Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday as investor focus remains split between U.S. earnings and the spread of the Delta variant in parts of the world. Major European markets were positive ahead of the the next policy decision from the European Central Bank. TSX futures were modestly higher alongside firmer crude prices.
In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three major U.S. indexes all held to slight gains. On Wednesday, all three advanced for a second day, moving markets back into positive territory for the week after Monday’s rout. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session up 0.84 per cent on gains in financial and energy shares.
“Concern that rising Delta infections might slow down the economic rebound, appear to have been put to one side for now, after a day of positive trading updates that showed company’s might be able to meet full year expectations on revenues and profits after all,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Wall Street earnings on Thursday morning include AT&T, American Airlines and Southwest Air. After the close, Intel, Twitter and Snap all release results. Markets have found some support so far from corporate reports, with more than 80 per cent of the S&P 500 companies posting results so far beating on earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv.
In economics, U.S. markets will also get weekly jobless claims numbers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits are expected post a modest decline to 350,000 from 360,000 a week earlier.
In this country, investors will get results from Precision Drilling.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.71 per cent in morning trading ahead of the latest ECB policy announcement, due later Thursday morning.
“Given recent comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde, [the policy announcement] could prove much more insight into ECB policy over the next 18 months than had originally been thought two weeks ago,” Mr. Hewson said.
“With the Federal Reserve meeting also due next week, the next few days are likely to be crucial ones in respect of future policy considerations as Delta variant infections rise across the world.”
Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.80 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.59 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.83 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going despite a rise in weekly U.S. inventories, helped by a return of positive risk sentiment to the markets.
The day range on Brent is US$71.74 to US$72.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.86 to US$70.94.
Both benchmarks rose by more than 4 per cent on Wednesday.
The gains came despite an increase in weekly U.S. inventories of 2.1 million barrels to 439.7 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Markets had been looking for a decline.
“I can only surmise that with risk sentiment climbing...that some good old-fashioned FOMO [fear of missing out] fast-money drove the rally,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
“Unless we get another massive wave of Delta-variant risk-off sentiment sweeping markets, the lows seen by oil this week are likely to be the lows seen for some time,” he said. “The world remains on a recovery track, albeit asymmetrically, supporting oil’s consumption fundamentals for the rest of 2022.”
Gold prices continued to decline with the return of positive risk sentiment.
Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,794.58 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5 per cent to US$1,793.90.
“Due to the return of the risk appetite to the market, concerns about the possible implications of the coronavirus have again abated,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
“As a result, gold as a safe haven in this situation has not seen a huge demand.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady as its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of global currencies with investors shifting out of safe-haven holdings.
The day range on the loonie is 79.44 US cents to 79.67 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday. The next key indicator comes Friday, with the release of Statistics Canada’s report on May retail sales.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies slipped to 92.75 after pulling back from a 3-1/2 month high of 93.194 touched on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro traded at US$1.1790, just off the early April lows of $1.1752 touched on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar traded at US$0.73675, from an eight-month low of US$0.72895 the previous day.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week.
10 a.m. (ET) U.S. existing home sales for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press