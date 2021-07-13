Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed as investors await results from some of America’s biggest banks. Major European markets were also cautious in morning trading. TSX futures were firmer with crude prices advancing.
In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all straddled break even. On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed out the day at record levels while the Dow managed triple-digit gains. The S&P/TSX Composite ended the session off 0.12 per cent on a pullback in energy stocks.
On Tuesday, earnings season gets rolling with results due from U.S. financial services giants JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Overall, earnings for companies in the S&P 500 are expected to rise 66 per cent in the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., says expectations for U.S. banks have been tempered somewhat after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned in June that banks’ second-quarter performance like wouldn’t match that seen in the prior quarter.
“It would appear that higher long-term rates are impacting on housing loan demand, a trend currently being reflected in the latest housing numbers, while small business lending was down 50 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago,” Mr. Hewson said. “This suggests that the banks guidance could well be a significant driver of where we head next after the gains of the last couple of days.”
Wall Street will also get fresh inflation data ahead of the start of trading with investors looking to see where price pressures are concentrated.
“Inflation in the U.S. shot up to 5 per cent in May, as a result of more than 50-per-cent rise in energy prices, the jump in second-hand car prices, and of course, the Federal Reserve’s ultra-supportive monetary policy,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“And for the Fed policy to stay this supportive, we need to see at least some slowdown in the inflation figures at today’s print.”
In this country, Alberta’s securities watchdog has delivered a blow to Brookfield Infrastructure Partner LP’s effort to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. The Globe’s Tim Kiladze reports that the regulator modified shareholder-voting requirements and shot down Brookfield’s request to quash a termination fee.
The Alberta Securities Commission ruled in favour of Inter Pipeline and its friendly takeover partner Pembina Pipeline Corp. by raising the percentage of shares that must be tendered to Brookfield’s hostile takeover bid. Before the ruling, Brookfield needed the support of a simple majority of Inter Pipeline’s independent shareholders but it will now need the support of 55 per cent under a modified tender condition.
Canadian investors will also get results from retailer Aritzia after the close of trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.04 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.63 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher ahead of the release of fresh U.S. inventory figures, expected to show a further decline in stocks, while uncertainty over OPEC’s output plan caped the advance.
The day range on Brent is US$75.19 to US$75.83. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.09 to US$74.74.
The first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports will be released Tuesday afternoon. Economists are expecting the report to show a decline in inventories for an eighth consecutive week, according to a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, little progress is seen on a new OPEC output deal after talks collapsed last week amid a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over production hikes.
“The longer the stand-off continues without a clear resolution, the greater the chances are that we could see another meaningful corrective fall in oil prices, as fears over OPEC+ discipline rise,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
The International Energy Agency warned early Tuesday that stalled talks could deteriorate into a price war as COVID-19 vaccines send demand for oil surging.
“The possibility of a market share battle, even if remote, is hanging over markets, as is the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery,” the Paris-based agency said.
In other commodities, gold prices moved in a tight range.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,808.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.2-per-cent higher at US$1,808.70.
“A significant upside surprise by the U.S. core CPI could put short-term downward pressure on gold, especially if U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar climb,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker while its U.S. counterpart held steady against major world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 80.16 US cents to 80.36 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting Wednesday’s policy decision from the Bank of Canada.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar was unchanged versus the euro at US$1.1856 after its more than 2% rise versus the common currency over the last month, according to figures from Reuters.
In early London trading, the Japanese yen last stood at 110.36 per U.S. dollar. The Swiss franc was steady at 0.9146 per U.S. dollar, close to a one-month high. The Australian dollar rose slightly to US$0.7490 and sterling was flat at $1.3875.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. (ET) U.S. consumer prices for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press