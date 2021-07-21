 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Wednesday as investors look to build on the previous session’s rebound in a volatile week. Major European markets were higher in morning trading as the European Central Bank begins two days of meetings. TSX futures gained alongside firmer crude prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Dow futures were up by triple digits in the early premarket period while Nasdaq and S&P futures also gained. On Tuesday, markets saw a sharp rebound after Monday’s rout, with the Dow jumping more than 500 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed up 1.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 1.1 per cent.

“It seems that buy-the-dip remains the go-to strategy for investors on any material price dips,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“With the U.S. earning’s session progressing nicely, despite being lost in the delta-noise this week, I shall not argue that point.”

On the corporate side, shares of Netflix were little changed in the premarket after the streaming giant forecast third-quarter paid subscriber additions short of Wall Street forecasts. Netflix said it expects to add 3.50 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of 5.51 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company also said it added 1.54 million paid subscribers during the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ estimates of 1.04 million. Netflix also said it was in the early stages of expanding its video game offerings, which would be available to subscribers at no extra charge.

In this country, Montreal-based CN said profit in the three months ended June 30 climbed to $1-billion, or $1.46 a share, compared with $545-million, or 77 cents, in the same period of 2020. Revenue rose by 12 per cent to $3.6-billion.

The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that CN said it is standing behind its full-year financial guidance and expressed hope COVID-19 vaccinations will help end the pandemic, but cautioned the surging Delta variant of the virus throws the recovery into doubt.

Canadian investors will get results from Rogers Communications before the start of trading.

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street earnings this morning include Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.19 per cent. The ECB begins two days of meetings on Wednesday and will deliver its latest policy decision on Thursday morning.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.81 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.32 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.13 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rose despite an increase in weekly U.S. inventories as risk appetite returns to the market.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on Brent is US$68.63 to US$70.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.44 to US$68.21.

“After Monday’s price meltdown, oil prices consolidated nervously at their recent lows overnight,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“Although risk appetite showed signs of recovery in other asset classes, notably equities, gains by oil were limited after the U.S. [American Petroleum Institute] Crude Inventories rose unexpectedly.”

The industry group said weekly crude stocks rose by 806,000 barrels for the week that ended July 16. Analysts had been looking for a decline.

More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Prices took a hit early this week as a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant sparked concern about the health of the recovery in demand. As well, the OPEC+ group announced it had reached a deal to raise supply by 400,000 barrels a day for each month from August to December.

Story continues below advertisement

In other commodities, gold prices fell for a second day, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,805.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,805.50.

“Any gold rally is capped by a firm U.S. dollar, while the downside remains supported in this week’s heightened global risk environment,” Mr. Halley said.

“The loss of upside momentum has shifted the risks for gold to the downside.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer as crude prices advanced while its U.S. counterpart gained against a basket of world currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on the loonie is 78.56 US cents to 78.92 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar held firm during the Asian session but rose as European markets opened. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 93.166, its highest in 3.5 months, according to figures from Reuters.

The British pound, which on Tuesday hit its lowest since February, was down 0.2 per cent at $1.3604.

The euro was down 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.17545, close to its lowest since early April. Investors are awaiting Thursday’s ECB policy decision.

Economic news

Story continues below advertisement

8:30 a.m. (ET) Canada’s new housing price index for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies