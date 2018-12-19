Equities

U.S. stock futures moved higher Wednesday as markets await an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day and look for hints that the course of increases in the new year could slow. World markets aiming for a modest rebound with MSCI’s all-country index firming and European markets starting the day in the black. On Bay Street, futures were up with crude prices edging higher after a startling fall that has seen oil drop nearly 10 per cent since late last week.

This afternoon, the Fed is expected to deliver its fourth rate hike of the year despite sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called on the powerful central bank not to make “yet another mistake.” At this point, more attention will be paid to the Fed’s accompanying statement and subsequent press conference. Fed chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials have struck a more dovish tone recently, citing concerns about global growth and suggesting that rates are approaching neutral.

“Overwhelmingly, markets are looking towards today’s FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting,” Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, said. “The market is pricing in a 67-per-cent chance of a rate hike today, and Donald Trump’s attempted interference is likely to have pushed the committee towards a fourth 2018 rate rise rather than away from it.”

However, he said, all eyes will be on the Fed’s dot plot, which shows the projections of the 12 FOMC members, for signals on future moves "with a shift towards a less hawkish 2019 outlook providing the basis for a potential (U.S.) dollar decline.

In this country, markets markets got a reading on November inflation. Statistics Canada said the annual rate of inflation for the month fell to 1.7 per cent - from 2.4 per cent in October - on lower gasoline prices. It was the smallest year-over-year increase since January, the agency said. Excluding gas prices, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 1.9 per cent. On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.2 per cent after a rise of 0.3 per cent in October.

In corporate news, cannabis producer Aleafia Health Inc. is buying Emblem Corp. in an all-stock deal worth $173.2-million. Under the deal, Emblem investors will get 0.8377 of an Aleafia common share for each Emblem common share. The company’s said that represents the equivalent of $1.21 per Emblem share, a 27-per-cent premium based on closing prices on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, food company General Mills Inc. reports its latest results ahead of the open. Meanwhile, shares of FedEx Corp. were down nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after the delivery company cut its 2019 forecast after Tuesday’s close citing Europe’s weaker economy and concerns about trade relations between the U.S. and China. FedEx cut its fiscal 2019 earnings forecast to US$15.50 to US$16.60 per share, before year-end mark-to-market retirement plan accounting adjustments and excluding TNT Express integration expenses. It previously forecast earnings of US$17.20 to US$17.80 per share.

Overseas, European markets were trading higher on reports that Italy had struck a deal with the European Commission over Rome’s 2019 budget, signalling an end to weeks of uncertainty. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.47 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.92 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.70 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.61 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied alongside world markets although continued concerns over global oversupply capped the gains. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate edged higher ahead of the North American open after sinking during the previous session. (Brent fell 5.6 per cent while WTI lost 7.3 per cent.) The day range on Brent so far is US$56.12 to US$57.01. WTI’s range is US$45.93 to US$46.66.

“WTI has held above the US$46 after getting hammered mercilessly overnight by raging supply glut fears as trader looks for some solace in U.S. equity markets as risk sentiment appears to be stabilizing," OANDA analyst Stephen Innes said. “But we are far removed from any bullish flip in investor sentiment.”

“But its hard for oil traders to shake this bearish grip as upticks toward WTI $47 will likely be sold amidst doubts that OPEC’s supply cuts will ultimately be sufficient to balance markets, global growth concerns notwithstanding.”

Both WTI and Brent are down about 30 per cent since October as crude supplies, particularly from key producers like the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, outstrip global demand. Those concerns were heightened late Tuesday when the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week. The report said crude stocks rose by 3.45 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 14. Analysts were expecting a draw down of more than 2 million barrels.

In other commodities, gold prices were slightly softer although not far off their best levels in five months as speculation grows that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes after today’s announcement. Gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,248.11 per ounce by midmorning in Europe. Gold had risen to its highest since July 11 at $1,251.39 earlier. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,251.90 per ounce.

