 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures signalled a cautious start early Tuesday as investors weigh suggestions that the Federal Reserve could start tapering asset purchases sooner than expected. European markets made tentative early gains. TSX futures were also up modestly as crude prices regained some recent losses.

Story continues below advertisement

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all little changed in the early hours. On Monday, the Dow pulled back from record highs, closing off more than 100 points. The S&P 500 finished down 0.09 per cent while the Nasdaq gained 0.16 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out Monday’s session down 0.19 per cent with energy stocks weighing.

The timing of the Fed’s plans to begin tapering bond purchases moved into focus this week after Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an earlier move if the job market maintains recent momentum. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, meanwhile, said the bank could announce next month that it will start reducing its US$120-billion in monthly bond purchases in the fall.

“The Fed is...walking with solid steps towards policy normalization,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.

“It’s not a bad idea with [U.S. President Joe] Biden’s extra stimulus package waiting to be approved by the policymakers, and which would add fuel to the fire in the coming months.”

In this country, the rail sector will be in focus after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. raised its offer for Kansas City Southern, setting the stage for a bidding war with Canadian National Railway.

The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports CP said its new cash-and-stock offer for KCS is worth US$27.2-billion, or US$300 a share, up from the previous offer the two sides agreed to in March worth US$25.2-billion or US$275 a share. The new offer made on Tuesday also includes US$3.8-billion of KCS debt. CP did not raise the cash component of US$90 but increased share exchange ratio to 2.884.

On the earnings front, Canadian investors get results from Freshii, Hydro-One, Héroux-Devtek, TransAlta and Centerra Gold.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.22 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.08 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.24 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.23 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices recovered some recent losses as investors await new U.S. inventory figures and nervously watch reports of rising COVID-19 infections in some regions.

The day range on Brent is US$68.94 to US$70.34. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.56 to US$68.05. Both benchmarks lost more than 2 per cent on Monday.

OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley says markets are continuing to fret about future consumption patterns caused by Delta-variant restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cases cropping up in China are a genuine concern,” he said. “If they spike markedly, resulting in inevitable firm action from the government, we can expect oil prices to reflect that reality.”

Later Tuesday, markets get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with the release of figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.

Crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen by about 1.1 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices steadied after two days of sharp selloffs.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,736.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,737.10.

“It seems that gold inflation-hedging abilities in the modern age are confined to hyper-inflation and not bog-standard ‘normal’ inflation, transitory or otherwise,” Mr. Halley said. “Gold’s fate hinges on tomorrow night’s US CPI data.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart managed a four-month high against the euro on growing expectations that the Fed could soon begin tapering bond purchases.

The day range on the loonie is 79.42 US cents to 79.65 US cents.

“The CAD is little changed on the session, with the rebound in crude oil and still supportive spreads helping steady the CAD,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.

“Risk appetite is relatively stable — despite ongoing concerns about the spread of the delta variant; this may yet be a more challenging issue for markets if investors become more concerned about global growth risks but that is not obviously the case at present.”

There were no major Canadian economic reports on Tuesday’s calendar to offer direction for the loonie.

Story continues below advertisement

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, after rising Friday and Monday on the back of a strong July jobs report, was flat at 93.035.

The euro hit a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, with the pair changing hands at US$1.1726, according to figures from Reuters.

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen were both down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, as demand for safe-haven currencies fell.

More company news

Fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, citing robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer markets. Nutrien also raised its full-year 2021 adjusted core EBITDA outlook to between $6-billion and $6.4-billion, from $4.4-billion to $4.9-billion. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company now expects adjusted net earnings per share outlook to be between $4.60 and $5.10 for the year, from a prior forecast of $2.55 to $3.25. Analysts, on average, were expecting $3.93 per share for full-year 2021, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Economic news

Story continues below advertisement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q2 (preliminary reading).

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies