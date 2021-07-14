Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Wednesday as investors await comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a new figures raised fresh concerns about inflation. Major European markets were modestly lower. TSX futures were weaker with the Bank of Canada’s rate decision in focus.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all hovering around break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the Dow ended down roughly 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed intraday highs before pulling back by the close to finish lower. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.19 per cent.
“Markets seem determined to wait for the Powell congressional testimony [on Wednesday] before deciding whether more decisive inflation-related surgery is required,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Mr. Powell is set to start two days of congressional testimony at midday. Investors will be looking for a shift in tone on inflation after a report on Tuesday showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.9 per cent in June, more than markets had expected. The annual rate of inflation rose to 5.4 per cent.
U.S. bank earnings also continue with Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo releasing quarterly earnings before the start of trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan both beat market forecasts but saw their shares slide, reflecting the high bar set for banks this reporting season.
In Canada, the key event will be the morning rate decision from the Bank of Canada, due at 10 a.m. ET. Investors are expecting the central bank to continue paring its bond-buying program. The bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report and hold a news conference later in the morning.
“Our economists (and all others surveyed by Reuters) expect the BoC to take the next step in reducing its Government of Canada bond purchases today,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“This should take them to $2-billion/week from the $3-billion/week pace announced at the April meeting.”
On the earnings front, investors will get results from Cogeco after the close of trading.
Retailer Aritzia Inc. reported a profit of $17.9-million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $26.5-million a year earlier.
Adjusted profits rose to $21.7-million or 19 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $24.9-million or 23 cents per share last year. Aritzia was expected to report adjusted profit of 21 cents per share in the latest quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.30 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.51 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.16 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.63 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down modestly after figures showed a decline in Chinese crude imports, although a drop in weekly U.S. inventories limited the damage.
The day range on Brent is US$75.99 to US$76.57. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.65 to $75.34.
“Crude prices are all over the place as energy traders try to price in a tighter market thanks to OPEC+ while a hot inflation report sent the [U.S.] dollar higher,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
Sentiment took a hit after figures showed that China’s crude imports dropped by 3 per cent from January to June compared with a year earlier. Reuters reports that the decline came amid import quota shortages, refinery maintenance and rising global prices.
Prices, however, drew some support from the first of two weekly crude inventory reports that showed stocks fell 4.1 million barrels last week. More official figures will be released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration later this morning.
In other commodities, gold prices rose on Wednesday after hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation numbers boosted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,812.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,814.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart pulled back somewhat against a group of global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.84 US cents to 80.06 US cents.
Investors get the Bank of Canada’s rate decision at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a news conference with bank officials. Ahead of that, Statscan releases its report on May factory sales, which are expected to rise about 0.8 per cent.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index edged 0.2 per cent lower to 92.64 after earlier rising as high as 92.832 - just below the 92.844 level reached last week for the first time since April 5, according to figures from Reuters.
Against the euro, it strengthened to US$1.17720, the highest since April 5, for a second day running, before slipping 0.2% to $1.1795.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada manufacturing sales for May.
830 a.m. (ET) Canada industrial product price index for June.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. producer product index for June.
10 a.m. (ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report. Press conference follows at 11 a.m.
12 noon (ET) Fed Chair Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee.
2 p.m. (ET) Fed Beige Book.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press