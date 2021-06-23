Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were tentatively higher early Wednesday after the Nasdaq managed a record close during the previous session and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reassured investors that the central bank isn’t in a rush to raise rates. Major European markets pulled back modestly in early going. TSX futures were down slightly even as crude prices gained.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to the three major indexes were hovering just above break even. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose 0.79 per cent to end at a record high while the S&P 500 added 0.51 per cent, finishing just off record levels. The Dow ended the session up 0.2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.22 per cent.
“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his script [on Tuesday], as he beat the transitory inflation drum and dampened expectations of a rate hike,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.
“Although the reaction in markets was not spectacular, Powell’s comments greenlighted a further recovery in U.S. stocks.”
Appearing before Congress, Mr. Powell said the central bank intends to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market and won’t rush to raise rates despite rising price pressures.
“We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances,” Mr. Powell said.
In this country, investors will get results from Sobeys-parent Empire Co. Ltd. ahead of the start of trading.
Markets will also get a reading on Canadian retail sales in April from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting sales to fall 5 per cent for the month as many regions of the country dealt with restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.33 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.58 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.54 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.79 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate near multiyear highs, after new figures showed a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories, underpinning optimism about a recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$74.40 to US$75.66. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72.82 to US$73.58. Early in the session, Brent touched its best level since October 2018. WTI was also near a high last seen in 2018.
The gains came after the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks fell by a bigger than expected 7.2 million barrels last week.
More official figures are due later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Underlying demand in the physical market means that any corrections lower will remain shallow and short,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
In other commodities, gold prices firmed after Mr. Powell’s comments tempered the U.S. dollar’s moves.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,782.46 per ounce and U.S. gold futures gained 0.3 per cent at US$1,782.40.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart was flat against a basket of currencies after Fed chair Jerome Powell assured markets that U.S. rates aren’t likely to rise anytime soon.
The day range on the loonie is 81.11 US cents to 81.39 US cents.
Canadian investors will get April retail sales figures before the start of trading. An early estimate from Statscan suggested a decline of 5.1-per-cent was likely for the month.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says May’s estimate is also likely to show a decline, reflecting the continued impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
“With indications of lower sales lockdown restrictions extended into May, a ‘flash’ estimate for the month should show another decline, likely in the -3% to -4% m/m range,” Mr. Cole said.
“More importantly, the great progress on vaccinations (75% of 12+ with at least one dose, 17% fully vaccinated) and reduced case numbers have led to reopenings in most of the country. This should spur a sharp rebound in June retail sales.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was flat at 91.772, holding near its lowest since June 17 and nearly a third below a two-month high hit last week, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro steadied below US$1.1950 and was on track for a third consecutive day of gains as PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up around 5 per cent on the day, above the US$34,000 mark after dropping to as low as US$28,600 on Tuesday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q1.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMIs for June (preliminary reading).
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press