Equities
Wall Street futures were moving sideways Wednesday as investors await the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Major European markets were muted in morning trading after a firmer start. TSX futures were modestly weaker ahead a fresh reading on Canadian inflation.
Futures tied to the three U.S. key indexes were hovering around the flat line in early premarket trading. On Tuesday, the Dow ended down more than 200 points, marking its first losing day after five straight sessions of gains. The S&P 500 lost 0.71 per cent while the Nasdaq slid 0.93 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw its fourth consecutive day of declines, finishing down 0.59 per cent.
U.S. investors will get the Fed minutes this afternoon, with markets looking for signs that the central bank is ready to start paring back its asset purchase program.
“The FOMC minutes is the major event on today’s economic calendar,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.
“Investors will be hunting for hints about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering. Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the monetary policy has its limits. Yes, it’s called inflation: the major side-effect of boundless money injection.”
On the corporate side, Wall Street got more retail results, with earnings reports from Target and Loew’s. Those reports come a day after Walmart and Home Depot offered a mixed bag of earnings.
In this country, July inflation number are released before the start of trading. Target, which announced a new US$15-billion share repurchase program, rose 8.9 per cent in the second quarter ended July 31, surpassing expectations of 8.68 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Adam Cole, RBC chief currency strategist, says that bank’s economists are expecting to see a 0.4-per-cent gain in headline inflation in July, bringing the year-over-year rate back up to 3.4 per cent. In June, the annual rate of inflation saw its first decline in six months.
“The overall year-over-year increase in May is expected to be driven by core prices (we forecast a seasonally adjusted +2.6% year-over-year, mainly from autos and shelter), while energy and food prices should be close to flat,” he said.
On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Canadian post producer Tilray Inc. were up about 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it will buy convertible debt of U.S. rival MedMen Enterprises Inc’s for about US$166-million in a deal with partners, giving it a pathway to enter the United States. By buying convertible debt and warrants - which can be changed into shares later - Tilray gets the option to take a “significant equity position in MedMen... following U.S. cannabis legalization,” it said in a statement.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was trading off 0.02 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.24 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.59 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.47 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after four days of losses with fresh industry figures showing a decline in weekly U.S. inventories helping offset concerns over the recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$68.86 to US$69.72. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.42 to US$67.19.
The American Petroleum Institute said oil and gas inventories decline last week, while distillate stocks rose. More official numbers are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said crude prices saw little lasting benefit from reports that OPEC+ saw no need to ramp up production faster following a U.S. request last week.
“In much the same way that the market slipped following the [U.S.] comments last week before quickly recovering, the short-term burst on Monday is proving short-lived,” he said.
“We’re unsurprisingly back where we started, with OPEC+ responding to market forces not political pressure.”
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,787.63 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at US$1,795.25 in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,788.20.
“Gold prices are continuing to perform quite well following a really strong rebound from last week’s flash crash,” Mr. Erlam said.
“U.S. yields have continued to soften this week which is giving the yellow metal a much-needed boost. It’s now closing in on US$1,800 where is could run into significant resistance.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady, holding not far from recent lows against the U.S. dollar, while the greenback traded near a nine-month high against the euro.
The day range on the loonie is 79.10 US cents to 79.36 US cents.
Canadian investors will get July inflation figures ahead of the close while global markets struck a cautious tone awaiting the release of the Fed minutes later in the day.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, held steady around 93.01, just below the one-week high it hit on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.17 per cent at US$0.6935 in early London trading having fallen about 1 per cent to US$0.6868 immediately after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it would keep rates at 0.25 per cent.
More company news
Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a smaller-than-expected fall in same-store sales on Wednesday, as the home improvement company benefited from higher spending by builders and contractors that helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from do-it-yourself customers. Same-store sales fell 1.6 per cent in the second quarter ended July 30, compared to analysts’ estimates of a 2.2-per-cent drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. business permits for July.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for July 27-28 meeting are released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press