That said, the unwinding still has plenty of juice in it, and this week could be a tough one for equities unless some of the Fed doves hit the newswires in force.”
Last week, the Fed surprised the market, suggesting that it could raise rates twice by 2023, a faster pace than investors had been expecting.
A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week, including Fed chair Jerome Powell who is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday. On Monday, markets will hear from St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President John Williams.
Mr. Bullard further spooked markets on Friday when he suggested Fed might need to raise rates in late 2022.
In this country, Canadian investors will get a reading on April retail sales on Wednesday. Economists are expecting to see a drop of about 5 per cent for the month as many regions of the country contended with restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
On the corporate side, Sobeys-parent Empire Co. Ltd. will report its latest results on Wednesday. BlackBerry delivers its quarterly results on Thursday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 pared early losses and was last trading flat. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.03 per cent while Germany’s DAX gained 0.26 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei sank 3.29 per cent with most sectors in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.08 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher in early going on continued optimism over the recovery in demand and a pause in talks over the Iran nuclear agreement.
The day range on Brent is US$73.31 to US$74.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.48 to US$72.41. Both benchmarks have marked four weeks of gains, helped by advances in the global vaccination effort.
“Oil’s underlying physical demand picture remains positive,” said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Despite the noise in financial markets, the real world is on the right track and will require increasing amounts of energy as it reopens.”
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Two diplomats told the news service they expected a break of about 10 days.
An agreement could see the easing of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and lead to Tehran exporting another 1 million barrels a day.
In other commodities, gold prices rebounded after their biggest weekly fall since March 2020.
Spot gold advanced 1.1 per cent to US$1,781.86 an ounce while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.8 per cent to $1,782.90.
“The reversal in some of the strong gains we saw in bond yields last week has supported the market. Adding to that the dollar is trading a tad softer after the recent strength,” Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher as its U.S. counterpart held the previous week’s gains in response to the Fed’s hawkish policy shift.
The day range for the loonie is 80.09 US cents to 80.42 US cents. The dollar was last near the upper end of that spread.
There were no major Canadian releases due on Monday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, was little changed after jumping nearly 2 per cent last week as the Fed signalled that rates could start rising sooner than expected. The weekly increase was the biggest since March 2020.
The yen strengthened further on Monday, up a quarter of a per cent versus the U.S. dollar at 109.97 per dollar, while the euro was broadly flat, according to figures from Reuters.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin saw an 8-per-cent drop below US$33,000, as China expanded restrictions on mining to the province of Sichuan.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May.
With Reuters and the The Canadian Press