“The rise in gold prices in the last few weeks has reflected the increased risk aversion in global markets rising to a five month high yesterday, and pushing against its 200 day moving average for the first time since June this year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer but still hovering around its weakest levels in 18 months as its U.S. counterpart weakened ahead of the Fed decision. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.17 US cents to 74.35 US cents. The loonie took a hit on Tuesday on falling crude prices, touching its worst level since June 2017.

The loonie was little changed after Statistics Canada said the annual rate of inflation fell to 1.7 per cent in November from 2.4 per cent a month earlier. Falling gasoline prices were behind the decline, the agency said. The November reading was just slightly below economists' forecasts, which called for an annual rate in November of 1.8 per cent.

“Core prices are still only a hair below the midpoint of the Bank of Canada’s target, so where interest rates go from here will be more guided by growth ahead,” CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said.

Global currency markets, meanwhile, were mostly in a holding pattern, waiting to hear what the Fed has to say about future rate hikes.

“It’s still the case the USD is on the back foot into the event amid strong expectations of a dovish hike and US Treasury Sec Steven Mnuchin saying the U.S. and China are planning to hold meetings in January to ‘document an agreement’ on trade,” Ms. Trinh said. “There is a strong case to be made that Fed expectations have flipped too far to the dovish end of the spectrum leaving risks asymmetric to the topside for USD.”

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.3 per cent at 96.77, near a one-week low as losses continued into the second day.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.817 per cent ahead of the Fed decision.

Stocks set to see action

Home Capital Group Inc. said Wednesday that, after the completion of its substantial issuer bid on Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s ownership stake will be less than 10 per cent. “We are delighted to see Home Capital back on its feet with healthy liquidity and a solid capital position," Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett said in a statement. Berkshire took a nearly 20-per-cent stake in Home Capital in 2017 after it provided a $2-billion credit facility and made an equity investment.

General Mills Inc reported a 5-per-cent increase in quarterly sales, helped by its purchase of pet food maker Blue Buffalo. Net sales rose to US$4.41-billion in the second-quarter ended Nov. 25, but was slightly below the average estimate of US$4.51-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net earnings attributable to the company fell to US$343.4-million, or 57 US cents per share, from US$430.5-million, or 74 UScents per share, a year earlier, due to lower operating profit and higher interest expense.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of US$12.7-billion, majority owned by the British company. GSK said on Wednesday the deal laid the foundation for the creation of two new U.K.-based global companies focused on Pharmaceuticals/Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Pfizer shares were up 1.25 per cent in permarket trading. GSK shares gained more than 6 per cent in London.

Drug maker Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday forecast 2019 profit above analysts’ expectations, citing higher demand for newer medicines such as diabetes drug Trulicity. The company forecast 2019 adjusted profit of US$5.90 to US$6 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $5.82 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitv. Lilly also reiterated its forecast for 2018 adjusted profit. Shares were higher in premarket trading.

The Globe’s Marina Strauss reports that Shoppers Drug Mart is taking a shot at Botox. The country’s largest drugstore retailer is set to open two beauty clinics offering cosmetic treatments such as Botox wrinkle reduction, skin filler injections and laser treatments as its parent company Loblaw Cos. Ltd. extends it push into the growing health and wellness industry.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk made a brief public appearance late on Tuesday to unveil the first tunnel completed by the underground transit venture he launched two years ago as an ambitious remedy to Los Angeles’ infamously heavy traffic. In a 30-minute presentation carried by live webcast, Musk touted the newly finished 1.83 kilometre tunnel segment as a breakthrough in low-cost, fast-digging technology being pioneered by his nascent tunneling firm, the Boring Company.

Shares of U.S. chip maker Micron Technology Inc. were down about 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company gave quarterly sales and profit forecasts well below Wall Street estimates, citing a market glut of memory chips as consumer and business demand for phones and computers is weakening. The forecast came as Micron reported its latest quarter results after the close on Tuesday.

Economic news

Canada’s annual rate of inflation slowed to 1.7 per cent in November from 2.4 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Economists had expected the latest reading to come in around 1.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q3. Consensus is US$124.5-billion, up from US$101.5-billion in Q2.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November. The Street expects an annualized rate drop of 0.4 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.

