 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Monday ahead of earnings from some of the biggest tech names and the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve at midweek. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures also fell as crude prices declined.

Story continues below advertisement

In the early premarket period, Dow futures were down by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also held below break even. All three ended last week at record levels. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Friday’s session up 0.45 per cent

Earnings will continue to dominate for the week ahead. Tesla reports after Monday’s close. Alphabet and Apple follow on Tuesday. Facebook and Amazon are also on tap to report later in the week.

“These are especially important given that these tech companies have predominantly driven the moves higher in U.S. markets to recent record highs, and investors won’t want to see any signs of a paring back of guidance expectations over the rest of the year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

In this country, investors will get results from Shopify on Wednesday morning. Loblaw and CP Rail also report results that day.

At midweek, investors will also get the Fed’s latest policy announcement, due at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“Uppermost in investors’ minds will be the Federal Reserve rate meeting, which starts tomorrow, and where speculation about a discussion on the tapering of asset purchases, and a possible timeline is likely to be top of mind,” Mr. Hewson said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.40 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.59 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 4.13 per cent, hit by weakness in tech shares on continued regulatory concerns. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going as the rise of COVID-19 cases in some regions continues to spark concerns about the recovery in demand.

The day range on Brent is US$72.75 to US$74.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.56 to US$72.43. Both benchmarks were down by more than 1 per cent early Monday.

Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with some countries posting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand, Reuters reports. China, the world’s largest crude importer, has also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases while the nation battled severe floods and a typhoon in central and eastern parts of the country, the news agency said.

In other commodities, gold prices rose, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Story continues below advertisement

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,807.73 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,808.80 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer as its U.S. counterpart dipped against a basket of world currencies ahead of the Fed decision later in the week.

The day range on the loonie is 79.43 US cents to 79.63 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday. Investors will get new inflation figures on Wednesday followed by a reading on May GDP on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194, according to figures from Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

The euro edged up 0.3 per cent to US$1.1797.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped 10 per cent to US$39,850, its highest in five weeks, in the wake of a report that Amazon is weighing accepting crypto payments by year’s end.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for June. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate rise of 4.0 per cent.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies