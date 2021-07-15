 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Thursday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell eased market jitters over stimulus withdrawal and investors await weekly jobless figures. European markets had a weaker start. TSX futures were steady despite a decline in crude prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to Wall Street’s three key indexes hovered around break even, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq the relative outperformer. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.12 per cent. The Nasdaq slid 0.22 per cent. In Toronto, energy ant tech shares weighed on Canada’s main index, with the S&P/TSX Composite finishing down 0.61 per cent.

On Thursday, Mr. Powell continues a second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, he helped ease concerns that the central bank would have to tighten policy to contend with rising inflation, suggesting again that price pressures remain transitory and goal posts for a shift in policy are still “a ways off.”

“The Federal Reserve remains with its tent firmly pitched in the transitory inflation camp, and that the FOMC were still far away from meeting the conditions to begin tapering monetary stimulus,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

Ahead of Thursday’s open, investors will get weekly U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting to see the number of claims for initial state unemployment benefits fall to 360,000 from the previous week’s 373,000.

In this country, markets will get existing home sales figures for June.

BMO expects sales to be up 11 per cent from a year ago, with average prices up 28 per cent - a slowdown from the 38.4-per-cent increase seen in May.

After Wednesday’s close, Cogeco Inc. reported its latest results, with revenue climbing 3.7 per cent to $649.3-million in the latest quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $302.3-million, an increase of 1.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, European markets were mostly lower in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.57 per cent, France’s CAC 40 slid 0.27 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 bucked the trend, advancing 0.13 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.75 per cent. Early Thursday, new figures showed that China’s GDP rose 7.9 per cent year-over-year, short of the 8.1 per cent economists polled by Reuters had been expecting.

Commodities

Crude prices extended the previous session’s declines after reports that OPEC members had reached a compromise on output curbs.

The day range on Brent is US$73.50 to US$74.59. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.68 to US$72.96.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had resolved their differences, paving the way for a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE must be signed off by the whole OPEC+ grouping, adding a layer of uncertainty to the proceedings,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.

“Further muddying the waters, Iraq has also allegedly now asked for a higher production baseline. If this is the start of a flood of member requests, then oil prices are now vulnerable to a deeper correction lower.”

Meanwhile, fresh weekly inventory figures out of the U.S. did little to underpin sentiment. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories fell for an eighth straight week, but gasoline and diesel inventories rose even as refinery utilization fell.

In other commodities, gold prices rose to their highest in a month after Mr. Powell’s comments boosted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,832.23 per ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a peak of US$1,833.65, its highest since June 16.

U.S. gold futures climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1,832.90.

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly amid faltering crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart steadied against world currencies in the wake of dovish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The day range on the loonie is 79.69 US cents to 79.99 US cents.

Canadian investors will get June existing home sales figures ahead of the start of trading, but no other major market-moving reports are on the calendar.

“The U.S. dollar is generally a bit firmer overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Powell’s answers in the Q&A session were generally dovish, but in line with previous comments and U.S. yields are around the bottom of the week’s range.”

Story continues below advertisement

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar held at 92.41.

Against the greenback, the euro steadied at US$1.1831, recovering from an early April low of US$1.1772 hit before the Powell testimony in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.

The safe-haven yen was last up 0.1 per cent at 109.86 per U.S. dollar and close to testing multi-month peaks at 129.91 per euro. The Australian dollar fell to US$0.7453, while the New Zealand dollar dipped below 70 U.S. cents to US$0.6998.

Economic news

9 a.m. (ET) Canada existing home sales for June.

830 a.m. (ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

830 a.m. (ET) U.S. import prices for June.

830 a.m. (ET) U.S Philadelphia Fed Index and Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

915 a.m. (ET) U.S. industrial production for June.

930 a.m. (ET) Fed Chair Powell testifies to the Senate Banking Committee.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies