Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Dow futures jumped by triple digits early Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it was in no immediate rush to begin withdrawing stimulus. Major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures futures were also positive with crude prices up.
Dow futures gained in the early premarket period while S&P futures sat close to break even. Nasdaq futures wavered. On Wednesday, The Dow finished down more than 100 points while the S&P 500 slid 0.02 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.7 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Fed made no policy changes and suggested that it still wants to see improvement in labour conditions before considering removing stimulus from the U.S. economy.
“Despite making progress towards tapering, the Fed has a couple of months of inflation and labor data to decide if they can start removing support,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
“Given the chorus of pricing pressures announced this earnings season and as employers continue to struggle in finding talent, mission accomplished still seems to be in the distant future.”
On the corporate side, shares of Facebook were down more than 3 per cent in premarket trading after the social media giant beat quarterly revenue estimates but also cautioned that it expects revenue growth to ‘decelerate significantly.’
Big tech earnings continue after the close with results from Amazon.com Inc.
In this country, Suncor Energy Inc. swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss a year ago, helped by a rebound in crude prices.
The company posted net earnings of $868-million, or 58 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $614-million, or 40 cents per share, year earlier.
More earnings from the energy sector are due Thursday, with Cenovus and TC Energy reporting.
Cenovus said net earnings rose to $224-million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $220-million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.39 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.70 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.18 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.30 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher after new figures showed U.S. inventories fell to their lowest level in more than a year last week.
The day range on Brent is US$74.63 to US$75.55. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72.26 to US$73.27.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels to 435.6 million barrels, helped by lower imports and a decline in production. Gasoline inventories were also down. The bigger-than-expected decline in crude inventories put stocks at their lowest level since January 2020.
“Despite all the Delta variant concerns, it seems that the hit to crude demand is minimal thus far,” OANDA’s Edward Moya said.
“Oil prices seem like they still have a one-way ticket higher, needing to wait out the current delta variant jitters for another couple weeks.”
In other commodities, gold saw a third session of gains, helped by weaker U.S. dollar in the wake of the Fed’s latest policy statement.
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,818.50 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 1 per cent to US$1,818.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was stronger, moving above 80 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart slid against a basket of global currencies after the Fed signalled patience in pulling back stimulus.
The day range on the loonie is 79.76 US cents to 80.33 US cents. In early going, the Canadian dollar managed its best level in two weeks against the U.S. dollar.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday. Markets will get a reading on May GDP early Friday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, slid 0.3 per cent to 91.98, down for the fourth straight day.
“Leading up to this [Fed] meeting, some wondered whether the September meeting may be ‘live’ for taper, but the statement that progress will continue to be assessed in ‘coming meetings’ (plural) and [Fed chair Jerome] Powell’s commentary in the press conference suggest the likelihood of that is very, very low,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said in an early note.
The euro, meanwhile, edged up to US$1.188, a two-week high.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended gains made on Wednesday, adding more than 0.4 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound, which has been surging on optimism over the re-opening of the British economy, touched a one-month peak of US$1.3940.
More company news
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 96.2-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped in part by strong freight volumes in its coal and automotive segments. Net income rose to $1.25-billion, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $635-million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.
China’s Didi Global is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company has been mulling delisting plans as crackdown in China widens and it has received support from cybersecurity regulators, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Didi has been in talks with bankers, regulators and key investors to figure how to resolve the problems following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the report added.
Airbus sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings after reporting better-than-expected half-year results on Thursday. The company said it expected to deliver 600 aircraft in 2021, and doubled its forecast for operating income to 4 billion euros (US$4.7-billion) while predicting 2 billion euros of free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing.
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine sales more than tripled to US$894-million in the second quarter from the previous three months. The Anglo-Swedish company has also delayed its application to U.S. authorities for approval of the vaccine to the second half of this year. Previously, AstraZeneca was hoping to file it within the first half.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of July 24.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q2.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press