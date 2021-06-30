U.S. and Canadian equity futures are pointing to a softer start this morning, but once again, markets aren’t showing much conviction in either direction and there’s little to suggest there won’t be dip buying again on any meaningful pullback.
Asian markets were mixed overnight, but major European indexes this morning are mostly in the red and sporting losses of close to 1% in some instances. Investors are reluctant to add to positions amid mixed signals about progress in battling the pandemic and the key U.S. jobs report on Friday.
Canadian bond markets will close early this afternoon ahead of the Canada Day holiday Thursday. But before then, traders will need to take in the April GDP report at 830 a.m. (ET). The Street expects growth to contract 0.8% during the month.
“Third-wave lockdowns weighed heavily on activity across the board in April with some of the restrictions actually more stringent than during the second wave,” a note from BMO said today. “Consumer-driven activity saw the biggest hit, with retail sales plunging in the month (there was another drop in May). Hotels/restaurants, arts/entertainment, cultural, and transportation likely softened further amid tightening restrictions. Home sales suffered as well, falling 11%, though from astronomically high levels, leaving the pace of sales merely extraordinarily strong. Manufacturing sales were down heavily and wholesale saw a small decline. Hours worked also fell heavily, consistent with a drop in overall activity.”
Canada will also release May industrial product prices and rate materials prices this morning. Both are expected to be 2-3% higher amid a rise in commodity prices.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels on Tuesday but the TSX remains a little shy of record highs from earlier this month.
The ADP National Employment Report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET, is expected to show hiring by private employers slowed in June.
The Labor Department’s more comprehensive and closely watched employment data for June is due on Friday, and market participants fear a strong reading could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Prospects of a transitory spike in inflation has pushed the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to a series of record highs in recent sessions, helped by a comeback in tech-heavy growth stocks.
The S&P growth index which houses mega-cap names Apple Inc, Amazon, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, has jumped nearly 11.9% this quarter, outperforming its value peer and narrowing the gap for the year-to-date performance.
The S&P 500 has climbed about 14.3% in the first half of the year and is set for its second best first-half performance since 1998, with energy, financials, real estate and communication services stocks notching the best performance at the sectoral level.
Commodities
Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains, after some data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking while an OPEC report warned of a possibly significant glut building by the end of next year.
Brent crude was up 6 cents, or 0.08% at $74.82 a barrel by 0902 GMT. U.S. crude was up 30 cents, or 0.4% at $73.28 a barrel.
Both contracts are just below highs last reached in 2018, and are set to record their seventh monthly gain in the past eight months.
While the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant is taking hold in many countries, prompting new lockdowns or restrictions on movement from Australia to Portugal, hopes of a broader recovery in demand for fuel remain intact.
“Futures have been trading on a one-way ripper to the upside ever since the November 2 headline declaring a COVID-19 vaccine had been developed,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures, at Mizuho Securities.
Crude stocks in the United States were down by 8.2 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute data showed, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Government data is due later on Wednesday.
Hopes for a broad recovery received a boost from Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said on Tuesday that demand is expected to rise by 6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, with 5 million bpd of that coming in the second half of the year.
Goldman Sachs forecasts that demand will rise by a further 2.2 million bpd by the end of 2021, leaving a 5 million bpd supply shortfall.
However, an internal OPEC report seen by Reuters highlights that the oil market could return to a glut after the group is expected to unravel oil production cuts of under 6 million barrels per day by April 2022.
OPEC ministers and their allies are meeting to decide future policy on Thursday.
Currencies and bonds
Other corporate news
Earnings include: AGF Management Ltd.; Constellation Brands Inc.; Exfo Inc.; General Mills Inc.; Micron Technology Inc.; Security Devices International Inc.; Shaw Communications Inc.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for June. Estimate is a rise of 550,000 from May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for April. The Street expects an economic contraction of 0.8 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index and raw materials price index for May. The estimates are month-by-month increases of 3.0 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for May. Consensus is a decline of 1.0 per cent from April.
With files from Reuters