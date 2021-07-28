 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed early Wednesday with the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision firmly in focus for investors. Major European markets edged higher. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices advancing.

Futures tied to major indexes steadied after a weaker predawn period, trading close to break even. All three indexes posted losses on Tuesday after a run of gains with the Nasdaq ending down more than 1 per cent. Despite the declines, key indexes are still on track to post gains for the month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out the day up 0.04 per cent.

Wednesday’s session will continue to be dominated by earnings from big corporate names on both sides of the border. The Fed’s latest policy statement, due at 2 p.m. ET, will also be a key driver for sentiment.

“Today’s meeting is unlikely to change the overall narrative when it comes to the timing of a taper, but it could offer an insight into whether some of the recent hawkishness from the likes of [St. Louis Fed President James] Bullard and [Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael] Bostic is starting to spread to other members of the FOMC,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“The prevailing narrative appears to be one of a greater concern about the employment situation than the big rise in prices that we are currently seeing in some of the latest economic data.”

After Tuesday’s close, investors got strong results from Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft. Apple shares were down slightly in premarket trading, even after the company reported third-quarter sales and profits that topped analyst expectations as consumers bought premium versions of its 5G iPhones and signed up for its subscription services.

“Apple’s earnings impressed, but a lot of that strong performance was already priced in,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.

Microsoft shares were up about 1 per cent in premarket trading while Alphabet stock gained roughly 4 per cent.

In this country, investors get results from Tilray, Loblaw and Shopify before the start of trading. Canadian Pacific reports results after the close.

Wall Street earnings include McDonald’s, Pfizer and Ford. Facebook reports after the close of trading.

Canadian investors will also get a reading on June inflation this morning. May’s 3.6-per-cent increase in the consumer price index was the biggest annual jump since 2011. Economists expect the annual rate of inflation to hold above 3 per cent in June.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.37 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.69 per cent while Germany’s DAX added 0.21 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.54 per cent after a two-day rout. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.39 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going after a new report showed a decline in U.S. weekly crude inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$74.58 to US$75.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.80 to US$72.53. Both benchmarks were up about 1 per cent in the predawn period. On Tuesday, Brent saw its first decline in six days.

Sentiment was underpinned by a report from the American Petroleum Institute showing that U.S. crude stocks fell 4.7 million barrels last week, more than analysts had been expecting. A second, more official reading is due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Official U.S. crude inventory data is more likely to move prices [on Wednesday] than the FOMC unless the taper word is mentioned,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Official inventories are expected to fall by 2.9 million barrels, with gasoline stocks also falling. A more significant than expected fall could be enough to shake Brent and WTI out of their ranges and test the upside.”

In other commodities, gold prices were steady ahead of the Fed decision.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,800.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,798.90.

“Gold continued to range quietly overnight, finishing barely changed at US$1,799 an ounce,” Mr. Halley said. “Some pre-FOMC risk hedging is evident in Asia, though, no doubt assisted by the ructions in China’s stock markets, which is also supporting digital currencies today.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around the mid-79-US-cent mark, as its U.S. counterpart saw modest gains against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.32 US cents to 79.63 US cents.

Investors will get a reading on June inflation on Wednesday morning. Economists are expecting to see the annual rate of inflation holding above 3 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index moved into positive territory after trading lower in Asian hours. The greenback was last up 0.1 per cent at 92.534, according to figures from Reuters.

The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the euro held onto the previous day’s gains in Asian trading hours, with the safe-haven yen trading at 109.80 per dollar and the euro at US$1.1809.

More company news

The Globe’s Tim Kiladze reports that Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s board of directors is throwing its support behind a takeover bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, capping off a tense battle that saw both companies take each other to court. Inter Pipeline’s support follows the decision Monday to abandon its backing of a friendly merger with Pembina Pipeline Corp., which triggered a $350-million termination fee to be paid to Pembina, and also comes after Brookfield raised its takeover bid for a second time.

Buyout fund Cinven has bought a majority stake in Restaurant Brands International’s unit in the Iberian peninsula, in a deal valuing RB Iberia at $1.18-billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The founders of Restaurant Brands Iberia and Burger King Europe GmbH - the European branch of the fast-food chain - will retain a minority stake in the Iberian unit, and the current executive team will stay in place, the statement added.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for June.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Tickers mentioned in this story
