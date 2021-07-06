Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Tuesday after last week’s record run by both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, with investors looking ahead to the midweek release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. Major European markets were largely flat in morning trading. TSX futures were muted even as crude prices jumped in the wake of the collapse of OPEC output talks.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all near the break even mark in the predawn period ahead of the first trading day of the week after Monday’s holiday. The S&P, which has market seven days of gains, ended last week at a record level as did the Nasdaq. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Monday’s session up 0.27 per cent.
Investors are now awaiting the release on Wednesday afternoon of the Fed’s minutes from its last meeting, looking for clues about the central bank’s plans to unwind its quantitative easing program.
In this country, a Bank of Canada’s quarterly survey showed that Canadian business and consumer confidence continued to improve through the latest round of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, setting the stage for a hiring and spending spree over the summer that could add fuel to the economic rebound.
The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that a Bank of Canada quarterly survey conducted in May found most businesses across all regions and sectors plan to hire additional workers to meet an expected surge in demand for products and services. A separate survey of consumers found fears of losing a job fell sharply in the second quarter, while expectations of finding one recovered to close to prepandemic levels.
The Bank of Canada makes its next policy announcement on July 14.
Energy shares will also be in the spotlight as crude prices gain after the collapse of talks by OPEC+ members over production hikes.
The group had been scheduled to resume talks on Monday but scrapped the meeting after the United Arab Emirates rejected a planned eight-month extension of output curbs. The move cast doubt over the group’s next move with some analysts suggesting there would be no August output increase while others suggested a rescheduled meeting to attempt to address the standoff was likely.
West Texas Intermediate was trading above US$76 a barrel early Tuesday morning.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.04 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.44 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively. A surprise drop in German industrial orders in May weighed on European market sentiment.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.25 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices hit multiyear highs in early going as traders await the next move by OPEC and its allies after the failure of the group’s latest production talks.
The day range on Brent is US$77.02 to US$77.84. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.75 to US$76.98. Brent managed its best level since 2018 while WTI managed its highest since 2014. Both benchmarks are up about 50 per cent this year.
On Monday, talks by the OPEC+ group fell apart after the United Arab Emirates said it would go along with output increases but rejected a separate proposal to extend curbs to end-2022.
“With large inventory drawdowns expected whether output remains unchanged or increases by 400,000 barrels per day per month (from August), oil prices are likely to remain well supported in the near term,” analysts at bank ING said.
Analysts are divided on the likely next step with some suggesting that there will be no production increase in August while others say a rescheduled meeting is probable.
In other commodities, gold prices breached US$1,800 an ounce in early going and hit their best level in three weeks.
Spot gold climbed 0.7 per cent to US$1,804.50 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since June 17. U.S. gold futures jumped 1.3 per cent to US$1,806.30 per ounce.
“It’s mainly a weakening U.S. dollar that is boosting gold prices. Gold was sold down heavily after the June FOMC meeting and now that expectations have been priced in, buyers are back to the market,” Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around the 81-US-cent mark early Tuesday as its U.S. counterpart pulled back while investors await the midweek release of the latest Fed minutes.
The day range on the loonie is 80.91 US cents to 81.28 US cents.
“USD has continued to drift lower, but moves have been limited,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note.
“After three days of exchanges, the OPEC meeting ended without agreement and with no new meeting date announced, the group will default to the original tapering timeline. Our commodity strategists say back-channel talks are reportedly continuing, but questions about UAE’s commitment to remaining in OPEC will likely grow in the coming days.”
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Tuesday.
On world markets the U.S. dollar index was down 0.05 per cent at 92.08.
The New Zealand dollar moved higher in the wake of a strong survey of business conditions which raised speculation that a rate hike could be coming later in the year. The New Zealand dollar was up about 0.77 per cent at US$0.7080 after having reach its highest since mid-June, according to figures from Reuters.
The Aussie rose as much as 1.2 per cent at one point to US$0.7599, after the Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed bond purchases and tweaked its rates outlook.
The euro was flat at US$1.1865.
Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent to a one-week high of US$1.3888 after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced COVID-19 restrictions would be dropped later this month.
Economic news
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press