 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures drifted lower early Monday after both the Dow and S&P 500 ended last week at record highs. Major European markets were down in early trading. TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were modestly lower ahead of the start of the trading week. Both the Dow and the S&P posted modest gains last week and finished Friday’s session at record levels. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed out the week modestly lower.

“The main focus this week is expected to be on the latest Fed minutes, which are due on Wednesday, and U.S. retail sales data for July, which is due tomorrow,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.

“While the discussions over the tapering of bond purchases are expected to dominate this week, anything that was discussed at the recent Fed meeting has already been overtaken by recent events, namely the two recent strong jobs reports, the upwardly adjusted June report as well as the strong July report.”

Sentiment, meanwhile, continues to be tempered by rising COVID-19 infections in some regions as well as geopolitical concerns after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital.

In this country, investors will get a reading on June factory sales, which are expected to have risen about 2.5 per cent.

The housing market will also be in focus with the release of existing home sales figures by the Canadian Real Estate Association just before the start of trading. The estimate is for an 8 per cent decline in sales year-over-year, while average prices are seen rising 17 per cent.

Later in the week, markets will get a reading on Canadian inflation when Statistics Canada releases its report on price pressures in June. The annual rate of inflation is seen coming in around 3.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.51 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.90 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.50 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.62 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.80 per cent. Sentiment took a hit after new figures showed that China’s retail sales rose 8.5 per cent in July, below market forecasts. Industrial production grew 6.4 per cent, also short of expectations.

Commodities

Crude prices fell for a third session as weaker-than-expected economic data out of China raised concerns about the rebound in demand.

The day range on Brent is US$69.12 to US$70.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.83 to US$68.27.

“Oil futures weakness ... is likely triggered by weaker-than-expected growth data from China, which is a major consumer of oil,” said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore. “All in all, the global peak growth narrative has been intensified.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both industrial production and retail sales in China grew at a slower-than-forecast rate in July.

Reuters also reported that China’s crude oil processing last month also fell to the lowest on a daily basis since May 2020, as independent refiners cut production amid tighter quotas, elevated inventories and falling profits.

Last week, the International Energy agency said crude demand is expected to rise at a slower rate over the rest of the year due to rising COVID-19 infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar held steady.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,775.06 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at US$1,782.40 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,776.70.

Currencies

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was weaker alongside lower crude prices and faltering risk sentiment while the U.S. dollar held steady against global counterparts.

The day range on the loonie is 79.65 US cents to 79.94 US cents.

Markets will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s release of fresh inflation figures for a indication of price pressures as the economy reopens.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was steady at 92.53 after falling to a one-week low of 92.468 on Friday.

The U.S. dollar’s gains were the most pronounced against the Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar, against which it advanced 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively, according to figures from Reuters.

Economic news

Story continues below advertisement

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for July.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies