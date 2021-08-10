Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures signalled a cautious start early Tuesday as investors weigh suggestions that the Federal Reserve could start tapering asset purchases sooner than expected. European markets made tentative early gains. TSX futures were also up modestly as crude prices regained some recent losses.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all little changed in the early hours. On Monday, the Dow pulled back from record highs, closing off more than 100 points. The S&P 500 finished down 0.09 per cent while the Nasdaq gained 0.16 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out Monday’s session down 0.19 per cent with energy stocks weighing.
The timing of the Fed’s plans to begin tapering bond purchases moved into focus this week after Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an earlier move if the job market maintains recent momentum. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, meanwhile, said the bank could announce next month that it will start reducing its US$120-billion in monthly bond purchases in the fall.
“The Fed is...walking with solid steps towards policy normalization,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.
“It’s not a bad idea with [U.S. President Joe] Biden’s extra stimulus package waiting to be approved by the policymakers, and which would add fuel to the fire in the coming months.”
In this country, the rail sector will be in focus after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. raised its offer for Kansas City Southern, setting the stage for a bidding war with Canadian National Railway.
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports CP said its new cash-and-stock offer for KCS is worth US$27.2-billion, or US$300 a share, up from the previous offer the two sides agreed to in March worth US$25.2-billion or US$275 a share. The new offer made on Tuesday also includes US$3.8-billion of KCS debt. CP did not raise the cash component of US$90 but increased share exchange ratio to 2.884.
On the earnings front, Canadian investors get results from Freshii, Hydro-One, Héroux-Devtek, TransAlta and Centerra Gold.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.22 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.08 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.24 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.23 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recovered some recent losses as investors await new U.S. inventory figures and nervously watch reports of rising COVID-19 infections in some regions.
The day range on Brent is US$68.94 to US$70.34. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.56 to US$68.05. Both benchmarks lost more than 2 per cent on Monday.
OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley says markets are continuing to fret about future consumption patterns caused by Delta-variant restrictions.
“The cases cropping up in China are a genuine concern,” he said. “If they spike markedly, resulting in inevitable firm action from the government, we can expect oil prices to reflect that reality.”
Later Tuesday, markets get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with the release of figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.
Crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen by about 1.1 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
In other commodities, gold prices steadied after two days of sharp selloffs.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,736.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,737.10.
“It seems that gold inflation-hedging abilities in the modern age are confined to hyper-inflation and not bog-standard ‘normal’ inflation, transitory or otherwise,” Mr. Halley said. “Gold’s fate hinges on tomorrow night’s US CPI data.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart managed a four-month high against the euro on growing expectations that the Fed could soon begin tapering bond purchases.
The day range on the loonie is 79.42 US cents to 79.65 US cents.
“The CAD is little changed on the session, with the rebound in crude oil and still supportive spreads helping steady the CAD,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
“Risk appetite is relatively stable — despite ongoing concerns about the spread of the delta variant; this may yet be a more challenging issue for markets if investors become more concerned about global growth risks but that is not obviously the case at present.”
There were no major Canadian economic reports on Tuesday’s calendar to offer direction for the loonie.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, after rising Friday and Monday on the back of a strong July jobs report, was flat at 93.035.
The euro hit a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, with the pair changing hands at US$1.1726, according to figures from Reuters.
The Swiss franc and Japanese yen were both down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, as demand for safe-haven currencies fell.
More company news
Fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, citing robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer markets. Nutrien also raised its full-year 2021 adjusted core EBITDA outlook to between $6-billion and $6.4-billion, from $4.4-billion to $4.9-billion. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company now expects adjusted net earnings per share outlook to be between $4.60 and $5.10 for the year, from a prior forecast of $2.55 to $3.25. Analysts, on average, were expecting $3.93 per share for full-year 2021, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q2 (preliminary reading).
With Reuters and The Canadian Press