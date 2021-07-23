Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher and key indexes looked set to post weekly gains after volatile run, with investors now looking ahead to next Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy announcement. Major European markets were up in morning trading. TSX futures were positive even as crude prices wavered.
Futures tied to the three main Wall Street indexes were all in the green in the early premarket period. After a rout Monday followed by a rebound in subsequent days, all three were higher for the week heading into the Friday session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Thursday down 0.06 per cent on weakness in energy and financial shares, although it still remains within 1 per cent of its record closing high.
OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note that “a continuous stream of positive earnings results and fading Delta fears” helped buoy markets in the latter part of the week.
“Beneath the bonnet, though, the quiet rotation back into more defensive 2020 darlings at the expense of growth appears to be continuing,” he said.
Investors will now start turning their attention to the Fed’s policy decision next Wednesday afternoon, looking for signs of the central bank’s next move.
On the corporate side, shares of Twitter were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading after the social media company topped Wall Street’s revenue targets in the most recent quarter. Total revenue rose 74 per cent year-over-year to US$1.19-billion, beating analyst estimates of US$1.07-billion.
In this country, Air Canada will report results ahead of the start of trading.
Elsewhere, Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc agreed to buy Swedish rival Veoneer Inc for about US$3.8-billion in cash. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close by the end of this year.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.70 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX gained 0.61 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.75 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.65 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.45 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered early Friday but looked set for a relatively flat week as expectations of tight supply continue to underpin prices.
The day range on Brent is US$73.32 to US$73.86. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.46 to US$71.96.
Both benchmarks gained more than 2 per cent on Thursday, continuing the recovery after Monday’s sharp selloff in the wake of a fresh OPEC+ supply deal and rising concerns about the potential impact of the spread of the Delta variant. Both Brent and WTI looked set to finish out the week flat.
“Gone is the ‘delta-dismay’ of Monday’s speculative-long capitulation, and in with the fear of missing out on the next rally,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
“As I have stated previously, I felt any sell-off would be short in duration, but I will admit oil’s comeback has surprised me and highlights that tail-chasing fast money is what is driving oil prices right now.”
In other commodities, gold moved in a narrow range and looked set for a decline on the week.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,803.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,805.30.
Gold is down 0.2 per cent this week after hitting its lowest in more than a week on Thursday.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going as the U.S. dollar looked set for a weekly advance against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.49 US cents to 79.65 US cents.
Canadian investors will get May retail sales ahead of the start of trading.
“Our economists see no reason to deviate from Statscan’s earlier flash estimate for May retail sales, which showed a 3.2 per cent month-over-month decline as lockdowns were extended,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist, said.
“However, the new advance estimate for June should show a strong rebound in sales amid reopenings across most of the country.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.2 per cent for the week, rising slightly on Friday to stand at 92.891, according to figures from Reuters.
The safe-harbour yen weakened about 0.2 per cent for the week and last traded at 110.36.
Meanwhile, the euro traded flat at US$1.1772. The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3 per cent for the week to trade just about flat at US$1.3741, Reuters reports.
More company news
Snap Inc beat analysts’ estimates for user and quarterly revenue growth and notched the highest growth rates since late 2017, as new features on its messaging app Snapchat attracted more users. Daily active users rose 23 per cent to 293 million during the second quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street estimates of 290.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Snap’s revenue jumped 116 per cent to US$982-million, beating analyst targets of US$845.9-million. Previously, the company’s strongest growth rate was 66 per cent.
Intel Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, as the chipmaker focuses on in-house manufacturing to meet increased demand for its new generation of processors. The company expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of about US$18.2-billion, compared with estimates of US$18.09-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada retail sales for May.
945 a.m. (ET) U.S. Markit PMIs for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press