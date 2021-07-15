Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Thursday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell eased market jitters over stimulus withdrawal and investors await weekly jobless figures. European markets had a weaker start. TSX futures were steady despite a decline in crude prices.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to Wall Street’s three key indexes hovered around break even, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq the relative outperformer. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.12 per cent. The Nasdaq slid 0.22 per cent. In Toronto, energy ant tech shares weighed on Canada’s main index, with the S&P/TSX Composite finishing down 0.61 per cent.
On Thursday, Mr. Powell continues a second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, he helped ease concerns that the central bank would have to tighten policy to contend with rising inflation, suggesting again that price pressures remain transitory and goal posts for a shift in policy are still “a ways off.”
“The Federal Reserve remains with its tent firmly pitched in the transitory inflation camp, and that the FOMC were still far away from meeting the conditions to begin tapering monetary stimulus,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.
Ahead of Thursday’s open, investors will get weekly U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting to see the number of claims for initial state unemployment benefits fall to 360,000 from the previous week’s 373,000.
In this country, markets will get existing home sales figures for June.
BMO expects sales to be up 11 per cent from a year ago, with average prices up 28 per cent - a slowdown from the 38.4-per-cent increase seen in May.
After Wednesday’s close, Cogeco Inc. reported its latest results, with revenue climbing 3.7 per cent to $649.3-million in the latest quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $302.3-million, an increase of 1.3 per cent.
Overseas, European markets were mostly lower in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.57 per cent, France’s CAC 40 slid 0.27 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 bucked the trend, advancing 0.13 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.75 per cent. Early Thursday, new figures showed that China’s GDP rose 7.9 per cent year-over-year, short of the 8.1 per cent economists polled by Reuters had been expecting.
Commodities
Crude prices extended the previous session’s declines after reports that OPEC members had reached a compromise on output curbs.
The day range on Brent is US$73.50 to US$74.59. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.68 to US$72.96.
Both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had resolved their differences, paving the way for a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market.
“Any agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE must be signed off by the whole OPEC+ grouping, adding a layer of uncertainty to the proceedings,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
“Further muddying the waters, Iraq has also allegedly now asked for a higher production baseline. If this is the start of a flood of member requests, then oil prices are now vulnerable to a deeper correction lower.”
Meanwhile, fresh weekly inventory figures out of the U.S. did little to underpin sentiment. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories fell for an eighth straight week, but gasoline and diesel inventories rose even as refinery utilization fell.
In other commodities, gold prices rose to their highest in a month after Mr. Powell’s comments boosted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,832.23 per ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a peak of US$1,833.65, its highest since June 16.
U.S. gold futures climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1,832.90.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly amid faltering crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart steadied against world currencies in the wake of dovish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
The day range on the loonie is 79.69 US cents to 79.99 US cents.
Canadian investors will get June existing home sales figures ahead of the start of trading, but no other major market-moving reports are on the calendar.
“The U.S. dollar is generally a bit firmer overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“Powell’s answers in the Q&A session were generally dovish, but in line with previous comments and U.S. yields are around the bottom of the week’s range.”
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar held at 92.41.
Against the greenback, the euro steadied at US$1.1831, recovering from an early April low of US$1.1772 hit before the Powell testimony in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.
The safe-haven yen was last up 0.1 per cent at 109.86 per U.S. dollar and close to testing multi-month peaks at 129.91 per euro. The Australian dollar fell to US$0.7453, while the New Zealand dollar dipped below 70 U.S. cents to US$0.6998.
Economic news
9 a.m. (ET) Canada existing home sales for June.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. import prices for June.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S Philadelphia Fed Index and Empire State Manufacturing Survey.
915 a.m. (ET) U.S. industrial production for June.
930 a.m. (ET) Fed Chair Powell testifies to the Senate Banking Committee.
