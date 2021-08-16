Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures drifted lower early Monday after both the Dow and S&P 500 ended last week at record highs. Major European markets were down in early trading. TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices lower.
Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were modestly lower ahead of the start of the trading week. Both the Dow and the S&P posted modest gains last week and finished Friday’s session at record levels. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed out the week modestly lower.
“The main focus this week is expected to be on the latest Fed minutes, which are due on Wednesday, and U.S. retail sales data for July, which is due tomorrow,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.
“While the discussions over the tapering of bond purchases are expected to dominate this week, anything that was discussed at the recent Fed meeting has already been overtaken by recent events, namely the two recent strong jobs reports, the upwardly adjusted June report as well as the strong July report.”
Sentiment, meanwhile, continues to be tempered by rising COVID-19 infections in some regions as well as geopolitical concerns after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital.
In this country, investors will get a reading on June factory sales, which are expected to have risen about 2.5 per cent.
The housing market will also be in focus with the release of existing home sales figures by the Canadian Real Estate Association just before the start of trading. The estimate is for an 8 per cent decline in sales year-over-year, while average prices are seen rising 17 per cent.
Later in the week, markets will get a reading on Canadian inflation when Statistics Canada releases its report on price pressures in June. The annual rate of inflation is seen coming in around 3.4 per cent.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.51 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.90 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.50 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.62 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.80 per cent. Sentiment took a hit after new figures showed that China’s retail sales rose 8.5 per cent in July, below market forecasts. Industrial production grew 6.4 per cent, also short of expectations.
Commodities
Crude prices fell for a third session as weaker-than-expected economic data out of China raised concerns about the rebound in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$69.12 to US$70.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.83 to US$68.27.
“Oil futures weakness ... is likely triggered by weaker-than-expected growth data from China, which is a major consumer of oil,” said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore. “All in all, the global peak growth narrative has been intensified.”
Both industrial production and retail sales in China grew at a slower-than-forecast rate in July.
Reuters also reported that China’s crude oil processing last month also fell to the lowest on a daily basis since May 2020, as independent refiners cut production amid tighter quotas, elevated inventories and falling profits.
Last week, the International Energy agency said crude demand is expected to rise at a slower rate over the rest of the year due to rising COVID-19 infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar held steady.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,775.06 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at US$1,782.40 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,776.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker alongside lower crude prices and faltering risk sentiment while the U.S. dollar held steady against global counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 79.65 US cents to 79.94 US cents.
Markets will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s release of fresh inflation figures for a indication of price pressures as the economy reopens.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was steady at 92.53 after falling to a one-week low of 92.468 on Friday.
The U.S. dollar’s gains were the most pronounced against the Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar, against which it advanced 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively, according to figures from Reuters.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for July.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press