Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the declines in the wake of disappointing sales forecast from Amazon.com Inc. Major European markets were mostly weaker in early trading. TSX futures slid as crude prices looked set for a weekly gain.
Futures tied to key U.S. indexes were all in the red in the early premarket period. Nasdaq futures slid roughly 1 per cent. On Thursday, both the Dow and S&P 500 finished up after touching fresh intraday highs. The Nasdaq closed out the session with a modest 0.1-per-cent gain. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.40 per cent at a record high, helped by strength in materials shares.
Early Friday, shares of Amazon were off by more than 6 per cent after the online retail giant posted a rare quarterly sales miss and said it expects sales growth to slow in coming quarters. Amazon’s net sales rose to US$113.08-billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$88.91-billion, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected US$115.20-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
“Revenues for Q2 came in short of expectations, while Q3 guidance was also lower than expected, although this also needs to be set into some sort of context,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Revenues were still in excess of $110-billion at $113-billion, while sales for Q3 were expected to be equally as good. They just weren’t good enough.”
In this country, investors have another heavy day of earnings with results due from Telus and Telus International as well as Tim Hortons-parent Restaurant Brands, Enbridge and SNC-Lavalin.
Ahead of the opening bell, Statistics Canada will also give markets a look at how the economy was holding up in May. The agency’s early estimate suggested a drop of 0.3 per cent for the month, following a similar decline in April. However, economists are expecting to see a rebound in June as the economy reopened after lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“With June anticipated to see a decent rebound in most sectors as third wave restrictions were eased, Q2 looks to be on pace for 2 per cent-to-2.5 per cent GDP growth, in line with the Bank of Canada’s latest forecast,” Benjamin Reitzes, director, Canadian rates and macro strategist with Bank of Montreal, said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.49 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.80 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.35 per cent on weakness in tech stocks to record a decline of about 5 per cent for a volatile week. Japan’s Nikkei finished Friday’s session down 1.8 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were modestly lower in early going but still looked set for a weekly gain as optimism over vaccination progress offset concerns about the spread of the Delta variant in some regions.
The day range on Brent is US$74.39 to US$75.13. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72.93 to US$73.62.
Both benchmarks look set for a weekly increase of about 2 per cent.
“With the supply side somewhat under control across OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers, crude prices could still reach US$80 [a barrel] over the next couple of months if the demand outlook doesn’t take any fresh hits,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
He also said traders are anticipating more price increases from Saudi Arabia, although that might prove too aggressive give the short-term impact to demand over the spread of the Delta variant.
Reuters, citing trade sources, said Saudi Arabia is expected to raise prices across various grades of crude oil it sells to Asia in September for a second straight month, tracking the strength in Middle East benchmarks.
In other commodities, gold looked set for its best weekly performance in more than two months, helped by recent weakness in the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was steady at US$1,827.41 per ounce, after hitting its highest since July 15 at US$1,832.40 on Thursday. It is up 1.4 per cent so far for the week.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,830.80 per ounce.
“The Fed won’t be changing its game plan anytime soon and that should provide a short-term bullish environment for bullion,” Mr. Moya said.
“Gold will now be able to stomach progress on taper conditions and even a slowly steepening of the Treasury curve.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, holding above 80 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart looked set for its worst weekly showing since May.
The day range on the loonie is 80.17 US cents to 80.48 US cents.
Ahead of the start of trading, investors will get a reading on May GDP, which is expected to show continued weakness in the economy as COVID-19 lockdowns continued. Economists are expecting a rebound, however, in June.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the a basket of six other currencies, was last at 91.853, its lowest level since June 29.
For the week, the index is off 1.1 per cent, its worst weekly showing since early May, according to figures from Reuters. For the month, the index is down 0.5 per cent so far, after a 2.8 per cent rally in June.
The euro rose to a one-month high against the dollar to be last at US$1.18955. The British pound traded near its highest in more than a month helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
More company news
Restaurant Brands International Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue, as more customers ate out after COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and the United States were eased. Total revenue rose to $1.44-billion in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.05-billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv had estimated revenue of $1.37-billion.
Chevron Corp reported its highest profit in six quarters and joined an oil industry stampede to reward investors with share buybacks, as rebounding crude oil prices carried earnings and cash flow to pre-pandemic levels. It reported an adjusted profit of $3.27-billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with a loss of $2.92-billion, or $1.56 per share, the same quarter a year ago. Year-ago results included writedowns. Earnings topped Wall Street estimates of a $1.50 a profit, according to Zacks consensus of eight analysts.
Caterpillar Inc reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit, as a recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows fueled demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment. Adjusted profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $2.60 per share, from $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly GDP for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial produce price index for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian raw materials price index for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for June.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press