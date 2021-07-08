 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pulled back early Thursday as investors await the latest reading on weekly U.S. jobless claims. Major European markets were down as global sentiment turns tentative and risk aversion surfaces. TSX futures slid alongside crude prices.

In the predawn period, futures tied to key U.S. indexes were all down roughly 1 per cent. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 managed record highs on Wednesday, edging up 0.01 per cent and 0.34 per cent respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.05 per cent on a retreat in crude prices.

Shortly before the opening bell, U.S. investors get the weekly reading on jobless claims. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says initial claims for unemployment benefits are expected to slide again. Economists are expecting the weekly number to come in around 350,000.

On Wednesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes showed officials tried to balance inflation risks against still high unemployment, although “various participants” at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank’s asset purchases would be “met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated.”

“The Fed’s minutes showed that a taper announcement still seems poised for the August/September time frame,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.

“The Fed has already pointed out they are a little nervous about inflation, and the minutes confirmed that fear.  The Fed will continue to watch the economy and still require significant improvement in the labor market for them to reach their maximum employment goal.”

Canadian investors will get employment news on Friday with the release of Statistics Canada’s labour force survey for June. Economists expect the report to show a monthly gain of about 138,000 jobs with the unemployment rate falling to 7.7 per cent from 8.2 per cent in May.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors get results from Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Overseas, major European markets were down with the pan-European STOXX 600 1.19 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 1.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 1.21 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 1.74 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped. 2.89 per cent with Chinese tech shares taking a hit on continued regulatory concerns.

Commodities

Oil prices dropped for a third session on uncertainty over future moves by OPEC members and their allies after output talks fell apart earlier this week.

The day range on Brent is US$72.11 to US$73.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.76 to US$72.36. Both benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent early Thursday.

“The UAE has clearly shown their cards that they want to raise production and market share amid strong demand,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said.

“The UAE will likely find some middle ground with Saudi Arabia, the experiment that is OPEC+ could be ending later this year.  The energy market has a handful of strong years left as the world makes the shift to renewable energy, so most OPEC+ members feel the urgency to capitalize this moment of robust demand and high prices.”

The OPEC+ group had struck a tentative output deal but the pact was derailed by objections from the UAE. Reuters, citing unnamed OPEC sources, reports that Russia is trying to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help strike a deal to raise oil output.

Elsewhere, sentiment was underpinned somewhat from weekly inventory figures out of the United States. The American Petroleum Institute says crude stocks fell by 8 million barrels last week. More official figures are due later Thursday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In other commodities, gold prices were down in early going, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,798.06 per ounce, after gaining for six straight sessions. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to US$1,796.50.

“Following FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, there was a modestly positive response from the [U.S.] dollar and a negative response from gold,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as investors shifted away from riskier holdings and opted for safe-haven currencies and government debt after the release of the latest Fed minutes.

The day range on the loonie is 79.53 US cents to 80.14 US cents.

“As expected, the FOMC minutes showed significant discussion of tapering asset purchases and a split in opinion of the timing of tapering...though no strong conclusions,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

There were no major Canadian releases on the calendar for Thursday.

On world markets, the Australian dollar fell 0.8 per cent to US$0.7428, its weakest level since mid-December. The safe-haven yen jumped 0.8 per cent to 109.8, on track for its biggest single day rise since early November 2020, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, was modestly weaker at 92.588 from Wednesday, when it hit 92.844 for the first time since April 5.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of July 3.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
