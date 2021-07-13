 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed as investors await results from some of America’s biggest banks. Major European markets were also cautious in morning trading. TSX futures were firmer with crude prices advancing.

Story continues below advertisement

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all straddled break even. On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed out the day at record levels while the Dow managed triple-digit gains. The S&P/TSX Composite ended the session off 0.12 per cent on a pullback in energy stocks.

On Tuesday, earnings season gets rolling with results due from U.S. financial services giants JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Overall, earnings for companies in the S&P 500 are expected to rise 66 per cent in the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., says expectations for U.S. banks have been tempered somewhat after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned in June that banks’ second-quarter performance like wouldn’t match that seen in the prior quarter.

“It would appear that higher long-term rates are impacting on housing loan demand, a trend currently being reflected in the latest housing numbers, while small business lending was down 50 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago,” Mr. Hewson said. “This suggests that the banks guidance could well be a significant driver of where we head next after the gains of the last couple of days.”

Wall Street will also get fresh inflation data ahead of the start of trading with investors looking to see where price pressures are concentrated.

“Inflation in the U.S. shot up to 5 per cent in May, as a result of more than 50-per-cent rise in energy prices, the jump in second-hand car prices, and of course, the Federal Reserve’s ultra-supportive monetary policy,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.

“And for the Fed policy to stay this supportive, we need to see at least some slowdown in the inflation figures at today’s print.”

Story continues below advertisement

In this country, Alberta’s securities watchdog has delivered a blow to Brookfield Infrastructure Partner LP’s effort to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. The Globe’s Tim Kiladze reports that the regulator modified shareholder-voting requirements and shot down Brookfield’s request to quash a termination fee.

The Alberta Securities Commission ruled in favour of Inter Pipeline and its friendly takeover partner Pembina Pipeline Corp. by raising the percentage of shares that must be tendered to Brookfield’s hostile takeover bid. Before the ruling, Brookfield needed the support of a simple majority of Inter Pipeline’s independent shareholders but it will now need the support of 55 per cent under a modified tender condition.

Canadian investors will also get results from retailer Aritzia after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.04 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.63 per cent.

Commodities

Story continues below advertisement

Crude prices edged higher ahead of the release of fresh U.S. inventory figures, expected to show a further decline in stocks, while uncertainty over OPEC’s output plan caped the advance.

The day range on Brent is US$75.19 to US$75.83. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.09 to US$74.74.

The first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports will be released Tuesday afternoon. Economists are expecting the report to show a decline in inventories for an eighth consecutive week, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, little progress is seen on a new OPEC output deal after talks collapsed last week amid a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over production hikes.

“The longer the stand-off continues without a clear resolution, the greater the chances are that we could see another meaningful corrective fall in oil prices, as fears over OPEC+ discipline rise,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The International Energy Agency warned early Tuesday that stalled talks could deteriorate into a price war as COVID-19 vaccines send demand for oil surging.

Story continues below advertisement

“The possibility of a market share battle, even if remote, is hanging over markets, as is the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery,” the Paris-based agency said.

In other commodities, gold prices moved in a tight range.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,808.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.2-per-cent higher at US$1,808.70.

“A significant upside surprise by the U.S. core CPI could put short-term downward pressure on gold, especially if U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar climb,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker while its U.S. counterpart held steady against major world currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on the loonie is 80.16 US cents to 80.36 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting Wednesday’s policy decision from the Bank of Canada.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar was unchanged versus the euro at US$1.1856 after its more than 2% rise versus the common currency over the last month, according to figures from Reuters.

In early London trading, the Japanese yen last stood at 110.36 per U.S. dollar. The Swiss franc was steady at 0.9146 per U.S. dollar, close to a one-month high. The Australian dollar rose slightly to US$0.7490 and sterling was flat at $1.3875.

Economic news

8:30 a.m. (ET) U.S. consumer prices for June.

Story continues below advertisement

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies