Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Friday as investors await a fresh reading on the health of U.S. consumer spending. European stocks edged higher after a tentative start. TSX futures were up modestly, tracking improved crude prices.
Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all just above break even in the early premarket period. On Thursday, the S&P 500 slid 0.33 per cent and is down about 0.2 per cent on the week heading into Friday’s session. The Dow edged up 0.15 per cent while the Nasdaq slipped 0.7 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to post a 0.18-per-cent gain on strength in metals and consumer staple stocks.
Friday’s trading day will see the release of June U.S. retail sales. Those figures come after two days of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who continued to insist that high recent inflation is transitory and that the economic goal posts need to remove stimulus remain a way off.
“U.S. consumer spending has been fairly stop-start this year, with the significant amounts of fiscal stimulus, helping to drive a rebound in consumption, but the recovery has been patchy with significant numbers of U.S. consumers choosing not to spend all of their stimulus windfalls,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“This year alone we’ve seen two negative months and three positive months, with the two strong positive months driven by the stimulus payments that were delivered in January and March.”
Economists are forecasting a decline in U.S. retail sales for June, although most of the weakness is likely to be concentrated in the auto sector. The consensus is for a drop of 0.3 per cent for the month, continuing the drop seen in May.
In this country, investors will get wholesale trade numbers ahead of the start of trading along with June housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Housing starts are seen sliding to an annual rate of about 270,000, down from 275,900 the month before.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.50 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.41 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.26 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.98 per cent. Early Friday, the Bank of Japan held steady on monetary policy but downgraded its GDP forecast for 2021. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.03 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied but still looked set for their biggest decline since spring after a compromise on output among OPEC+ members raised concerns about more supply coming into the market.
The day range on Brent is US$73 to US$73.92. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.13 to US$72.09.
Brent is on track for a weekly decline of more than 3 per cent while WTI is heading for a drop of roughly 4 per cent.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise on output, paving the way for OPEC+ to finalize an agreement that would allow more supply into the market.
“More importantly to markets, though, is whether it will lead to a flurry of demands from other members for similar concessions, leading to the spectre of much higher volumes of oil hitting global markets as growth start to slow in parts of the world,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
In other commodities, gold pulled back but still looked set for a fourth consecutive week of gains.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,823.66 per ounce, having hit US$1,833.65 on Thursday, its highest since June 16. Bullion is up 0.8 per cent this week.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,825.40.
“Gold continues to show positive technical signals that more gains lie ahead,” Mr. Halley said in a note.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart looked set for a weekly gain against a group of world currencies as investors seek safer holdings.
The day range on the loonie is 79.36 US cents to 79.60.
“The CAD has edged a little higher overnight, finding some support from firmer commodities and a stabilization in risk sentiment,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.
“While the CAD remains fundamentally undervalued, in our opinion, it is not clear at all that it can strengthen materially at this point,” Mr. Osborne said. “The good news is perhaps somewhat priced in and higher commodities and/or an even more hawkish BoC stance may be needed to persuade investors of the attractions that we continue to see in the CAD.”
Canadian investors get housing starts and wholesale trade figures before the North American open.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against major currencies, is on course for a 0.5-per-cent gain this week. That would be close to the biggest weekly gain in about a month, according to figures from Reuters. Early Friday, the index was flat at 92.530.
The U.S. dollar gained around a fifth of a per cent on the Japanese yen, last at 110.08 yen. The euro was broadly flat against the U.S. dollar at US$1.18165.
More company news
The Wall Street Journal reports that Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about US$30-billion. The report cites people familiar with the matter. Any deal talks don’t appear to include GlobalFoundries directly, as a spokesperson for the company told the Journal it was not in discussions with Intel, according to the report. Talks come as a semiconductor shortage is hitting industries around the globe.
Economic news
815 a.m. (ET) Canada housing starts for June.
830 a.m. (ET) Canada wholesale trade.
830 a.m. (ET) Canada international securities transactions for May.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. retail sales for June.
10 a.m. (ET) U.S. business inventories for May.
10 a.m. (ET) University of Michigan consumer sentiment.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press