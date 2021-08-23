 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Monday after a losing week with investors looking ahead to a key meeting of policymakers for hints about the timing of tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures edged up as crude prices rebounded.

Story continues below advertisement

Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all positive in the early premarket period. Last week, the Dow saw a decline of more than 1 per cent while the Nasdaq fell 0.7 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.6 per cent after two weeks of gains.

“The upcoming week is all about the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“A couple months ago, this gathering was eyed as a potential time for the Fed to formally announce its plan on tapering asset purchases, but now it will determine if Fed Chair Powell is ready to join the tapering crowd at the Fed or slow them down.”

He said growth worries and fears over the spread of the Delta variant now have this symposium positioned as a stop gap until the September Fed policy meeting.

“At best, investors expect Fed Chair Powell to give clues on how close the economy is to delivering substantial progress with the labor market recovery and if he can signal a formal taper announcement is coming at the next policy meeting,” Mr. Moya said.

The symposium, which is being held in a virtual format, begins on Thursday and concludes Saturday.

In this country, investors get results from Canada’s biggest banks.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal will be first to report financial results for the three months that ended July 31. Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada release results on Wednesday, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday.

The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that Canada’s banks are starting to see demand for loans return but the Delta variant has created a new wave of uncertainty about the economic rebound. Investors are expected to look past profits for signs that businesses and consumers are starting to borrow again – an important barometer to show that the economy is recovering.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.32 per cent in morning trading with retail stocks advancing. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.16 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 1.05 per cent higher.

Commodities

Crude prices gained after seven straight days of losses, helped by a softer U.S. dollar but tempered by continued concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on Brent is US$64.60 to US$67.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.74 to US$64.19. Both benchmarks were up more than 3 per cent in the predawn period.

Last week, Brent lost 8 per cent while WTI fell 9 per cent. Both saw their weakest prices in more than nine months.

“Oil prices have been in freefall as Wall Street turns cautious over delta variant jitters and as Fed taper expectations boost the [U.S.] dollar,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“Now that crude prices have hit the lowest levels since May, OPEC+ is getting nervous over their strategy to ramp up output. Oil producers want to boost supply but want to make sure they avoid taking this market away from its deficit.”

Despite concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 infections in some regions, demand continues to improve. Reuters reports that U.S. production rose to 11.4 million barrels a day last week, while drilling firms added rigs for the third consecutive week.

In other commodities, gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar slid.

Story continues below advertisement

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,785.00 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,786.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained as risk sentiment improved in the broader market and the U.S. dollar paused after seeing its biggest weekly gain in two months.

The day range on the loonie is 77.87 US cents to 78.53 US cents. In the predawn period, the dollar was near the upper end of that spread.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of currencies, slid 0.1 per cent to 93.638 but was within striking distance of an early November high of 93.734 hit on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

The index gained about 1 per cent last week.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.1711, off Friday’s 9 1/2-month low of US$1.1664.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin topped US$50,000 for the first time since mid-May.

Economic news

Euro zone PMI and consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.

Story continues below advertisement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMIs for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate decline of 0.3 per cent.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies