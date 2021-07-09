Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures bounced early Friday after the previous session’s selloff as caution set in amid concern that rising cases of the Delta variant could hit the global economic rebound. Major European markets were positive in morning trading, rebounding from yesterday’s losses. TSX futures were also higher as investors await the latest reading on hiring in this country.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up in the premarket period. On Thursday, the Dow finished down 0.75 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.86 per cent. The Nasdaq ended a four-day streak of gains, sliding 0.72 per cent. Wall Street’s three key indexes now look set for losses on the week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index had its worst day since February, finishing off more than 1 per cent.
“Despite the discouraging COVID developments, there is no apparent reason for the U.S. equity prices to come down significantly, or the bubble to burst, as the U.S. yields remain comfortably on a fading path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.
“The market rhetoric is clearly shifting from transitory inflation to transitory recovery, and that’s probably what keeps the inflows in U.S. treasuries elevated, combined with a seasonally low issuance of treasuries in July and Fed coming back to the market after the July 4 break,” she said.
In this country, investors will get Statistics Canada’s report on June hiring ahead of the start of trading. The report is the last key economic release ahead of next week’s Bank of Canada policy decision.
Economists are expecting the new figures to show a rebound in hiring as many regions of the country emerged from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Economists are expecting to see gains after two earlier months of declines.
The economy shed 68,000 jobs in May and 207,000 in April, leaving hiring about 3 per cent below levels seen just the pandemic hit early last year.
Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank is looking for a gain in June of about 200,000 new jobs.
“We expect June employment to bounce back, with the reference week of June 13-19 likely to capture reopenings in several provinces,” he said.
“As has been the case in previous reopening periods, the headline employment gain should be driven by the hardest-hit sectors (e.g. high-contact services, retail) and demographic groups (e.g. women, youth).”
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up nearly 1 per cent in morning trading. The index fell almost 2 per cent during the previous session. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.78 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.6 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.63 per cent following a weak handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.70 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher in early going, helped by a drop in weekly U.S. inventories, but still looked set for a loss for the week amid ongoing uncertainty after OPEC output talks failed.
The day range on Brent is US$73.80 to US$74.86. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72.72 to US$73.78.
Both benchmarks are down about 2 per cent for the week.
Sentiment got a late-week boost after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stocks fell by 6.9 million barrels last week to 445.5 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting a decline closer to 4 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a 2.2 million-barrel drop.
However, the failure of OPEC+ talks earlier in the week continues to temper crude’s advance.
“The collapse of the OPEC+ talks has weighed on oil prices this week,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
“The overriding concern is that the current output agreement will be abandoned, and producers will ramp up production to boost market share.”
He said, while near-term demand is outpacing supply, the markets are concerned that won’t remain the case heading toward the end of the year if the OPEC impasse remains.
“Currently, OPEC is retaining supply by around six million barrels a day,” he said. “The group was looking to lower this to four million, but the United Arab Emirates dissented and no agreement could be reached.”
In other commodities, gold prices moved higher in choppy trading and looked headed to a third week of gains as concerns about the spread of the Delta variant and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields lifted bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at U$1,803.92 an ounce, up 0.9 per cent on the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,802.10.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher as risk sentiment steadied while the U.S. dollar managed modest gains against a group of currencies after the previous session’s decline.
The day range on the loonie is 79.64 US cents to 79.90 US cents.
Canadian investors will get the June jobs report from Statscan at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting to see a rise in hiring after two months of declines.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index recouped part of Thursday’s 0.36-per-cent decline, rising less than 0.1 per cent to 92.426. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a three-month high of 92.844, according to figures from Reuters.
Safe-haven currencies including the yen and the Swiss franc weakened by 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar in early London trading, the yen was on track to rise 0.9 per cent this week, its biggest weekly gain since early November 2020.
The euro held on to most of a 0.45-per-cent rise from overnight, slipping less than 0.1 per cent to US$1.18395.
Economic news
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Venice
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press