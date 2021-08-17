 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Tuesday as investors await a fresh reading on U.S. retail sales as well as results from some of that country’s biggest retailers. Major European markets were weaker in early trading. TSX futures slid with crude giving back early gains on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections.

Futures linked to all three key U.S. indexes were in the red in the early premarket period. On Monday, the S&P 500 managed its fifth consecutive record high, closing up 0.26 per cent. The Dow ended 0.31-per-cent higher. The Nasdaq slid 0.2 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed off 0.17 per cent.

“There is no stopping the U.S. equity rally and although it’s disquieting, strong corporate earnings, low U.S. yields and a relatively soft U.S. dollar are the major catalysts for the US market rally,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.

“But the cliff between the economic indicators and the equity prices is somewhat unreasonable, hinting that there is potential for a sizeable downside correction. But when?”

She said factors that could stall the rally include a more hawkish Federal Reserve, weaker economic data and higher inflation.

On Tuesday, markets will get a reading on U.S. retail sales before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see a decline of about 0.2 per cent for the month, reflecting a slowdown in auto sales amid inventory issues. Later in the day, Fed chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to deliver remarks at a virtual town hall. Investors will be watching for signs that the central bank is readying to scale back asset purchases.

On the corporate side, Home Depot and Walmart both report results before the start of trading. Other major U.S. retailers including Target and Lowe’s post results later in the week.

Home Depot shares were down in premarket trading after the retailer’s U.S. same-store sales fell short of analysts’ forecasts. U.S. same-store sales rose 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a 25 per cent jump a year earlier. Analysts had expected U.S. same-store sales to rise 4.9 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In this country, investors will get housing starts figures. Economists are expecting to see a decline in the annual rate of starts of about 2.5 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was off 0.14 per cent in early trading, with most sectors underwater. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.31 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.66 per cent. Chinese tech shares came under pressure after Chinese regulators issued draft rules for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.

Commodities

Crude prices gave back early gains on concerns that rising COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant would curb the recovery in demand.

The day range on Brent is US$68.84 to US$69.77. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.62 to US$67.66. Both benchmarks fell more than 1 per cent on Monday.

On Tuesday, New Zealand was put under a strict lockdown after that country’s first coronavirus case in six months was reported in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Japan was set to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and widen curbs to seven more prefectures. In Australia, authorities said they expect to see cases “rise substantially” in Sydney in coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, according to a Reuters report.

“The overall market sentiment is weak,” said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc.

“High fuel demand season in the northern hemisphere summer is almost ending, while the spreading pandemic is delaying a recovery in global fuel demand,” Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc., said.

In other commodities, gold prices hit their highest in a week amid market jitters over rising COVID-19 infections.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,791.55 per ounce, after hitting a peak since Aug. 6 at US$1,792.83.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,793.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down in early going amid weak risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.17 US cents to 79.57 US cents.

Investors get housing starts figures before the start of trading, although the week’s key Canadian economic release comes Wednesday with new inflation figures from Statistics Canada.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged up 0.1 per cent to 92.705, after gaining in the previous session. The euro was steady against the U.S. dollar at US$1.177, according to figures from Reuters.

The New Zealand dollar fell to a near three-week low after the country saw its first COVID-19 case since February.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 1.4 per cent at US$0.6921, its lowest in 20 days and on track for its biggest daily decline since May.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, fell to a nine-month low after central bank minutes in that country were viewed as dovish. The Australian dollar fell 0.7 per cent to US$0.72885.

More company news

BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas company worth A$38.5-billion (US$28-billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. The move speeds up BHP’s exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from some investors.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for July.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June.

(1:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosts a virtual town hall for teachers and students.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

