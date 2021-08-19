Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Thursday with stocks looking set to add to the previous session’s declines after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering asset purchases this year. Major European markets were sharply lower in morning trading, reflecting sour global sentiment. TSX futures were also in the red with crude prices continuing their retreat.
Dow futures were down by triple digits in the early premarket period. S&P and Nasdaq futures also sat well below break even. Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed down more than 1 per cent on Wednesday while the Nasdaq lost 0.89 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite ended down 0.3 per cent on weakness in resource stocks.
In the minutes from the July meeting, the Fed signalled plans to start pulling back on its easy-month policies later this year. The minutes suggested that most Fed officials felt recent strength in the employment market could justify curbing asset purchases this year. However, some also indicated they still want to see more evidence of strength in the U.S. jobs market before embarking on the policy shift.
“The minutes certainly don’t alter the expectation that a taper is on its way, its accepted wisdom now that discussions on a taper are likely to start soon, with a slowdown in purchases starting sometime in Q4, despite concerns about some weakness in the more recent data, particularly retail sales and consumer confidence,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Investors will now turn their attention to next week’s Jackson Hole symposium, looking for further indications from Fed chair Jerome Powell on the potential timing on any policy change.
Before the start of trading, markets get the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims figures. Economists are expecting to see claims for initial unemployment benefits dip to 365,000 from 375,000 the week before.
On the corporate side, shares of trading app owner Robinhood Markets Inc. fell in premarket trading after the company, in its first earnings report since going public, posted net revenue of US$565-million for the quarter ended June 30 compared with US$244-million a year earlier. Analysts had been looking for revenue of US$521,8-million in the latest quarter. However, the company also indicated that it expects investors to become less active in the third quarter, weighing on the stock. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.
U.S. rail company Kansas City Southern’s special meeting of shareholders to vote on Canadian National Railway’s takeover bid is scheduled for Thursday, but is expected to be postponed pending a regulatory ruling.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.1 per cent with all sectors in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 2.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.92 per cent and 3.08 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 2.13 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell, with Brent hitting its lowest since May, on a higher U.S. dollar and continued concerns about the impact of the spread of the Delta variant.
The day range on Brent so far is US$65.90 and US$67.64. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$62.86 and US$64.76.
Both benchmarks are now down for six consecutive sessions. That’s the longest losing streak since early 2020.
“There are still too many question marks over the crude demand outlook over the next few months and that will weigh on crude prices,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The return to the office no longer seems like a certainty and delays in approving vaccines for younger children will likely mean inconsistent demand as the school year starts.”
Sentiment also took a hit after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline inventories rose last week, fuelling concerns over waning demand. Crude inventories, however, declined.
“The weekly EIA report was a mixed bag as the headline draw of 3.2 million barrels was larger than expected, gasoline demand weakened, jet fuel improved slightly, and production rose to 11.4 million bpd,” Mr. Moya said.
In other commodities, a higher U.S. dollar also weighed on gold prices.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,778.66 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,780.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar fell, sitting near the mid-78-US-cent mark, as risk sentiment weakened and its U.S. counterpart rose to nine-month high against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.29 US cents to 79.09 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday. On Friday, markets will get May retail sales figures. Economists are expecting to see a solid rebound as the economy reopened.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, extended gains in early London trading to rise 0.3 per cent to its highest levels since Nov. 5, 2020, at 93.434, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro fell as low as US$1.16655 for the first time since Nov. 4, while the U.S. dollar rose as high as 110.225 against the yen.
More company news
Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices. The company estimated current-quarter revenue to be $6.80-billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average had expected $6.53-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Macy’s Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, as vaccinations encourage more U.S. shoppers to return to its department stores to buy apparel and footwear. The U.S. department store chain said it expects full-year net sales of $23.55-billion to $23.95-billion, compared with a previous forecast of $21.73-billion to $22.23-billion.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s household and mortgage credit for June
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 14.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press