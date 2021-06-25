Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures rose early Friday, buoyed by news of a bipartisan infrastructure deal and strong results from Nike Inc. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices holding relatively steady.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to all three key U.S. indexes were positive. On Thursday, all three had a winning day, with the Dow jumping 0.95 per cent and the S&P 500 advancing 0.58 per cent. The Nasdaq finished gained 0.69 per cent. For the week so far, the three indexes are all up more than 2 per cent each. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday’s session up 0.25 per cent.
Sentiment was helped by an announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden of a bipartisan agreement on a pared down infrastructure plan valued at $1.2-trillion over eight years. Of that total, $579-billion is new spending.
“The new spending would include money for roads, bridges, rail and public transit, all areas that have been sorely neglected over the years,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“While the agreement is welcome it still faces a high bar in passing into law given the Democrats narrow majorities on Capitol Hill.”
On the corporate side, shares of Nike were up nearly 12 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s quarterly earnings and revenue topped analysts’ forecasts and its outlook for full-year sales beat Wall Street estimates.
Nike said fiscal 2022 revenue is estimated to grow by low double-digits and surpass $50-billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $48.46-billion for fiscal 2022, according to Refinitiv.
In this country, BlackBerry Ltd. topped analysts’ revenue estimates in its latest quarter, helped by demand for its QNX operating software. Revenue fell to $174-million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206-million a year earlier, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $171.25-million, according to Refinitiv-IBES data.
BlackBerry’s U.S.-listed shares were up modestly in premarket trading.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 hovering around the flat line. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.18 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.17 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.66 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.4 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady and looked set for a fifth week of gains as investors await next week’s meeting of OPEC and its allies.
The day range on Brent is US$75.44 to US$75.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$73.21 to US$73.63. Brent and WTI are both up more than 2 per cent on the week so far.
“Although physical demand has kept prices on both contracts comfortably at the top of their ranges this week, oil is now vulnerable to a short-term correction lower,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“The relative strength indexes (RSIs) on both contracts have moved well into overbought territory, which is typically a decent signal of an impending correction.”
He said ‘tap-opening rhetoric’ from OPEC+ officials on Friday or over the weekend could trigger a sharp correction lower.
Members of the OPEC+ group are scheduled to meet on July 1 and will have to weigh economic openings in the U.S., Europe and China against COVID-19 outbreaks in other areas.
“The producer group has ample space to boost supply without derailing the drawdown in oil stocks, given the rosier demand outlook,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM, said.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher and looked set for their first weekly gain in four, helped by a subdued U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,779.50 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were 0.2 per cent higher at US$1,780.20.
“In the bigger picture, gold needs to complete a daily close above US$1,800 an ounce, or below US$1,760.00 an ounce, to signal its next directional move,” Mr. Halley said in an early note. “Otherwise, patience is required in a range-trader’s market.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, buoyed by positive risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 81.11 US cents to 81.30 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday.
On world markets, risk-sensitive currencies rose against the greenback, as did the euro, gaining 0.1 per cent to US$1.1943, and the Japanese yen, which rose by about the same margin to 110.77 per U.S. dollar, according to figures from Reuters.
The New Zealand dollar edged back above its 200-day moving average to US$0.7076, although it remains short of February highs above 74 US cents. The Australian dollar rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.7595.
More company news
Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen (US$3.61-billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday. The sale comes as the conglomerate is seeking to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise cash for investments.
Shareholders at Toshiba Corp voted out its board chairman and one other director on Friday, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests. For many, the result at the annual general meeting marks a new watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan after activist Toshiba shareholders prevailed earlier this year in securing a probe into the allegations of pressure on overseas investors. “This result is a sign of a paradigm shift in Japan and will only embolden activist investors whether foreign or domestic,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press