Equities
Wall Street futures advanced early Wednesday as investors look to build on the previous session’s rebound in a volatile week. Major European markets were higher in morning trading as the European Central Bank begins two days of meetings. TSX futures gained alongside firmer crude prices.
Dow futures were up by triple digits in the early premarket period while Nasdaq and S&P futures also gained. On Tuesday, markets saw a sharp rebound after Monday’s rout, with the Dow jumping more than 500 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed up 1.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 1.1 per cent.
“It seems that buy-the-dip remains the go-to strategy for investors on any material price dips,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“With the U.S. earning’s session progressing nicely, despite being lost in the delta-noise this week, I shall not argue that point.”
On the corporate side, shares of Netflix were little changed in the premarket after the streaming giant forecast third-quarter paid subscriber additions short of Wall Street forecasts. Netflix said it expects to add 3.50 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of 5.51 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company also said it added 1.54 million paid subscribers during the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ estimates of 1.04 million. Netflix also said it was in the early stages of expanding its video game offerings, which would be available to subscribers at no extra charge.
In this country, Montreal-based CN said profit in the three months ended June 30 climbed to $1-billion, or $1.46 a share, compared with $545-million, or 77 cents, in the same period of 2020. Revenue rose by 12 per cent to $3.6-billion.
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that CN said it is standing behind its full-year financial guidance and expressed hope COVID-19 vaccinations will help end the pandemic, but cautioned the surging Delta variant of the virus throws the recovery into doubt.
Canadian investors will get results from Rogers Communications before the start of trading.
Wall Street earnings this morning include Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.19 per cent. The ECB begins two days of meetings on Wednesday and will deliver its latest policy decision on Thursday morning.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.81 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.32 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.13 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose despite an increase in weekly U.S. inventories as risk appetite returns to the market.
The day range on Brent is US$68.63 to US$70.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.44 to US$68.21.
“After Monday’s price meltdown, oil prices consolidated nervously at their recent lows overnight,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
“Although risk appetite showed signs of recovery in other asset classes, notably equities, gains by oil were limited after the U.S. [American Petroleum Institute] Crude Inventories rose unexpectedly.”
The industry group said weekly crude stocks rose by 806,000 barrels for the week that ended July 16. Analysts had been looking for a decline.
More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Prices took a hit early this week as a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant sparked concern about the health of the recovery in demand. As well, the OPEC+ group announced it had reached a deal to raise supply by 400,000 barrels a day for each month from August to December.
In other commodities, gold prices fell for a second day, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,805.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,805.50.
“Any gold rally is capped by a firm U.S. dollar, while the downside remains supported in this week’s heightened global risk environment,” Mr. Halley said.
“The loss of upside momentum has shifted the risks for gold to the downside.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer as crude prices advanced while its U.S. counterpart gained against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.56 US cents to 78.92 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar held firm during the Asian session but rose as European markets opened. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 93.166, its highest in 3.5 months, according to figures from Reuters.
The British pound, which on Tuesday hit its lowest since February, was down 0.2 per cent at $1.3604.
The euro was down 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.17545, close to its lowest since early April. Investors are awaiting Thursday’s ECB policy decision.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. (ET) Canada’s new housing price index for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press