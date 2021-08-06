Stock futures extended early morning mild gains after both the U.S. and Canada released upbeat jobs numbers for July. The major North American indexes appear poised to challenge record highs again today, even as concerns get even louder that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery.
At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.23%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.23%.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 870,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.
“Labor market conditions appear to be healthy at the start of third quarter as labor-intensive service businesses continue to hire given strong pent-up demand,” said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, missing analyst expectations, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 177,500 jobs and the unemployment rate to fall to 7.4%.
But Street forecasts for the Canadian jobs report varied widely, which may limit any market reaction to the domestic numbers.
The much-awaited jobs numbers come on the heels of data Thursday that showed a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims last week and a spate of strong corporate earnings reports, which helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record closes on Thursday.
The TSX Thursday also closed at a record, getting a boost from the gains on Wall Street but also a string of better-than-expected earnings reported from a broad range of Canadian companies during the day.
All of the North American main indexes are set to end the week with nominal gains as a stronger-than-expected earnings season overshadowed concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher inflation.
In corporate news this morning, Magna International shares are down 4% in U.S. premarket trading after it cut its full-year sales forecast, citing a slowdown in automobile production as a semiconductor shortage plagues the sector. Magna’s revenue for the year is now expected to be between $38 billion and $39.5 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $40.2 billion to $41.8 billion. Magna reported net income attributable of $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $647 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to Refinitv data. Total sales more than doubled to $9.03 billion, but missed estimates of $9.29 billion.
And in a further development concerning the company, chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had offered to buy Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, an 18.4% premium to a bid in July by Magna International Inc that was accepted by Veoneer’s board.
Meanwhile, the cannabis sector, which enjoyed a strong rally on Thursday, should be buzzing again today. Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller adjusted core loss in its first quarter on Friday, as it benefited from cost cuts and a rise in cannabis use during the coronavirus pandemic. Its adjusted core loss narrowed to C$63.6 million from C$92.2 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 23% to C$136.2 million. The company’s U.S.-listed shares were up 1.8% in premarket trading.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Brent crude oil futures were up 95 cents at $72.24 a barrel by 1135 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 92 cents to $70.01, though both contracts have given up more than 5% this week.
“The price action we see now is really a function of the macro picture,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore bank OCBC. “The Delta variant is now really starting to hit home and you see risk aversion in many markets, not just oil.”
Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and cancelled flights.
“At least 46 cities have advised against travelling and authorities have suspended flights and stopped public transport. This could impact oil demand as it comes towards the end of the summer travel season,” ANZ said in a report.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed to a six-month high.
However, oil prices gained support from rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
“OPEC+ supply hikes should still leave the market in deficit in 2021,” Bank of America analysts said.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar fell from the 80 cents U.S. level in the aftermath of the better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers and the weaker-than-expected Canadian employment report.
Other corporate news
Zynga Inc tumbled 14.5% in premarket trading on a disappointing full-year bookings forecast and announcement of a potential acquisition worth over half a billion dollars.
U.S.-listed shares of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc added 6.4% as Bloomberg News reported it is considering giving up control of its valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe.
Other earnings include: Brookfield Business Partners LP; Boralex Inc.; Fiera Capital Corp.; Lassonde Industries Inc.; Orla Mining Ltd.; Power Corporation of Canada; Sprott Inc.
Economic news
Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, missing analyst expectations, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 177,500 jobs and the unemployment rate to fall to 7.4%.
U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labour-intensive services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 870,000 jobs.
(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Ivey PMI for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June.
With files from Reuters