Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Wednesday as investors await key U.S. inflation data ahead of the start of trading. Major European markets were modestly positive, trading near record highs. TSX futures edged up even as crude prices turned negative.
Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were little changed in the early hours. On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 both finished at record highs, ending up 0.46 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq closed out the session down 0.49 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.29 per cent on strength in energy and materials stocks.
On Wednesday, new figures on July inflation in the U.S. economy will be key for investors. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to come in at 5.3 per cent, compared with 5.4 per cent in June. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index is seen rising 0.5 per cent after a 0.9-per-cent increase in June. The June increase was the biggest since 2008.
“While the Fed may well still be able to argue the continued rise in prices is transitory, given where the increases are occurring, if June’s number doesn’t mark the high-water mark, then Fed officials may start to shift a little bit more uncomfortably as we head into the autumn,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“For now, markets are buying the transitory narrative, due to the resilience of the labour market, however if the current trend of rising prices continues, ‘transitory’ will be doing a lot heavier lifting than it is doing now.”
Market sentiment was also underpinned by news that the U.S. Senate approved a US$3.5-billion spending plan for U.S. President Joe Biden’s top priorities in an early morning vote on Wednesday. The vote was 50-49, divided along party lines, according to a Reuters report. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a US$1-trillion infrastructure plan, which now moves to the House of Representatives
In this country, earnings continue to roll in. Companies reporting ahead of the start of trading include Canada Goose, CAE and Metro.
Canada Goose topped quarterly revenue forecasts, helped by rising demand as economies reopen. The company said first-quarter revenue rose to $56.3-million, from $26.1-million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $49.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.09 per cent, holding near record levels. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.06 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.65 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.20 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices turned negative after a report that the White House will call on OPEC and its allies to boost production to head off rising gasoline prices.
The day range on Brent is US$70.29 to US$71.18. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$67.90 to US$68.79. Both benchmarks gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.
Prices had been steady in early going but lost altitude after a CNBC report suggested that the U.S. don’t think current OPEC plans to boost production by 400,000 barrels a day on a monthly basis starting in August are enough. A statement by National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, obtained by CNBC, says the U.S. has been “engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices.
Earlier, markets drew some support from a report from the American Petroleum Institute showing weekly U.S. crude inventories fell by 816,000 barrels while gasoline stocks dropped by 1.1 million barrels. More official figures will be released later Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Price were also underpinned by the latest forecast from the EIA that said increased travel and job growth have boosted U.S. demand this year.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,730.31 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,732.70.
“Lingering Delta virus concerns are offering some safe-haven inflows into gold in the Asian session, but gold is still struggling to recover from the flash crash on Monday,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart neared its best levels of the year against the euro and the highest in five weeks against the yen.
The day range on the loonie is 79.70 US cents to 79.90 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports on Wednesday’s calendar.
“Currencies have traded in very tight ranges overnight, USD consolidating yesterday’s gains against the euro and Japanese yen,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On world markets, the euro hit US$1.1706 in early deals in Europe, with the year’s low of $1.1704 now within range, according to figures from Reuters. The U.S. dollar index, at 93.155, is near its 2021 high of 93.439.
The yen, which has dropped for five consecutive sessions against the U.S. dollar, fell 0.1 per cent to 110.75 per dollar, its lowest since early July. The U.S. dollar also touched a two-week high versus Britain’s pound at US$1.3816.
More company news
Stelco Holdings Inc. says it saw a jump in earnings in the second quarter as it benefitted from higher steel prices and shipping volumes. The Hamilton-based company, which wholly owns Stelco Inc., says earnings for the second quarter came in at $363-million, or $4.09 per share, up from nil earnings in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income for the quarter ending June 30 was $380-million, or $4.28 per share, up from earnings of $10-million or 11 cents per share last year.
U.S cyber-security company NortonLifeLock Inc said it has agree to buy its London-listed rival Avast Plc for between $8.1-billion and $8.6-billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software. The two companies had said they were in advanced merger talks last month.
Southwest Airlines Co warned on Wednesday it may not be profitable in the third quarter, as the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus hits bookings. The airline said cancellations had increased this month due to the variant, becoming the first major U.S. airline to flag a hit from the more infectious strain. The company forecast third-quarter operating revenue to be down 15% to 20% versus 2019, a cut of about three to four points from its prior outlook issued three weeks ago.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for July.
