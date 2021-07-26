Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell early Monday ahead of earnings from some of the biggest tech names and the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve at midweek. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures also fell as crude prices declined.
In the early premarket period, Dow futures were down by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also held below break even. All three ended last week at record levels. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Friday’s session up 0.45 per cent
Earnings will continue to dominate for the week ahead. Tesla reports after Monday’s close. Alphabet and Apple follow on Tuesday. Facebook and Amazon are also on tap to report later in the week.
“These are especially important given that these tech companies have predominantly driven the moves higher in U.S. markets to recent record highs, and investors won’t want to see any signs of a paring back of guidance expectations over the rest of the year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
In this country, investors will get results from Shopify on Wednesday morning. Loblaw and CP Rail also report results that day.
At midweek, investors will also get the Fed’s latest policy announcement, due at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
“Uppermost in investors’ minds will be the Federal Reserve rate meeting, which starts tomorrow, and where speculation about a discussion on the tapering of asset purchases, and a possible timeline is likely to be top of mind,” Mr. Hewson said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.40 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.59 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 4.13 per cent, hit by weakness in tech shares on continued regulatory concerns. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.04 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going as the rise of COVID-19 cases in some regions continues to spark concerns about the recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$72.75 to US$74.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.56 to US$72.43. Both benchmarks were down by more than 1 per cent early Monday.
Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with some countries posting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand, Reuters reports. China, the world’s largest crude importer, has also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases while the nation battled severe floods and a typhoon in central and eastern parts of the country, the news agency said.
In other commodities, gold prices rose, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,807.73 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,808.80 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer as its U.S. counterpart dipped against a basket of world currencies ahead of the Fed decision later in the week.
The day range on the loonie is 79.43 US cents to 79.63 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday. Investors will get new inflation figures on Wednesday followed by a reading on May GDP on Friday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro edged up 0.3 per cent to US$1.1797.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped 10 per cent to US$39,850, its highest in five weeks, in the wake of a report that Amazon is weighing accepting crypto payments by year’s end.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for June. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate rise of 4.0 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press