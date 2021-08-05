U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data expected to show fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits, while investors looked to another busy day of corporate earnings reports. TSX futures were also higher, with oil stabilizing after a pullback on Wednesday. Traders in Canada will be taking in a bevy of big-name earnings reports today, including from Canadian Natural Resources, Maple Leaf Foods, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters, and BCE - all of which beat analysts’ estimates for profits.
The U.S. Labor Department’s report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 384,000 last week, from 400,000 in the previous week. Both Canada and the U.S. will release their latest trade balance statistics at 830 a.m. (ET).
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed just below a record high on Wednesday. It has struggled to rise in August after six straight months of gains on concerns about the pace of economic growth and as fears of higher inflation overshadowed a stellar corporate earnings season. The TSX also closed with a modest loss on Wednesday, pressured by a drop in energy stocks, following a record high finish on Tuesday.
World stocks also eased on Wednesday from all-time highs after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the Fed’s new policy strategy, said on Wednesday he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.
But providing some encouragement for investors Thursday is Goldman Sachs, which hiked its year-end 2021 price target for the S&P 500 to 4700 from 4300, and its 2022 target to 4900 from 4600. Goldman cited the combination of higher-than-expected S&P 500 earnings and lower-than-expected interest rates for their revised targets, which imply a 7% S&P 500 price return for the remainder of 2021 and an additional 4% in 2022.
It is an exceptionally busy day for Canadian earnings, and most of bigger names have beaten Street forecasts, which should lend support to the S&P/TSX Composite Index when trading begins.
Canadian Natural Resources was up more than 2% in U.S premarket trading after posting a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, buoyed by higher oil prices, which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $1.24 per share in the quarter ended June 30, while analysts had expected 92 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
BCE, meanwhile, reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 83 cents, beating the Street estimate of 78 cents.
Maple Leaf Foods reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents, beating the Street view of 23 cents.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter, helped by higher sales across its main divisions, and raised its revenue forecast for the year. Underscoring the upbeat outlook, fuelled by a recovering global economy, the global news and information company said it would buy back up to $1.2 billion of its shares. The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 9% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents also topped analyst expectations, based on data from Refinitiv.
Bombardier Inc raised its full-year estimates for both revenue and business jet deliveries on Thursday, as it benefits from a rebound in demand for private jets after the pandemic sapped sales last year. It expects to deliver 120 business jets in 2021, compared with its prior forecast of between 110 and 120 units. Bombardier expects full-year revenue to be more than $5.8 billion, up from its previous estimate of more than $5.6 billion.
In morning trade, Dow e-minis were up 61 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36.25 points, or 0.24%. TSX futures were up by about the same amount.
Of the 340 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, a record 87.6% have beat profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data.
Overall, analysts expect second-quarter profit at S&P 500 companies to jump 90.2% versus a year ago.
In other stock news today, Robinhood Markets Inc fell more than 10% in premarket trading on Thursday after a four-day surge during which its market value doubled as retail traders piled into the online brokerage’s stock.
After a tepid debut last week, the stock rose more than 50% on Wednesday, swinging as high as $85 at one point and closing at $70.39 to notch a market capitalization of $58.8 billion.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Thursday on rising Middle East tensions, while fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the demand recovery.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 66 cents, or 1%, to $68.81 in morning trade, after falling by more than $2 on Wednesday.
Israeli jets struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in Lebanon early on Thursday in response to two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanese territory, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid heightened tensions with Iran.
The exchange came after an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman last Thursday, which Israel blamed on Iran. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Iran denied any involvement.
Asked if Israel was prepared to strike Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told YNet news on Thursday “yes.”
The growing tensions come as nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers that would ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports appear to have stalled.
“With tensions brewing amongst Iran and world powers over last week’s drone attack, it seems nuclear deal talks will be lengthy and unlikely to provide imminent sanction relief for Iran,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.
Offsetting the Mideast tensions, concerns over the recovery of global oil demand grew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and canceled flights, threatening fuel demand.
Copper fell for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday as concerns over the demand outlook from top consumer China pulled prices further from an all-time peak reached earlier this year.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is modestly firmer against the greenback this morning, finding support from the gains in crude oil and the appetite for risk today that is illustrated by the rise in equities.
Scotiabank analysts say the trade data today, which is expected to see a trade deficit of $600-million in Canada, is unlikely to move the currency much as market players await Friday’s jobs data.
The analysts note that a less supportive backdrop for the Canadian dollar has started to evolve over the past few weeks. “We think the CAD is still liable to pick up support on modest softness but scope for significant gains versus a strengthening USD is looking constrained over the balance of the year,” the Scotiabank analysts said in a note this morning.
Other corporate news
Health insurer Cigna Corp doubled its estimate of the hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic as it reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and maintained its annual adjusted earnings forecast. The company said on Thursday it now expects full-year earnings to take a hit of about $2.50 per share due to COVID-19, compared with its previous forecast of about $1.25 per share. Cigna’s shares were down 2.8% at $224.95 in premarket trading.
ViacomCBS Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher paying subscriber additions and strong advertising sales on its networks as live sporting events resumed. Revenue rose 8% to $6.56 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $6.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company joins rivals Rio Tinto and Anglo American in declaring bonanza payouts after record half-year profits buoyed by a rebound in demand for commodities.
Other earnings today include: Ballard Power Systems Inc.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP; Cascades Inc.; CCL Industries Inc.; Chartwell Retirements Residents; Cominar REIT; Constellation Software Inc.; Domtar Corp.; Enerplus Corp.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Goeasy Ltd.; Interfor Corp.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Jamieson Wellness Inc.; Keyera Corp.; Kinaxis Inc.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Lightspeed POS Inc.; Moderna Inc.; Onex Corp.; Open Text Corp.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Primo Water Corp.; Quebecor Inc.; Richie Bros Auctioneers; RioCan REIT; Russel Metals Inc.; Saputo Inc.; Square Inc.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of July 31. Estimate is 380,000, down 20,000 from previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for June. Consensus is US$73.7-billion, up from US$71.2-billion in May.
With files from Reuters